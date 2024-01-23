ADVERTISEMENT

It is fun to do something a little different than usual or simply change one’s environment and hotels give such an opportunity, usually as part of the traveling experience and sometimes in addition to having a long history, nice atmosphere, service, interior or common areas.

On the other hand, these can be relatively small changes, coming from one’s traveling habits, or standard hotel procedures. And these people listed all kinds of activities, answering one Redditor’s question: “What is something you do in a hotel room, you never do at home?”

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Complain when the sheets are dirty

Great_Tumbleweed_428 , Milada Vigerova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Inspect the sheets for bugs before using them.

SuvenPan , Valerie B. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Call Room service.

At home my wife would not be impressed if I called her phone and asked her to bring me a burger in bed.

stephenBB81 , Swann Mongenot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Yank all the sheets out from being tucked under the bed.

pinkynarftroz , Vojtech Bruzek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
travellingtrainer avatar
Hey!
Hey!
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I try to do that at home, after my husband changed the sheets and tucked everything so I can't move for a week...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Living out of a suitcase

nudespmfornudespm , Anete Lūsiņa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home I never wear a robe normally. When I stay in hotels, I'm not sure what it is, but I love to clean myself up and wear one of those robes provided.

Just makes me feel extra relaxed for some reason.

CrazedKilr , Vije Vijendranath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Put a Do Not Disturb sign on the door. Although, maybe I should do that at home too.

Playful_Sprinkles779 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home The first thing I do when I walk into a hotel room is jump and belly flop onto the bed. I'd never do that on my own bed

jrevzan , Alex Green Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Clean up for the maid....since I don't have one at home. Make sure there's no trash left out on the desk/night stands, bathroom floor. I gather all the used rags, towels, bath mat into one pile by the door. I'm adamant about making sure I do not leave any room I stay in trashed out. It's the maid's job to do her job, not to clean up after grown a*s mfers who deliberately left a disrespectful a*s mess.

kalih713 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Blackout showers

If the bathroom setup allows (no light sources) I put a towel at the bottom of the door (to block any light creeping in) Familiarize yourself where everything is (towel, lights when you need it) and take a shower in complete blackout conditions.



It's almost like a sensory deprivation tank

Dozerdog43 , Max Rahubovskiy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Late night.

In my jams and best socks.

Check if the hallway is clear and there’s nobody around or could be around.

Calmly walk to the end of said hallway…then I BOOK IT DOWN THAT B***H as fast as I can! I’m talm bout FLYING!

You can’t bottle that type of joy.

i_steal_napkins , Waldemar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Eat in bed aha

JustPeachyox , Toa Heftiba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Pay $15 for a beer.

Jewboy-Deluxe , oning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Stand naked in the window and look down at whatever city I'm in lol

Ok_Acanthisitta5022 , UTSAV SHARMA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Toss wet towels in the corner of the bathroom.

Solid_Internal_9079 , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Watch cable TV.

I don't care to pay for it at home so it's new and exciting to me.

i-need-blinker-fluid , Luis Alfredo Alvarado Guayllas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Look for hidden cameras

Chris_the_Otter , Yan Krukau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Take soaps

Alaska-Now-PNW , micheile.com || visual stories Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Spend an hour + in the shower. That endless hot water is magic.

octopodoidea , Majestic Lukas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Set the thermostat to either frosty or balmy.

Arms_Akimbo , Dan LeFebvre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#21

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home I travel a lot for work. Whenever I do I always check in as early as possible, hang the DND tag on the door, set the thermostat (in summer 68°, in winter 78°), then head to the office. At the end of the day I’ll grab a bottle of wine on my way back, strip as soon as I get to my room, and lay around naked all night playing video games and drinking my wine. I also have a tendency to stay up ridiculously late sometimes and end up running on an hour or two of sleep the next day.

ChasingKayla , Erik Mclean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Be intimate with someone I didn't know existed an hour ago.

BabysCrumbBuffet , Womanizer Toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home check bibles for money

Automatic-Tax-6703 , Buchkiste Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home If I’m alone, poop with the bathroom door open

Dopeydcare1 , Christa Grover Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Wear flip flops if I take my shoes off

450X_FTW , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Watch border security

jessdweld , JESHOOTS.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Bring a pop up pack of Clorox wipes and wipe down every surface I might touch.

DirtyHoosier , Matilda Wormwood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Not get a good nights sleep.

strikesbac , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home I work away a lot, sometimes weeks at a time. I have a routine.

On my way to the hotel, ill buy a six pack of coke zero, and snacks that don't need a fridge. If I am lucky and get a fridge, I put the drinks in.

My suitcase is set up with a ps4 to plug into the tv. If the TV is wall mounted, I have a thing like a clamp on a stick that helps me put the HDMI in.

I have a hard drive full of movies, just incase the wifi in the room isnt strong enough to stream netflix.

I hang out all my clothes by day, so every morning I know what to wear.

Then the whole time Im in the room I multi task, have long podcasts playing, while playing video games on silent.

When I'm ready to sleep... Put a movie on.

leammiles , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Wipe off the TV remote.

MustangEater82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Drink Coke from a glass with ice cubes. When we were little kids the only time we ever had Coca-cola was at motel rooms from the vending machines, poured over ice machine ice cubes in a glass! Still splurge accordingly (if I can find glass)

Comfortable_Long_574 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

35 Things That These Folks Only Do In Hotel Rooms, But Not At Home Turning on the shower to the max so that the bathroom becomes a steam sauna while taking a dump.

Crazydishwasher , Curtis Adams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Hear the neighbors have freaky [intercourse].

soltydog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!