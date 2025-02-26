Last-minute cancellations are high risk when booking relatively anything— flights , accommodations, dinners, appointments, events, and even classes. Sometimes mistakes or circumstances beyond anyone’s control happen, and cancellations leave people high and dry. That’s just how life usually goes but this doesn’t mean that these instances aren’t highly infuriating or that they can’t occur due to the most ridiculous reasons. Below, our Bored Panda team prepared a whole list of cancelled reservations that made people want to scream into the void. From services and facilities getting canceled due to double bookings to no explanations at all, scroll down to find the most infuriating situations people found themselves in when their plans got called off.

#1 Reserved Ride Turns Into Me Chasing Uber Around Block Until They Cancel And Get $25 Cancelation Fee Share icon Incredible experience this morning. Reserved an Uber to the airport a day in advance. Stops half a block away and then kept speeding away when I would get close. At one point, he drove around the block and passed me while I was standing on the street… only to park in an alley way and insist that he couldn’t see me. I tracked him down in the alley way and decided to record. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised he sled off again when I got close.



On top of all this, I got hit with $25 cancellation fee. I’m just going back to regular taxis.

#2 Delta Canceled My Flight, And Had No Available Rescheduled Flights For 18 Hours, So Half My Vacation Is Ruined. In Return, They're Offering Me 12 Dollars For The Trouble Share icon

#3 I Booked An Airbnb, Then Received This Message From The Host. A Few Hours Later, They Cancelled The Stay Share icon

It’s common to hear that customers are usually the ones canceling their bookings, not the other way around. That’s why many businesses have cancellation policies that protect them from losing money. Some can be refundable if a person is calling off their plans before a certain date, while others are non-refundable. These policies ensure that businesses aren’t affected by frequent cancellations, but they’re often not in favor of the customers when it happens the other way around. So it’s important to know what you can do when a booking gets canceled, not because of your fault.

#4 Trying To Rebook A Flight After Having Yesterday's Cancelled Share icon

#5 Details Were Stolen From A Selling Page And Used To Book A Car Rental. Email I Received When I Cancelled The Booking Share icon So I got scammed and went through the fraud team at my bank to cancel / reverse transactions. Police involved.

One was for a foreign car company rental who I called and cancelled a booking after explaining.

The cheek of sending me an email in broken English and trying to guilt me about their father!

The hee hee to say was more than mildly infuriating.



#6 Airbnb Cancelled My Valentines Day Reservation That I Got For My Girlfriends Birthday And Offered Me A $37 Credit Share icon

Today we’ll discuss accommodation bookings, as they’re one of the most frequent reservations people make. In fact, 235 hotel bookings are generated every minute, with it totaling 125 million a year. Their cancellation rate, including both hosts and customers, ranges from 18% to 42%.

#7 Booking.com Cancelled Our Room Reservation 1 Hour Before We Were Supposed To Check-In Leaving Us Standing In The Rain In A Foreign Country Share icon

#8 My Credit Card Was Compromised And The Thief Booked An Airbnb. I Asked Airbnb To Cancel The Reservation / Refund The Money, This Was Their Response Share icon

#9 If You Needed Another Reason To Hate Airbnb. 2 Weeks Before Our Reservation Our Hosts Tells Us He Over Booked? Share icon

There are a variety of reasons why hotels cancel confirmed bookings, but it usually boils down to these three: A change of circumstances: they might hire the venue exclusively or want to change prices if a big event is happening nearby. Overbooking in hopes some guests cancel. The hotel is undergoing renovations and there’s a delay.

#10 Expedia Canceled Two Hotel Reservations For My Trip In A Week (One Of Them Is Non Refundable) Share icon

#11 Airbnb Host Ask Me To Cancel So They Don’t Have To Share icon Agreed to price. They only do showings by appointment, called and set appointment for first thing in the AM. Told them I’d pay cash, they never asked for a deposit. Drove 320 miles that night, got a hotel, and dealer sent me a message saying the car was unavailable at 8PM when we were 20 miles away.



