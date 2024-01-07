ADVERTISEMENT

Before anyone has the bright idea: universal healthcare, haha. Get it out of your system, dear internet.

With that said, check out all this cool stuff the world has! No, don’t look at it as if someone else has it better than you. Rather, consider it an idea that you can yoink and introduce in your own immediate surroundings because everyone deserves good things.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lights To Silently Get Your Waiter's Attention In Maastricht, Netherlands

Lights To Silently Get Your Waiter's Attention In Maastricht, Netherlands Shares stats

GRC2772 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok - For Those That Need Help Or Want To Be Left Alone

These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok - For Those That Need Help Or Want To Be Left Alone Shares stats

saksith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

This Pizza Box In Japan That Has A Handle In The Middle To Keep The Pizza Flat

This Pizza Box In Japan That Has A Handle In The Middle To Keep The Pizza Flat Shares stats

SaekoZ2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

If you’re reading this, it’s very likely you already know the answer to why there are borders between countries, why each country is different, and similar questions that deal with why someone has something and someone else does not.

But let’s humor the idea of there being singularity—like, what if there’d be just one country on Earth?
#4

In Singapore, Elderly Pedestrians Can Tap Their Identity Card To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing

In Singapore, Elderly Pedestrians Can Tap Their Identity Card To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing Shares stats

Swiping the card at a sensor gives its holder an extra 3 to 13 seconds to walk across, depending on the size of the crossing.

NickyNek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Traffic Light With A Shining Pole In Moscow, Russia

Traffic Light With A Shining Pole In Moscow, Russia Shares stats

m0rejuice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy Shares stats

MerleChi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

It’s romantic to think that, in some senses, our planet can be seen as a single country—a single place where we as a species live. And that’s what we share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo 9 space mission member Rusty Schweikhart explained that when he first looked at Earth from space, he felt a profound shift in perspective. Looking at it, he knew there were numerous borders on it, yet you couldn’t even see them.
#7

This Belgian Supermarket Has A Parking Spot Just For Pregnant Women

This Belgian Supermarket Has A Parking Spot Just For Pregnant Women Shares stats

root42 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Bus Stop In Norway With Books You Can Read While You Wait

Bus Stop In Norway With Books You Can Read While You Wait Shares stats

mymindismycastle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Spain Has A Book Vending Machine, So If You Forgot Your Book And You're On The Go, You Can Quickly Grab A New One!

Spain Has A Book Vending Machine, So If You Forgot Your Book And You're On The Go, You Can Quickly Grab A New One! Shares stats

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Despite Rusty’s idea, despite our species essentially coming from a single place and sharing the same ancestry, we somehow got to a point where there are around 200 countries, each living its own life, relatively speaking. Why? How? What happened for these borders and walls to pop up and separate us?
#10

Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket, Italy

Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket, Italy Shares stats

4t0m77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

The Elevators In My Office Building Have An Umbrella Sign That Lights Up If It's Raining Outside (Osaka, Japan)

The Elevators In My Office Building Have An Umbrella Sign That Lights Up If It's Raining Outside (Osaka, Japan) Shares stats

eigosensei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

The Trains In Japan Have Women-Only Cars

The Trains In Japan Have Women-Only Cars Shares stats

DEEP_SEA_MAX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

One theory, validated by a number of studies, suggests that whenever people are made to feel insecure and anxious, the natural response is to cling to their identity and defend themselves against insecurities.

While criticized, the theory still explains why, in times of crisis and uncertainty, nationalism grows, and walls tend to be built.
#13

There’s A Privacy Button That Plays Background Sound In The Toilet In Japan So Your Bombing Sounds Won’t Be Heard

There’s A Privacy Button That Plays Background Sound In The Toilet In Japan So Your Bombing Sounds Won’t Be Heard Shares stats

Natsumi_xy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

In Norway, The Packed Meat Has A "Thermometer" That Tells You How Many Days Are Left Until It's No Longer Safe To Eat It

In Norway, The Packed Meat Has A "Thermometer" That Tells You How Many Days Are Left Until It's No Longer Safe To Eat It Shares stats

vegakiri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers

Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers Shares stats

Humvee13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

So, to avoid that, the psychologist behind these insights, Steve Taylor, explained that the other end of the spectrum is where folks who are well-off reside—folks who incidentally often don’t have a sense of group identity.

