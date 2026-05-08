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34‑Year Age Gap Couple Slammed Online For ‘Strict’ Relationship Rules
A smiling 34-year age gap couple holding hands, sitting outdoors by a lake, a man in a striped shirt, a woman in a green top.
Couples, Relationships

34‑Year Age Gap Couple Slammed Online For ‘Strict’ Relationship Rules

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A South Carolina couple with a 34-year-old age gap has gone viral after sharing the “non-negotiables” they follow in their marriage.

A 26-year-old, Gracen Greagan, and her husband, 60-year-old Kevin Greagan, posted a TikTok video explaining the rules they claimed help keep their relationship strong.

While some viewers praised the couple’s commitment, others described the rules as “strict” and questioned the relationship dynamic.

Highlights
  • A South Carolina couple with a 34-year age gap went viral for sharing "strict" marriage rules.
  • One rule sparked heavy debate; the pair agreed to only consume alcohol when they are together to avoid being vulnerable or intoxicated alone.
  • While critics labeled the dynamic as controlling or financially motivated, the couple insisted their boundaries are about "clarity and alignment."

“This is how bad I want a lake house,” one person joked in the comments, while others accused Gracen of being a “gold digger.”

RELATED:

    A South Carolina couple with a huge age gap has gone viral after sharing “non-negotiables” that help their marriage work

    A 34-year age gap couple holding hands, sitting on a patio overlooking a lake at sunset, discussing relationship rules.

    Image credits: gracenfaithg

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    In their viral video, the couple sat together at their lake house in Greenville, South Carolina, and explained the relationship rules they both agreed to follow.

    The first rule was praying together every night before bed.

    “Something we’ve implemented in our marriage is that we pray together every single night … It’s the last thing we do,” they explained.

    They added that even outside religion, the routine helps them stay grounded and express gratitude together.

    A 34-year age gap couple, the man with his arm around the woman's waist, dressed elegantly on a balcony.

    Image credits: gracenfaithg

    The couple’s second rule, involving alc*hol, became a focal point of discussion online. They shared that they do not drink alc*hol unless together.

    “There’s a vulnerability in drinking and being intoxicated, and that’s not something I wanna be without my partner present,” Kevin said.

    He explained that the decision was mutual and not forced by either person.

    @gracenfaithg Relationship nonnegotiables – what are yours? #agegapcouple#agegap#relationships#communicationskills♬ original sound – Gracen Geagan
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    “This was a decision we each made individually. We didn’t impose it on one another,” he explained.

    “Rather than looking at it as limiting or controlling, we look at it as uniquely special and uniquely committed to one another.”

    As soon as their video went viral, online viewers began sharing their divided opinions

    A 34-year age gap couple in a pool, the man holding a red tumbler, the woman a blue one, smiling at each other.

    Image credits: gracenfaithg

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    Their third rule focused on still serving each other during disagreements, rather than letting arguments completely change how they interact.

    “The disagreement can stand on its own … it’s not going to affect our kindness and courtesy toward one another,” Kevin said.

    The final rule was “not keeping score” in the relationship.

    “You both give your all, and that’s how you can make it work,” Gracen explained while talking about advice from her father.

    A comment from aly anne says: This is how bad I want a lake house, highlighting a common desire. This is a 34-year age gap relationship.

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    A user profile image resembling Audrey Hepburn blowing a bubble, with the text 'The new retirement plan.' below. This 34-year age gap comment is a jab at strict relationship rules.

    A man proposing to a woman with a large diamond ring, 34-year age gap couple. Large MARRY ME letters glow behind them.

    Image credits: gracenfaithg

    Kevin added, “The worst thing a person can do is keep a list … of the ways they’ve been slighted.”

    Their video quickly sparked debate online, especially over the alc*hol rule.

    One commenter expressed, “If you don’t ‘allow’ one another to consume alc*hol without your significant other, this could indicate a lack of self-control.”

    A hand with dark red nail polish showcasing a large emerald-cut diamond ring, with "Literally...WOW!" text. Age gap couple.

    Image credits: gracenfaithg

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    Another viewer commented that the rules came across as “forced” rather than natural.

    Several people also focused on the couple’s 34-year age gap rather than the relationship advice itself.

    “I also hate working,” one person joked, implying the younger wife married for financial reasons.

    Happy 34-year age gap couple outside The Outsiders musical on Broadway. They're smiling warmly at the camera.

    Image credits: gracenfaithg

    @gracenfaithg Should we do a part 2? #agegap#agegapcouple#qtna#luxurylife#luxury♬ original sound – Gracen Geagan

    “Excited that my wife could be born in three years,” another sarcastically wrote.

    Despite the criticism, the couple pushed back, insisting their relationship rules are about “clarity and alignment,” not control.

    People hear rules, and they think control, but we hear clarity and alignment,” Gracen said. “It’s not for everyone, but it works for us. So you do you, and we’ll do us.”

    Following the discussion of the couple’s rules and the online reaction, a relationship expert weighed in to share her opinion on Kevin and Gracen’s habits

    A 34-year age gap couple on a pier with the Brooklyn Bridge and NYC skyline in the background.

    Image credits: gracenfaithg

    Relationship coach Beck Thompson shared that she does not see anything inherently wrong with most of the couple’s relationship habits.

