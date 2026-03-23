Influencer Speaks Out After ‘Inappropriate’ Disney World Outfit Allegedly Sparked Complaints, Warning

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What began as a fun theme park visit to Walt Disney World quickly escalated into a viral debate, as a Brazilian influencer issued a warning while defending her fashion choices amid mounting backlash.

The 27-year-old, Marina Smith, claimed earlier today, March 23, that she was approached by Disney staff after several visitors allegedly complained about her “inappropriate” outfit.

Highlights A viral controversy erupted after Brazilian influencer Marina Smith claimed she was approached by Disney staff over an “inappropriate” outfit during her visit.

The influencer defended her style, sharing photos on Instagram and insisting her attire was “modest,” sparking a debate among netizens over what counts as family-friendly clothing.

Past Disney dress code disputes also resurfaced, including cases where guests were required to buy shirts, highlighting ongoing debates over theme park rules.

However, the drama intensified after her actual outfit was revealed, sparking reactions like, “Seen much more revealing and inappropriate attire than what she’s wearing. People will complain about anything.”

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Brazilian influencer Marina Smith claimed that several visitors at Disney World complained about her “inappropriate” outfit

Image credits: marinasmithoficial/Instagram

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Reportedly, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort maintain guidelines to ensure a family-friendly atmosphere, prohibiting clothing that is excessively torn, drags on the ground, or exposes portions of skin deemed inappropriate for a family environment.

According to the theme park’s guidelines, it “reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.”

Image credits: marinasmithoficial/Instagram

On March 16, fashion influencer Marina Smith, who has over 9,00,000 followers on Instagram, visited the Orlando location of the popular theme park to film social media content.

She opted for a “short, form-fitting outfit,” wearing a white tie-front shirt and blue denim jeans, which she claimed she “didn’t think would cause” the Disney staff to reprimand her fashion choice.

Image credits: Amy Humphries/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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According to Smith, while roaming around the park, she noticed other visitors staring at her and whispering among themselves as they scrutinized her clothing.

Shortly after, a park employee informed her that several guests had flagged her attire as inappropriate for a family environment.

The influencer argued that she “didn’t think [her outfit] would cause this kind of reaction” at the amusement park

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Marina told Newsflash that she considered her attire modest in everyday casual settings and was taken aback by the staff’s comment.

Unlike some past dress code incidents at Disney, where guests were required to change, Smith was not asked to change her clothes or leave the park.

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Influencer claims Disney World staff shamed her ‘short, form-fitting outfit’ after visitor complaints https://t.co/8XlKvGK0zvpic.twitter.com/oJjdMjhNLe — New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2026

She told the outlet, “It’s something I would normally wear on trips or in other places. I didn’t think it would cause this kind of reaction there.”

“What caught my attention the most was realizing that people preferred to complain instead of speaking directly to me. It was a situation that stood out to me because of how people reacted.”

Image credits: marinasmithoficial/Instagram

The influencer also shared an image of her so-called “inappropriate” outfit on her Instagram, with the backdrop of the iconic Disney castle, writing in the caption, “Not every princess wants to be saved… some write their own story.”

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The alleged incident sparked a heated controversy among Marina’s followers and netizens, with many siding with her and arguing that her outfit was “modest enough.”

“People do need to dress for where they are going,” reacted one netizen to Marina’s claims and outfit choice for her visit

Image credits: Nicholas Fuentes/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

One supporter wrote, “Not gonna lie, I go to Disney a lot, and I see far worse outfits. Smaller, tighter, you name it… People were probably more bothered by her enhanced body and face more than her clothing choice.”

Another user added, “If people are concerned about her ‘inappropriate outfit’ they and better not shop at Walmart,” while a third added in agreement, “Seriously??? I see more than that walking through Walmart…..”

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“Can’t believe people reported her for her white top!” chimed in a third user.

Others expressed, “The only thing showing is her stomach. What is the issue? She doesn’t even have shorts on. And it looks like she’s actually wearing a br*.”

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“I have purchased an outfit more revealing than that at Disney. That [story] makes no sense!” said another.

Image credits: marinasmithoficial/Instagram

Meanwhile, some critics agreed with the Disney staff’s warning to Marina, with one critic writing online, “Her whole intent was to bring attention to herself. She got it. Now, go sell it somewhere else.”

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Another bluntly said, “I don’t believe her story… I’m not having that they did, crop tops are perfectly normal in a hot Disneyland and worn by many.”

Disney World has a strict set of rules that every tourist has to follow, including standards for how much skin showing is considered appropriate

Image credits: marinasmithoficial/Instagram

“She is an influencer and didn’t capture video of the encounter? Then it never happened.”

Similar incidents have occurred frequently at Disney parks in the past, often involving clothing deemed too revealing, which is prohibited according to the park’s rules and regulations.

In 2025, personal trainer Nicole Arena was stopped at Epcot for wearing a sports br* and leggings.

Image credits: marinasmithoficial/Instagram

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She was reportedly told the outfit was inappropriate for the family environment and was required to purchase a $45 shirt from the venue to continue her visit.

Arena shared her ordeal in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing, “Was so happy to be here that I didn’t realize I was ‘improperly dressed’ and would be forced to buy a $45 tshirt or else I could not get on the ride I waited an hour for.”

Image credits: marinasmithoficial/Instagram

In a follow-up post, she explained, “Anyone who goes to the gym knows it’s totally fine to walk around with a sports br* and leggings on. I just went to Disney, how I would go to the gym.”

“Her outfit looks fine and cute and she is good looking? What’s the problem here?” questioned one confused netizen

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