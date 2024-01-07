80 Simple Yet Genius Ideas From Different Countries That Should Be Implemented Everywhere
Lights To Silently Get Your Waiter's Attention In Maastricht, Netherlands
These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok - For Those That Need Help Or Want To Be Left Alone
This Pizza Box In Japan That Has A Handle In The Middle To Keep The Pizza Flat
If you’re reading this, it’s very likely you already know the answer to why there are borders between countries, why each country is different, and similar questions that deal with why someone has something and someone else does not.
But let’s humor the idea of there being singularity—like, what if there’d be just one country on Earth?
In Singapore, Elderly Pedestrians Can Tap Their Identity Card To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing
Swiping the card at a sensor gives its holder an extra 3 to 13 seconds to walk across, depending on the size of the crossing.
Traffic Light With A Shining Pole In Moscow, Russia
They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy
It’s romantic to think that, in some senses, our planet can be seen as a single country—a single place where we as a species live. And that’s what we share.
Apollo 9 space mission member Rusty Schweikhart explained that when he first looked at Earth from space, he felt a profound shift in perspective. Looking at it, he knew there were numerous borders on it, yet you couldn’t even see them.
This Belgian Supermarket Has A Parking Spot Just For Pregnant Women
Bus Stop In Norway With Books You Can Read While You Wait
Spain Has A Book Vending Machine, So If You Forgot Your Book And You're On The Go, You Can Quickly Grab A New One!
Despite Rusty’s idea, despite our species essentially coming from a single place and sharing the same ancestry, we somehow got to a point where there are around 200 countries, each living its own life, relatively speaking. Why? How? What happened for these borders and walls to pop up and separate us?
Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket, Italy
The Elevators In My Office Building Have An Umbrella Sign That Lights Up If It's Raining Outside (Osaka, Japan)
The Trains In Japan Have Women-Only Cars
One theory, validated by a number of studies, suggests that whenever people are made to feel insecure and anxious, the natural response is to cling to their identity and defend themselves against insecurities.
While criticized, the theory still explains why, in times of crisis and uncertainty, nationalism grows, and walls tend to be built.
There’s A Privacy Button That Plays Background Sound In The Toilet In Japan So Your Bombing Sounds Won’t Be Heard
In Norway, The Packed Meat Has A "Thermometer" That Tells You How Many Days Are Left Until It's No Longer Safe To Eat It
Public Air Shower In Tokyo To Blow Pollen Off Hay Fever Sufferers
So, to avoid that, the psychologist behind these insights, Steve Taylor, explained that the other end of the spectrum is where folks who are well-off reside—folks who incidentally often don’t have a sense of group identity.
Instead, they have transcended beyond that concept and found a calmer life where folks aren’t pigeonholed into nationalities, borders, identities, and the like.
This Sidewalk For Smartphone Users In Warsaw, Poland
They Have Umbrella Vending Machines In Hong Kong
This Cinema In Croatia Has Beds Instead Of Seats In The Last Row
Taylor noticed that folks who went through extreme psychological trauma—a life-threatening diagnosis or a loss in the family—often entered this next step in human development. They wouldn’t feel like they belonged to some nationality, religion, race, whatever. Having lived something that intense has led them to lose their group identity because they no longer felt separate, fragile, or insecure. And so there was no need for some sort of quick fix in the form of nationalism.
UPS In Italy Uses These "Bicycle Trucks" To Deliver Packages To Places In Narrow Streets Of Rome
Cool Bike Repair Equipment On A Bike Path (Canada)
This Toilet Flushes By Using Your Foot
This mechanism is located in a toilet in Mexico and you don't have to be a germaphobe to appreciate it. Unsanitary public toilets can lead to gut infections, lung and skin infections as well as STDs. If a stool doesn't look clean but you really need to use it, consider using tissue paper to open its door, using the toilet seat cover, and if there isn’t one, cleaning the toilet seat with a tissue paper before using it or even hovering closely above the toilet.
So, once humanity stops individualizing itself through identities, only then will there essentially be one country. And once borders are out the window, then there’d be an increased chance of everyone having and enjoying the same nice things.
But do you notice how I say an increased chance? There’s always a catch.
Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket
Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket
This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Super Market In Copenhagen!