Instead, they have transcended beyond that concept and found a calmer life where folks aren’t pigeonholed into nationalities, borders, identities, and the like.
#16

This Sidewalk For Smartphone Users In Warsaw, Poland

This Sidewalk For Smartphone Users In Warsaw, Poland Shares stats

thankurichard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

They Have Umbrella Vending Machines In Hong Kong

They Have Umbrella Vending Machines In Hong Kong Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This Cinema In Croatia Has Beds Instead Of Seats In The Last Row

This Cinema In Croatia Has Beds Instead Of Seats In The Last Row Shares stats

WeirdConstruction7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor noticed that folks who went through extreme psychological trauma—a life-threatening diagnosis or a loss in the family—often entered this next step in human development. They wouldn’t feel like they belonged to some nationality, religion, race, whatever. Having lived something that intense has led them to lose their group identity because they no longer felt separate, fragile, or insecure. And so there was no need for some sort of quick fix in the form of nationalism.
#19

UPS In Italy Uses These "Bicycle Trucks" To Deliver Packages To Places In Narrow Streets Of Rome

UPS In Italy Uses These "Bicycle Trucks" To Deliver Packages To Places In Narrow Streets Of Rome Shares stats

hayaimonogachi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Cool Bike Repair Equipment On A Bike Path (Canada)

Cool Bike Repair Equipment On A Bike Path (Canada) Shares stats

dannyp24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

This Toilet Flushes By Using Your Foot

This Toilet Flushes By Using Your Foot Shares stats

This mechanism is located in a toilet in Mexico and you don't have to be a germaphobe to appreciate it. Unsanitary public toilets can lead to gut infections, lung and skin infections as well as STDs. If a stool doesn't look clean but you really need to use it, consider using tissue paper to open its door, using the toilet seat cover, and if there isn’t one, cleaning the toilet seat with a tissue paper before using it or even hovering closely above the toilet.

BradleyC5922 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

So, once humanity stops individualizing itself through identities, only then will there essentially be one country. And once borders are out the window, then there’d be an increased chance of everyone having and enjoying the same nice things.

ADVERTISEMENT

But do you notice how I say an increased chance? There’s always a catch.
#22

Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket

Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket Shares stats

It's about time we got something like this. Rick Paulas of the Pacific Standard has compared the current design of many grocery stores to casinos. "There are lights and sounds that re-focus attention every micro-second, carpet on the ground to offer cushion for our feet, an open-flow space from the slot machines to the poker tables to the roulette. But what's more important is what's not there: clocks on the wall, bathrooms, escape routes. The reason is obvious — can't spend money if you're not present—and they point toward why supermarkets attempted to get their customers lost."

caspii2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Super Market In Copenhagen!

This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Super Market In Copenhagen! Shares stats

No petting, no taunting, no questionable treats, perfect! Just don't plan to spend the night there yourself. A writer for The Outline tried a similar booth and apparently they have cameras/sensors watching and the company will fine people who get in.

Flixen01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Pump Toothpaste In South Korea. One Pump Is The Perfect Amount For A Toothbrush

Pump Toothpaste In South Korea. One Pump Is The Perfect Amount For A Toothbrush Shares stats

pheonixlgnd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

While an amazing concept, losing group identity won’t solve all of the world’s problems. It would solve plenty, but not all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember that what works in one part of the world might not work in another. And, by proxy, there’d still remain that "oh, we have something you don’t" mentality just because of a simple lack of necessity. There’s more, but you get the point, right?
#25

This Heated Bench With A Wireless Charging Pad For Your Phone At A Bus Stop In South Korea

This Heated Bench With A Wireless Charging Pad For Your Phone At A Bus Stop In South Korea Shares stats

Lezbi_Nerdy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Neighbourhood (In Singapore) Has An Umbrella Sharing Project

My Neighbourhood (In Singapore) Has An Umbrella Sharing Project Shares stats

random_avocado Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany

Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany Shares stats

pogogq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Besides, there are easy solutions to these problems—either bring whatever it is that you want in and make it a thing, or go to this other country, experience it, and move on. No need to flex who has what.