    “Praying together, not keeping score, showing up with kindness even when you’re in conflict – these are things I encourage in my own clients,” Thompson explained to News.com.au.

    However, she emphasized that the wording around the rules may be why so many people reacted negatively.

    A 34-year age gap couple, the man in a tan suit and the woman in a white dress, posing together.

    Image credits: gracenfaithg

    “The issue isn’t the rules themselves, it’s the language around them,” she explained. “The moment you call something a ‘non-negotiable rule’ in a relationship, it shifts the tone from connection to compliance.”

    Thompson further admitted that the alc*hol rule stood out the most to her.

    “On the surface, choosing not to drink alone sounds like a boundaries conversation,” she said. “But when you’re pre-emptively defending it to the internet before anyone’s even asked, that’s worth paying attention to.”

    A 34-year age gap couple smiles, holding champagne. The woman wears a white dress and heels; the man, a polo and chinos.

    Image credits: gracenfaithg

    At the same time, she pushed back against the automatic criticism of age-gap relationships, stating that the age gap is not the problem and that adults are free to choose “who they love.”

    Besides Thompson’s expertise, research by the University of Michigan published in The Gerontologist found that couples with similar drinking habits often reported less marital conflict and longer-lasting relationships.

    “I want to know what your parents think,” wrote one netizen

    A comment saying "I also hate working" by sportsfan478, with 278.6K likes, relating to strict relationship rules.

    A social media post with a woman's reaction meme, implying agreement with a 34-year age gap couple due to the economy.

    Savannah Fletcher's comment on a couple holding hands, highlighting the age gap relationship rules.

    A comment on social media about a 34-year age gap couple, with emojis, implying the younger partner loves the older for their soul.

    A social media comment asking about remote work, with a profile picture of a person's face next to a yellow sports ball. The 34-year age gap couple news is visible.

    A social media comment from user starlight07 stating Gas is $4.89 a gallon, I get it, referencing high gas prices in relation to a 34-year age gap couple.

    A comment from alexandra+2cats reads, "I also want to retire at 26," liked by 50.6K, relating to the 34-year age gap couple.

    A user comment by Kate saying, "I ain't even mad at her." from a video about a 34-year age gap couple.

    Caitlin's comment "I want to know what your parents think" with 18.5K likes. Relates to 34-year age gap relationship rules.

    A screenshot of a comment saying, Aw the millionaire and hostess love story. This relates to the 34-year age gap couple and their relationship rules.

    A user comment supporting the 34-year age gap couple, stating they seem mature, healthy, and in love, with 6,146 likes.

    A comment saying 'idc they look great together' about a 34-year age gap couple. It has 3,701 likes.

    A comment on social media from Joann, reading: He doesn't look much older than you anyway. This relates to a 34-year age gap couple.

    A positive comment from @carieleigh79 on a post about an age gap couple, garnering 1,367 likes.

    A user comment asks about the age of a 34-year age gap couple at the start of their relationship, highlighting strict relationship rules.

    34‑Year Age Gap Couple Slammed Online For ‘Strict’ Relationship Rules

    A screenshot of a social media comment from Chelsey Ruth, saying This is actually a recession indicator, reflecting on the 34-year age gap couple and their relationship rules.

    A comment from Kitty Love reads, "They're both using each other for different things," discussing the 34-year age gap couple.

    A social media comment from Jason Demers about a 34-year age gap couple, stating "One has $2 the other has $2m."

    34‑Year Age Gap Couple Slammed Online For ‘Strict’ Relationship Rules

    A comment from Dani supporting relationship rules for a 34-year age gap couple, with likes and a reply button below.

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What gets me about these relationships is that the man clearly knows that without money he would never have a woman that age. So it's basically a long term prost*tuition contract. He knows it and is O.K. with it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    fitchner69 avatar
    Nicholas
    Nicholas
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What gets me about these relationships is that the woman clearly knows that without her títs and àss, she would never have an established rich man. So it’s basically a long term prostítution/gold digger contract. She knows it and is OK with it.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh for fs, BP, you are censoring poll questions now? Alcǒhol. Get a grip, really, this is getting silly!

    1
    1point
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Advertisers require it. No site owner likes his site to be filled with asterisks. Complain to the advertisers if you must complain.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    fitchner69 avatar
    Nicholas
    Nicholas
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Flash some cash, score some gash!

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    CommunityMember
    CommunityMember
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What gets me about these relationships is that the man clearly knows that without money he would never have a woman that age. So it's basically a long term prost*tuition contract. He knows it and is O.K. with it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    fitchner69 avatar
    Nicholas
    Nicholas
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What gets me about these relationships is that the woman clearly knows that without her títs and àss, she would never have an established rich man. So it’s basically a long term prostítution/gold digger contract. She knows it and is OK with it.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh for fs, BP, you are censoring poll questions now? Alcǒhol. Get a grip, really, this is getting silly!

    1
    1point
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Advertisers require it. No site owner likes his site to be filled with asterisks. Complain to the advertisers if you must complain.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    fitchner69 avatar
    Nicholas
    Nicholas
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Flash some cash, score some gash!

    0
    0points
    reply
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