This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Super Market In Copenhagen!
Pump Toothpaste In South Korea. One Pump Is The Perfect Amount For A Toothbrush
While an amazing concept, losing group identity won’t solve all of the world’s problems. It would solve plenty, but not all.
Remember that what works in one part of the world might not work in another. And, by proxy, there’d still remain that "oh, we have something you don’t" mentality just because of a simple lack of necessity. There’s more, but you get the point, right?
This Heated Bench With A Wireless Charging Pad For Your Phone At A Bus Stop In South Korea
My Neighbourhood (In Singapore) Has An Umbrella Sharing Project
Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany
Besides, there are easy solutions to these problems—either bring whatever it is that you want in and make it a thing, or go to this other country, experience it, and move on. No need to flex who has what.
But a person can still dream of a world where there’s a single country where everyone could possibly be able to experience Kinder Surprises. In any case, thank you for listening to my ramblings.
Weird Plastic Finger Covers To Eat Chips With In Korea
This Ice Lolly I Bought In Korea Has A Little Tray To Prevent It From Melting All Over Your Hands
Sewer Cover In Osaka, Japan
So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Share everything that you want to share (within reason, though, kids are watching) in the comment section below!
This Emergency Elevator Toilet In Japan
This Car Park In France Has Soft Barriers Between Parking Spaces To Stop People Scratching Other Cars
Paris Has Sparkling Water Fountains
This Toilet In Japan Has A System Of Occupied/Vacant Toilets Information
Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighbourhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed
Microsoft (Copenhagen) Has Tablet/Phone Holders In Their Toilet Stalls
My Australian Tax Return Shows Where My Money Went
The Korean Taco Place We Got Takeout From Gave Us A Roll Of Toilet Paper With Our Meal
Nappies In Sweden Have A Father On The Packaging
This Bar In Mexico Has Swings For Chairs
There Is A Swing Made For Wheelchairs At This Park In Mexico
The Mirror In My Hotel In Japan Has A Heated Part That Won't Steam Up After A Shower
Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery
The Gum I Bought In Japan Comes With A Stack Of Paper For Easy Disposal
Australian Company Introduces Glow-In-The-Dark Highway Paint Technology
These Bins In Sweden Show You What To Recycle
This Bill In Turkey Tells You How Much Each Person Would Need To Pay If You Split It Equally
This Croatian Crosswalk Pedestrian Pushbutton Has A Tactile Display Of The Intersection
In Morocco, Utility Poles Are Disguised As Palm Trees
In Belgian Train’s Toilets There Is A Sos Button Close To The Ground In Case People Fall And Can’t Get Up
These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I’m At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over. (Salt Water If You Were Wondering)
Bottle Caps In Italy Designed To Stay Attached To Bottle
Japanese Police Cars Can Raise Their Blinking Lights To Be More Visible
Japanese Government Sends Individuals Quarantining At Home Free Care Packages! Shown Is For 1 Person (Me) In Tokyo
Train Station That I Stopped At In South Korea Had A Library Kiosk. Thought It Was Really Cool
This Bus In Korea Has USB Charging Ports Anyone Can Use
I Found This In A Restaurant In South Korea. It Is Mouth Wash
Cigarettes In Mexico Have Images Of People Suffering From Lung Cancer On Them
In Mexico They Label Their Food If They Have Excessive Sugar And Calories(Azúcares Is Sugars)
Stairs In Japan Which Tell You How Many Calories You've Burned By Not Taking The Elevator
This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children
Shopping Carts In Germany Have A Special Beer Crate Holder In The Back
Height Adjustable Headrest In Denmark
Adult And Child Sized Toilets In A Single Stall - Auckland International Airport
This Mcdonalds Has A "Drive-Thru" For Boats. Located In Hamburg, Germany
In China, This McDonald's Has A Smaller Counter Upstairs And They Use A Conveyer Belt To Ship Food
This Burger King In Norway Has A Apot For You To Empty Your Sodas In Before You Throw The Cup Away
A Public Bike Stand With A Built-In Pump
This cool multi-purpose mechanism was photographed in Utrecht, the Netherlands. And this doesn't come as a surprise. Cycling is a common mode of transport in the Netherlands, with 36% of the people listing the bicycle as their most frequent mode of transport on a typical day.