#12 This Share icon

Usually, when hotels cancel bookings, they offer compensation, booking points, or help to find another place to stay. If that doesn’t happen, people can contact their credit card company, explaining the situation and providing relevant documentation, like proof of cancellation and the hotel’s terms and conditions. The person can get a refund if the credit card company finds that the hotel’s actions were unfair.

#13 Not Fair, They Couldn’t Have Overbooked That Many Of Us?! Share icon

#14 Update: I Booked A Hotel Room 5 Months In Advance, Was Told They Had No Rooms Left When I Checked In, And I Was The “Guest Of The Day.” The Hotel Is Now Saying I Was A No Show And Will Not Refund Me For The Night They “Walked” Me To A Hotel At The Airport Share icon

#15 Someone Made A Reservation And Was Planning On Proposing Last Week, And Cancelled At The Last Minute And Left The Cake. What Do You Think Happened? Share icon

To avoid losing money due to a cancelled reservation, it’s always a good idea to read the hotel's cancellation policy beforehand. Usually, a stay that has a flexible cancellation policy and offers refunds very close to the booking date or the day of is more expensive but can be worth it to avoid losing money and being stranded in a foreign country. Additionally, it may be beneficial to sign up for the hotel’s free membership, which often offers additional compensation if anything happens to a reservation.

#16 Got A Cancellation Message From My Airbnb Plus Superhost After Landing In Europe 2 Days Before My Reservation. Ran It Through Google Translate, And… Share icon We were messaging hours before boarding to confirm check in details. Death stops for no one.

#17 I Booked An Airbnb A Year In Advance Of The Eclipse In April. The Host Yesterday Canceled Because They Realized They Can Make More Due To The Eclipse. The Only Places Available This Last Minute Are 10x More Expensive Than The One I Booked And Airbnb Won’ T Help Share icon

#18 Should Be Laws Against Doing This ! Share icon

There are even a few tips and tricks that could prevent the cancellation in the first place, one of them is making the booking directly with the hotel. Third-party site reservations are usually the first ones to be called off if a hotel is oversold so try reaching out to the accommodation provider to book a stay.

#19 ' I Hope You're Having A Great Day' And Then Bang Share icon

#20 So I Had To Cancel My Trip To Breckenridge Due To Covid... And I Get Hit With This Share icon

#21 And It’s Not Sold Out Bc I Just Went On The Actual Hotel Websit And Now It’s $600!! So They Totally Cancelled Mine And Another Persons To Charge The Higher Rate Share icon

A tip that can help prevent cancellations on the day of is informing the hotel in case you’ll be arriving late. Without this, hotels can consider you a no-show if you come after midnight and give the room to other guests.

#22 Airbnb Host Sent This 6 Weeks Out From Our Stay Share icon As the title says, we are 6 weeks out and options for our trip are slim and all nearly 2x what we had booked this for over 2 months ago. If you are even thinking of selling your rental why have it up for bookings?!



#23 I’m So Sorry Share icon

#24 This Lyft Driver Tried To Make Me Cancel First In Order To Get A Fee Share icon

In addition, always make sure that the credit card that you booked the stay with is active and working. If the hotel is overbooked, staff might run checks on all reservations. If your card isn’t working, they might cancel the booking (but they should notify you first). Another important thing to do is check your reservation status periodically. There’s a chance that a booking was canceled without notification so it’s better to be safe than sorry.

#25 Vrbo Cancelled My Booking 2 Weeks Before My Family Trip And Said They Found A “Similar” Place For Us To Book Share icon We had a 4 bedroom lake front cottage booked for 10 people including 2 infants and a toddler for our annual family trip. We are flying in for this trip. Here’s the replacement they found us. No you’re not crazy, there is no house.



