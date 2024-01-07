With that said, check out all this cool stuff the world has! No, don’t look at it as if someone else has it better than you. Rather, consider it an idea that you can yoink and introduce in your own immediate surroundings because everyone deserves good things.

Before anyone has the bright idea: universal healthcare, haha. Get it out of your system, dear internet.

#2 These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok - For Those That Need Help Or Want To Be Left Alone Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#3 This Pizza Box In Japan That Has A Handle In The Middle To Keep The Pizza Flat Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

If you’re reading this, it’s very likely you already know the answer to why there are borders between countries, why each country is different, and similar questions that deal with why someone has something and someone else does not. But let’s humor the idea of there being singularity—like, what if there’d be just one country on Earth?

#4 In Singapore, Elderly Pedestrians Can Tap Their Identity Card To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Swiping the card at a sensor gives its holder an extra 3 to 13 seconds to walk across, depending on the size of the crossing.

It’s romantic to think that, in some senses, our planet can be seen as a single country—a single place where we as a species live. And that’s what we share. ADVERTISEMENT Apollo 9 space mission member Rusty Schweikhart explained that when he first looked at Earth from space, he felt a profound shift in perspective. Looking at it, he knew there were numerous borders on it, yet you couldn’t even see them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Spain Has A Book Vending Machine, So If You Forgot Your Book And You're On The Go, You Can Quickly Grab A New One! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Despite Rusty’s idea, despite our species essentially coming from a single place and sharing the same ancestry, we somehow got to a point where there are around 200 countries, each living its own life, relatively speaking. Why? How? What happened for these borders and walls to pop up and separate us?

#11 The Elevators In My Office Building Have An Umbrella Sign That Lights Up If It's Raining Outside (Osaka, Japan) Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

One theory, validated by a number of studies, suggests that whenever people are made to feel insecure and anxious, the natural response is to cling to their identity and defend themselves against insecurities. While criticized, the theory still explains why, in times of crisis and uncertainty, nationalism grows, and walls tend to be built.

#13 There’s A Privacy Button That Plays Background Sound In The Toilet In Japan So Your Bombing Sounds Won’t Be Heard Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#14 In Norway, The Packed Meat Has A "Thermometer" That Tells You How Many Days Are Left Until It's No Longer Safe To Eat It Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

So, to avoid that, the psychologist behind these insights, Steve Taylor, explained that the other end of the spectrum is where folks who are well-off reside—folks who incidentally often don’t have a sense of group identity. Instead, they have transcended beyond that concept and found a calmer life where folks aren’t pigeonholed into nationalities, borders, identities, and the like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor noticed that folks who went through extreme psychological trauma—a life-threatening diagnosis or a loss in the family—often entered this next step in human development. They wouldn’t feel like they belonged to some nationality, religion, race, whatever. Having lived something that intense has led them to lose their group identity because they no longer felt separate, fragile, or insecure. And so there was no need for some sort of quick fix in the form of nationalism.

#19 UPS In Italy Uses These "Bicycle Trucks" To Deliver Packages To Places In Narrow Streets Of Rome Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#21 This Toilet Flushes By Using Your Foot Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share This mechanism is located in a toilet in Mexico and you don't have to be a germaphobe to appreciate it. Unsanitary public toilets can lead to gut infections, lung and skin infections as well as STDs. If a stool doesn't look clean but you really need to use it, consider using tissue paper to open its door, using the toilet seat cover, and if there isn’t one, cleaning the toilet seat with a tissue paper before using it or even hovering closely above the toilet.

So, once humanity stops individualizing itself through identities, only then will there essentially be one country. And once borders are out the window, then there’d be an increased chance of everyone having and enjoying the same nice things. ADVERTISEMENT But do you notice how I say an increased chance? There’s always a catch.

#22 Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share It's about time we got something like this. Rick Paulas of the Pacific Standard has compared the current design of many grocery stores to casinos. "There are lights and sounds that re-focus attention every micro-second, carpet on the ground to offer cushion for our feet, an open-flow space from the slot machines to the poker tables to the roulette. But what's more important is what's not there: clocks on the wall, bathrooms, escape routes. The reason is obvious — can't spend money if you're not present—and they point toward why supermarkets attempted to get their customers lost."

#23 This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Super Market In Copenhagen! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share No petting, no taunting, no questionable treats, perfect! Just don't plan to spend the night there yourself. A writer for The Outline tried a similar booth and apparently they have cameras/sensors watching and the company will fine people who get in.

While an amazing concept, losing group identity won’t solve all of the world’s problems. It would solve plenty, but not all. ADVERTISEMENT Remember that what works in one part of the world might not work in another. And, by proxy, there’d still remain that "oh, we have something you don’t" mentality just because of a simple lack of necessity. There’s more, but you get the point, right?

#25 This Heated Bench With A Wireless Charging Pad For Your Phone At A Bus Stop In South Korea Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Besides, there are easy solutions to these problems—either bring whatever it is that you want in and make it a thing, or go to this other country, experience it, and move on. No need to flex who has what. But a person can still dream of a world where there’s a single country where everyone could possibly be able to experience Kinder Surprises. In any case, thank you for listening to my ramblings.

#29 This Ice Lolly I Bought In Korea Has A Little Tray To Prevent It From Melting All Over Your Hands Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Share everything that you want to share (within reason, though, kids are watching) in the comment section below!

#32 This Car Park In France Has Soft Barriers Between Parking Spaces To Stop People Scratching Other Cars Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#35 Lisbon Consists Of 7 Hills. In Order To Make It Easier For Residents And Tourists To Move Between The Different Neighbourhoods, This Open-Air Escalator Was Installed Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#38 The Korean Taco Place We Got Takeout From Gave Us A Roll Of Toilet Paper With Our Meal Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#42 The Mirror In My Hotel In Japan Has A Heated Part That Won't Steam Up After A Shower Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#44 The Gum I Bought In Japan Comes With A Stack Of Paper For Easy Disposal Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#47 This Bill In Turkey Tells You How Much Each Person Would Need To Pay If You Split It Equally Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#50 In Belgian Train’s Toilets There Is A Sos Button Close To The Ground In Case People Fall And Can’t Get Up Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#51 These Sprinklers On The Road Near The Ski Resort I’m At In Japan To Keep The Road From Freezing Over. (Salt Water If You Were Wondering) Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#54 Japanese Government Sends Individuals Quarantining At Home Free Care Packages! Shown Is For 1 Person (Me) In Tokyo Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#55 Train Station That I Stopped At In South Korea Had A Library Kiosk. Thought It Was Really Cool Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#60 Stairs In Japan Which Tell You How Many Calories You've Burned By Not Taking The Elevator Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#61 This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#66 In China, This McDonald's Has A Smaller Counter Upstairs And They Use A Conveyer Belt To Ship Food Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#67 This Burger King In Norway Has A Apot For You To Empty Your Sodas In Before You Throw The Cup Away Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#68 A Public Bike Stand With A Built-In Pump Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share This cool multi-purpose mechanism was photographed in Utrecht, the Netherlands. And this doesn't come as a surprise. Cycling is a common mode of transport in the Netherlands, with 36% of the people listing the bicycle as their most frequent mode of transport on a typical day.