But a person can still dream of a world where there’s a single country where everyone could possibly be able to experience Kinder Surprises. In any case, thank you for listening to my ramblings.
#28

Weird Plastic Finger Covers To Eat Chips With In Korea

Weird Plastic Finger Covers To Eat Chips With In Korea Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

This Ice Lolly I Bought In Korea Has A Little Tray To Prevent It From Melting All Over Your Hands

This Ice Lolly I Bought In Korea Has A Little Tray To Prevent It From Melting All Over Your Hands Shares stats

R3damnTion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Sewer Cover In Osaka, Japan

Sewer Cover In Osaka, Japan Shares stats

SpaceMasala Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Share everything that you want to share (within reason, though, kids are watching) in the comment section below!
#31

This Emergency Elevator Toilet In Japan

This Emergency Elevator Toilet In Japan Shares stats

Xander395 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

This Car Park In France Has Soft Barriers Between Parking Spaces To Stop People Scratching Other Cars

This Car Park In France Has Soft Barriers Between Parking Spaces To Stop People Scratching Other Cars Shares stats

tomoblob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Paris Has Sparkling Water Fountains

Paris Has Sparkling Water Fountains Shares stats

Umbertina2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

This Toilet In Japan Has A System Of Occupied/Vacant Toilets Information

This Toilet In Japan Has A System Of Occupied/Vacant Toilets Information Shares stats

youknowitalktoomuch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighbourhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed

Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighbourhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed Shares stats

rebordacao Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Microsoft (Copenhagen) Has Tablet/Phone Holders In Their Toilet Stalls

Microsoft (Copenhagen) Has Tablet/Phone Holders In Their Toilet Stalls Shares stats

ScriptThat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Australian Tax Return Shows Where My Money Went

My Australian Tax Return Shows Where My Money Went Shares stats

heapsgoods Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

The Korean Taco Place We Got Takeout From Gave Us A Roll Of Toilet Paper With Our Meal

The Korean Taco Place We Got Takeout From Gave Us A Roll Of Toilet Paper With Our Meal Shares stats

jpj77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Nappies In Sweden Have A Father On The Packaging

Nappies In Sweden Have A Father On The Packaging Shares stats

caspii2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

This Bar In Mexico Has Swings For Chairs

This Bar In Mexico Has Swings For Chairs Shares stats

Jpaynesae1991 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

There Is A Swing Made For Wheelchairs At This Park In Mexico

There Is A Swing Made For Wheelchairs At This Park In Mexico Shares stats

dpassey33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

The Mirror In My Hotel In Japan Has A Heated Part That Won't Steam Up After A Shower

The Mirror In My Hotel In Japan Has A Heated Part That Won't Steam Up After A Shower Shares stats

mdengler10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery

Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery Shares stats

Nazulle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Gum I Bought In Japan Comes With A Stack Of Paper For Easy Disposal

The Gum I Bought In Japan Comes With A Stack Of Paper For Easy Disposal Shares stats

tikuku Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Australian Company Introduces Glow-In-The-Dark Highway Paint Technology

Australian Company Introduces Glow-In-The-Dark Highway Paint Technology Shares stats

CryptoStunnah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

These Bins In Sweden Show You What To Recycle

These Bins In Sweden Show You What To Recycle Shares stats

helloitsduke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

This Bill In Turkey Tells You How Much Each Person Would Need To Pay If You Split It Equally

This Bill In Turkey Tells You How Much Each Person Would Need To Pay If You Split It Equally Shares stats

Bleary_Eyed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Croatian Crosswalk Pedestrian Pushbutton Has A Tactile Display Of The Intersection

This Croatian Crosswalk Pedestrian Pushbutton Has A Tactile Display Of The Intersection Shares stats

ayearinaminute Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

In Morocco, Utility Poles Are Disguised As Palm Trees

In Morocco, Utility Poles Are Disguised As Palm Trees Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

In Belgian Train’s Toilets There Is A Sos Button Close To The Ground In Case People Fall And Can’t Get Up

In Belgian Train’s Toilets There Is A Sos Button Close To The Ground In Case People Fall And Can’t Get Up Shares stats

zotket Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I’m At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over. (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)

These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I’m At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over. (Salt Water If You Were Wondering) Shares stats

TheWolvis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Bottle Caps In Italy Designed To Stay Attached To Bottle

Bottle Caps In Italy Designed To Stay Attached To Bottle Shares stats

cwajgapls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Japanese Police Cars Can Raise Their Blinking Lights To Be More Visible