#26 Air Bnb Discriminating Against Me Because Of The Perfectly Legal Activities I Undertake For My Job. No Evidence. Just A Complete Ban. I Had My Accommodation Cancelled Last Minute Which Was For My Long Awaited Holiday And My $450 Fee Held For 15 Days. Absolutely Disgusting Share icon

#27 527 For That Hotel I Booked. I Got It For £51. Most Of Them Now At Least £400 Share icon

#28 You Know How To Take The Reservation But You Don't Know How To Hold The Reservation Share icon

#29 Infuriating Share icon

#30 Cannot Be Single In Peace Share icon

#31 Borgo Egnazia Cancelled 4 Room Reservations For May. We Are In Shock. They Could Not Have Been More Rude Share icon Borgo Egnazia canceled four room reservations out of nowhere with no explanation. I was planning on traveling to Borgo Egnazia with my extended family including one baby (we were celebrating her first birthday) in May. We woke up this morning to an email from the hotel saying the rooms we had booked five months ago were no longer available for our dates and we couldn’t stay at their property. They offered us no explanation why. They offered to rebook us at the Rocco Forte next door, which we heard was not as good for kids. They gave us only four days to let them know what our plan is with the rebooking or they would simply be canceled with no compensation, explanation or reimbursement for other sunk costs.



We now have 9 non-refundable flights from New York to Bari booked with nowhere to stay. They have ruined our vacation and we are out thousands of dollars.



We called the hotel and they simply said they were “closed” for our dates. We assume they had someone offer them a lot of money for a wedding buyout and decided to cancel all the rooms the other guests have booked. I imagine this happened to hundreds of other guests.



I highly advise against booking this hotel. They were rude, unhelpful, ruined our vacation and are leaving us out over $20,000 in non-refundable flights.



#32 Out Of State Dealer Sold Car I Agreed To Purchase, Told Me 300 Miles In And At 8pm. Other Options Have An Upcharge! Share icon

#33 Never Use Booking Share icon Made a reservation on 7/29/24. The second after making the reservation I get an email from the hotel and booking.com that “the pool, the fitness center, and breakfast is closed until further notice.” I call booking.com they say to call the hotel the hotel agrees to refund me free of charge. Booking.com says after I got verbal confirmation that they need written confirmation. I put them on a 3 way call. Booking.com sends the email to the wrong email address. Holiday inn never gets it. I put them on a 3 way call as they’re processing the refund over the phone booking.com hangs up. It’s the day before the reservation … holiday inn processed the refund and booking.com is now sending me automated messages to “call the hotel and ask for a refund” when they already processed it and it’s booking.com who is charging me.



#34 Help With Customer Service Share icon I had a reservation at Hilton I made days prior to my arrival. I arrived a midnight and was informed my room was given away because they overbooked. As an alt. they offered me a room with no TV. I accepted but when I walked into the room (after midnight now) it was occupied. I ran out and back down to the front desk. After working out that whole debacle they offered me another alt. room with no TV. I accepted again. Once I got into the room I went to the bathroom to discover there was no toilet. I went back down to the front desk to complain only to find no one was there. I go back upstairs to my toiletless room only to discover my keycard doesn't work (I'm kicking myself because I left my wallet, luggage, and keys in the room).



I go back downstairs and wait for over an hour till someone finally came back. The front desk manager said I wouldn't be charged for the stay. However it seems they didn't have the authority to make that decision because after hours of customer service having to explain this over and over and over, they've offered me 8000 points/ 50 bucks to a future stay instead. I had my credit card company clock the charge instead. While I realize it's a very small impact, I'm done with Hilton.



Tldr. Hilton gave my room away, sent me to an occupied room, sent me to a toiletless room, and then I got stuck in the lobby waiting for someone till almost 2am. They've offered me 50 bucks for a future stay.

#35 I Booked A Hotel On Adani One And Got A Confirmation. When I Reached The Hotel, I Was Told That Hotel Is Sold Out And Adani One Cc Team Made Me Wait For 3 Hour And Then They Finally Cancelled Share icon