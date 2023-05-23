60 Funny Controversial Topics People On The Internet Loved Discussing
Not every argument has to be a heated debate where intellects are measured and wits are counted. Some can be a joyous occasion and loads of fun! Don’t believe us? Then what about these funny, controversial topics Redditors mentioned on this glorious Reddit thread? Take a look, and it’ll change your perspective on good conversation topics forever.
Okay, so, what the heck are we talking about here, and why did we mention ‘controversy’ and ‘fun’ in one paragraph? Hear us out - not every controversial conversation topic is about the ground rules of human existence or strong beliefs on the world’s order. Some cool topics are just as controversial but not as challenging to human nature itself. For instance, have you ever thought that cheese is actually a loaf of milk? Or wondered whether a bowl of cereal is technically a soup? See, now you get the gist! These fun topics are inherently controversial and also terrific amusement. So much so that you might be really tempted to offer them to your date or challenge your friends with them; either way, you’ll learn tons about your opponent and amuse them with your well-picked conversation topics.
Be warned, though - the lower you scroll on this list of controversial things, the thicker the plot gets. Remember when we gave the example of cheese being a loaf of milk? Well, that’s just the beginning, as later on, these fun topics do delve into the darkest corner of weird and wonderful.
Anyhoo, time to check out the funny, controversial topics that people shared on this AskReddit thread, don’t you think? They are just a tad bit below, and once you get there, rank these topics any way you like!
This post may include affiliate links.
"Which kind of crust is better for a pizza: thick or thin?"
meb909 replied: "Anything but deep dish."
Commenter replied: "This. In my mind, a deep dish pizza is actually kind of a casserole."
deathkill3000 answered: "It's lasagna with a handle."
"How to properly play Uno?"
No. We play a messed up version of International Uno. The faster and more violent the better. Only us and the cousins agree on these rules.
"Do fish have necks?"
chief_dirtypants replied: "Ever seen a fish wearing a necklace?"
"Should pineapple be on pizza?"
Yes. The answer is yes. This is not controversial. The only people who say pineapple does not belong are just being awkward in order to get attention.
"Do penguins have knees?"
apcat91 replied: "Do birds have fingers?"
"Would you rather go 100 years into the future, or past? Why?"
I went into the future. It was full of Morlocks. Sorry, not the future, I went to Manchester.
"Is a hotdog a sandwich? Is a bowl of cereal technically soup?"
"If you could choose, would you rather never have to sleep, never have to breathe air, or never have to eat?"
mappydog replied: "Never have to breathe. Maybe then I'd be able to run and swim."
"If a straw has one or two holes."
A tube shaped object has one hole because a hole is defined as an opening that penetrates the full depth of the material. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8Rxep2Mkp8
"How much ice cream is the right amount of ice cream to have on an ice cream cone?"
An infinite amount. There is never too much ice cream. It is only too much once it is melted, and starts breaking the cone, so time is the only restriction on time, rather than volume of ice cream.
"If more cheese is more holes,
And more holes is less cheese,
Is more cheese less cheese?"
"Would you consider a block of cheese to be a loaf of milk?"
Oooooo, now I can skip the bread on my sandwich and just use two slices of delicious milk loaf.
"Do you wet your toothbrush before or after applying the paste? Spoiler, the answer is before AND after."
"Waffles are just grilled Pancakes."
haysoos2 replied: "What do you mean "just"? That's like saying wine is just rotten grapes."
"Question: what kind of bear is best?"
theRingsAroundSaturn replied: "What is going on?! What are you doing?!"
"Yanny or Laurel?"
"How would a giraffe wear a necktie? Would it be at the base of their neck by their torso? Or just below their head like we would wear it?"
"Which are better, cats or dogs?"
"Name 10 parts of the human body that are 3 letters long."
"If a bar of soap falls on the floor is the soap dirty or is the floor clean?"
And are you now in a romantic relationship with Bubba?
"Is orange named after the color orange or the fruit?"
