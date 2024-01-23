On the other hand, these can be relatively small changes, coming from one’s traveling habits, or standard hotel procedures. And these people listed all kinds of activities, answering one Redditor’s question : “What is something you do in a hotel room, you never do at home?”

It is fun to do something a little different than usual or simply change one’s environment and hotels give such an opportunity, usually as part of the traveling experience and sometimes in addition to having a long history, nice atmosphere, service, interior or common areas.

#1 Complain when the sheets are dirty

#2 Inspect the sheets for bugs before using them.

#3 Call Room service.



At home my wife would not be impressed if I called her phone and asked her to bring me a burger in bed.

#4 Yank all the sheets out from being tucked under the bed.

#5 Living out of a suitcase

#6 I never wear a robe normally. When I stay in hotels, I'm not sure what it is, but I love to clean myself up and wear one of those robes provided.



Just makes me feel extra relaxed for some reason.

#7 Put a Do Not Disturb sign on the door. Although, maybe I should do that at home too.

#8 The first thing I do when I walk into a hotel room is jump and belly flop onto the bed. I'd never do that on my own bed

#9 Clean up for the maid....since I don't have one at home. Make sure there's no trash left out on the desk/night stands, bathroom floor. I gather all the used rags, towels, bath mat into one pile by the door. I'm adamant about making sure I do not leave any room I stay in trashed out. It's the maid's job to do her job, not to clean up after grown a*s mfers who deliberately left a disrespectful a*s mess.

#10 Blackout showers



If the bathroom setup allows (no light sources) I put a towel at the bottom of the door (to block any light creeping in) Familiarize yourself where everything is (towel, lights when you need it) and take a shower in complete blackout conditions.







It's almost like a sensory deprivation tank

#11 Late night.



In my jams and best socks.



Check if the hallway is clear and there’s nobody around or could be around.



Calmly walk to the end of said hallway…then I BOOK IT DOWN THAT B***H as fast as I can! I’m talm bout FLYING!



You can’t bottle that type of joy.

#12 Eat in bed aha

#13 Pay $15 for a beer.

#14 Stand naked in the window and look down at whatever city I'm in lol

#15 Toss wet towels in the corner of the bathroom.

#16 Watch cable TV.



I don't care to pay for it at home so it's new and exciting to me.

#17 Look for hidden cameras

#18 Take soaps

#19 Spend an hour + in the shower. That endless hot water is magic.

#20 Set the thermostat to either frosty or balmy.

#21 I travel a lot for work. Whenever I do I always check in as early as possible, hang the DND tag on the door, set the thermostat (in summer 68°, in winter 78°), then head to the office. At the end of the day I’ll grab a bottle of wine on my way back, strip as soon as I get to my room, and lay around naked all night playing video games and drinking my wine. I also have a tendency to stay up ridiculously late sometimes and end up running on an hour or two of sleep the next day.

#22 Be intimate with someone I didn't know existed an hour ago.

#23 check bibles for money

#24 If I’m alone, poop with the bathroom door open

#25 Wear flip flops if I take my shoes off

#26 Watch border security

#27 Bring a pop up pack of Clorox wipes and wipe down every surface I might touch.

#28 Not get a good nights sleep.

#29 I work away a lot, sometimes weeks at a time. I have a routine.



On my way to the hotel, ill buy a six pack of coke zero, and snacks that don't need a fridge. If I am lucky and get a fridge, I put the drinks in.



My suitcase is set up with a ps4 to plug into the tv. If the TV is wall mounted, I have a thing like a clamp on a stick that helps me put the HDMI in.



I have a hard drive full of movies, just incase the wifi in the room isnt strong enough to stream netflix.



I hang out all my clothes by day, so every morning I know what to wear.



Then the whole time Im in the room I multi task, have long podcasts playing, while playing video games on silent.



When I'm ready to sleep... Put a movie on.

#30 Wipe off the TV remote.

#31 Drink Coke from a glass with ice cubes. When we were little kids the only time we ever had Coca-cola was at motel rooms from the vending machines, poured over ice machine ice cubes in a glass! Still splurge accordingly (if I can find glass)

#32 Turning on the shower to the max so that the bathroom becomes a steam sauna while taking a dump.