Japanese Police Cars Can Raise Their Blinking Lights To Be More Visible Shares stats

sand500 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Japanese Government Sends Individuals Quarantining At Home Free Care Packages! Shown Is For 1 Person (Me) In Tokyo

Japanese Government Sends Individuals Quarantining At Home Free Care Packages! Shown Is For 1 Person (Me) In Tokyo Shares stats

FriedCheeseCurdz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Train Station That I Stopped At In South Korea Had A Library Kiosk. Thought It Was Really Cool

Train Station That I Stopped At In South Korea Had A Library Kiosk. Thought It Was Really Cool Shares stats

Conserv2024 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

This Bus In Korea Has USB Charging Ports Anyone Can Use

This Bus In Korea Has USB Charging Ports Anyone Can Use Shares stats

Kevtron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

I Found This In A Restaurant In South Korea. It Is Mouth Wash

I Found This In A Restaurant In South Korea. It Is Mouth Wash Shares stats

stupid_panda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Cigarettes In Mexico Have Images Of People Suffering From Lung Cancer On Them

Cigarettes In Mexico Have Images Of People Suffering From Lung Cancer On Them Shares stats

introspection101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

In Mexico They Label Their Food If They Have Excessive Sugar And Calories(Azúcares Is Sugars)

In Mexico They Label Their Food If They Have Excessive Sugar And Calories(Azúcares Is Sugars) Shares stats

Emerald_Axe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Stairs In Japan Which Tell You How Many Calories You've Burned By Not Taking The Elevator

Stairs In Japan Which Tell You How Many Calories You've Burned By Not Taking The Elevator Shares stats

jwtfs01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children

This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children Shares stats

cuttyranking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Shopping Carts In Germany Have A Special Beer Crate Holder In The Back

Shopping Carts In Germany Have A Special Beer Crate Holder In The Back Shares stats

crasher775 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Height Adjustable Headrest In Denmark

Height Adjustable Headrest In Denmark Shares stats

royce_17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Adult And Child Sized Toilets In A Single Stall - Auckland International Airport

Adult And Child Sized Toilets In A Single Stall - Auckland International Airport Shares stats

OMG_imBrick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

This Mcdonalds Has A "Drive-Thru" For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany

This Mcdonalds Has A "Drive-Thru" For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany Shares stats

peter_the_meter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

In China, This McDonald's Has A Smaller Counter Upstairs And They Use A Conveyer Belt To Ship Food

In China, This McDonald's Has A Smaller Counter Upstairs And They Use A Conveyer Belt To Ship Food Shares stats

jacob3ch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

This Burger King In Norway Has A Apot For You To Empty Your Sodas In Before You Throw The Cup Away

This Burger King In Norway Has A Apot For You To Empty Your Sodas In Before You Throw The Cup Away Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

A Public Bike Stand With A Built-In Pump

A Public Bike Stand With A Built-In Pump Shares stats

This cool multi-purpose mechanism was photographed in Utrecht, the Netherlands. And this doesn't come as a surprise. Cycling is a common mode of transport in the Netherlands, with 36% of the people listing the bicycle as their most frequent mode of transport on a typical day.

cremecitron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

You Need To Sort Your Own Trash In McDonald's South Korea

You Need To Sort Your Own Trash In McDonald's South Korea Shares stats

Machinefun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Toilet In Korea Has An "Enema" Setting

Toilet In Korea Has An "Enema" Setting Shares stats

Fenixstorm1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

My Apartment In Korea Hooked All The Trees To Ivs Instead Of Installing Sprinklers

My Apartment In Korea Hooked All The Trees To Ivs Instead Of Installing Sprinklers Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

This Faucet Handle In Mexico Is In The Middle Of Water Outlet, Not On Top Or On The Sides

This Faucet Handle In Mexico Is In The Middle Of Water Outlet, Not On Top Or On The Sides Shares stats

PlanEx_Ship Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Food Mascots Are Banned In Mexico

Food Mascots Are Banned In Mexico Shares stats

DylanRFP6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

This Space For Fat People In Mexicos International Airport

This Space For Fat People In Mexicos International Airport Shares stats

lestopliego Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

This Tank Style Stairs Dolly In Japan

This Tank Style Stairs Dolly In Japan Shares stats

Tokyodrew Report