The colour orange was named after the fruit. To think for years orange was not a colour. Anything orange in colour was considered a shade of red.
"How various animals would wear pants."
"Who would win - a gorilla or an alligator?
What we ended up with is that a gorilla is really smart compared to other animals, but would it be smart enough to trick the alligator into coming out of the water, knowing it can't beat the alligator in the water? My argument was no, that's different than just being smart, that's strategic, and I don't know that gorillas are capable of thinking strategically."
"Muffins are tiny cake. There is no real difference between a muffin and a cupcake."
"Hot fresh is best, Cold pizza is better than reheated."
"Crunchy vs. smooth peanut butter."
"Toilet paper orientation. Although apparently debates about this can become pretty heated."
"What is the best kind of pasta?"
"Is the "N" in PANCAKE pronounced with the front or the back of the tongue? (I know there's no "G" in the word, so I pronounce it the same way I pronounce Dunkin as in donuts)."
"Day shift or night shift?"
"Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses, or 1 horse-sized duck?
A classic. Never fails to amuse.
Or; You're upstairs in your house when you hear your mom ask you for help in the kitchen. Halfway down there, you hear your mom upstairs saying "don't go down there, I heard it too."
You're on the middle of the stairs though. What do you do?"
"Best Adam Sandler movie. Deep down, you know you have a favorite."
That's like asking what's your favourite genocide? There is no good answers.
"Would you use a teleporter if it worked by completely disintegrating you but rearranging your atoms perfectly at another location?"
Yes, but would it be able to beam me back out of the bank vault?
"Which is easier to use - a bottle opener that requires you to pull up to lift the lid, vs one where you push down to open the lid?"
"Are there more people in the world or more chairs in the world? People will debate this forever, including what counts as a chair."
"Should you arrange books in a bookshelf alphabetically by title or alphabetically by author? If you arrange by author, should you sort alphabetically or chronologically?"
Isn't the correct answer to arrange by subject matter? Fiction and non-fiction in their own sections? Or am I the strange one.
"Whether being short or tall is better, and make the tall people argue for short and vice versa."
"Best ice cream and topping flavor combination."
"Is rock paper scissors a sport? Is football? Is Bowling? Is poker? Is darts? Are DoTA/League/Counterstrike? Is Chess? Is checkers? Is Connect four? Are the coaches athletes, if they don't physically play? Are they still participating in the sport? Are those versus mode Tetris games sports?"
"How to pronounce words like: turmeric, aunt, omega, envelope, cement, basil Best if the crowd has folks who grew up in different areas."
Envelope is pronounced differently depending on the meaning.
"Asking people from different states the correct names of certain objects.
e.g.: Soda or pop, hero or sub."
"Which type of cheese is best. (We all know it’s Gouda)."
"Is the hokey pokey REALLY what it’s all about?"
"Rinsing your dishes in hot or cold water."
"Who would win in a galaxy-wide war: Star Trek's Next-Gen-Era Borg or Stargate SG-1's Replicators?
The Rules: Each may only use the technology native to their franchise, unless/until they acquire it through interaction with their opponent."
"Soda or pop?"
"Could Mike Tyson, in his prime, knock out a restrained tiger?"
Not sure if tigers can be knocked out. Their cervical spine isn't as flexible as ours and it's the rotation that causes the KO.
"Is ice a rock? (Is this more of a stoner question?)"
"The evolution of the market economy in the southern colonies."
"It's Berenstain, not Berenstein."
"Is a hot dog a taco? Alternatively is an open-face sandwich a pizza?"
"Which leg is your favorite?"
"What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?"
"Best breed of dog."
"Is cooking harder than baking?"
"Boneless wings are just chicken nuggets, change my mind."
"Better Simpsons episode: Last Exit to Springfield or Lemon of Troy?"
The best one is without a doubt "The Springfield Files".
"Which is mightier the sword or the pen?"
"Rabbit or Duck? Which is better."