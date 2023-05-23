Not every argument has to be a heated debate where intellects are measured and wits are counted. Some can be a joyous occasion and loads of fun! Don’t believe us? Then what about these funny, controversial topics Redditors mentioned on this glorious Reddit thread? Take a look, and it’ll change your perspective on good conversation topics forever. 

Okay, so, what the heck are we talking about here, and why did we mention ‘controversy’ and ‘fun’ in one paragraph? Hear us out - not every controversial conversation topic is about the ground rules of human existence or strong beliefs on the world’s order. Some cool topics are just as controversial but not as challenging to human nature itself. For instance, have you ever thought that cheese is actually a loaf of milk? Or wondered whether a bowl of cereal is technically a soup? See, now you get the gist! These fun topics are inherently controversial and also terrific amusement. So much so that you might be really tempted to offer them to your date or challenge your friends with them; either way, you’ll learn tons about your opponent and amuse them with your well-picked conversation topics. 

Be warned, though - the lower you scroll on this list of controversial things, the thicker the plot gets. Remember when we gave the example of cheese being a loaf of milk? Well, that’s just the beginning, as later on, these fun topics do delve into the darkest corner of weird and wonderful. 

Anyhoo, time to check out the funny, controversial topics that people shared on this AskReddit thread, don’t you think? They are just a tad bit below, and once you get there, rank these topics any way you like!

#1

"Which kind of crust is better for a pizza: thick or thin?"

meb909 replied: "Anything but deep dish."

Commenter replied: "This. In my mind, a deep dish pizza is actually kind of a casserole."

deathkill3000 answered: "It's lasagna with a handle."

PatrickRsGhost Report

#2

"How to properly play Uno?"

YellowStar012 Report

No. We play a messed up version of International Uno. The faster and more violent the better. Only us and the cousins agree on these rules.

#3

"Do fish have necks?"

chief_dirtypants replied: "Ever seen a fish wearing a necklace?"

DjBrie Report

#4

"Should pineapple be on pizza?"

dcel8 Report

Yes. The answer is yes. This is not controversial. The only people who say pineapple does not belong are just being awkward in order to get attention.

#5

"Do penguins have knees?"

apcat91 replied: "Do birds have fingers?"

reddit.com Report

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Birds have finger bones, but not individual fingers.

#6

"Would you rather go 100 years into the future, or past? Why?"

TyyRexx Report

I went into the future. It was full of Morlocks. Sorry, not the future, I went to Manchester.

#7

"Is a hotdog a sandwich? Is a bowl of cereal technically soup?"

reddit.com Report

#8

"If you could choose, would you rather never have to sleep, never have to breathe air, or never have to eat?"

mappydog replied: "Never have to breathe. Maybe then I'd be able to run and swim."

ALasagnaForOne Report

Sleep. Easily. So much additional free time.

#9

"If a straw has one or two holes."

beeniepeep Report

A tube shaped object has one hole because a hole is defined as an opening that penetrates the full depth of the material. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8Rxep2Mkp8

#10

"How much ice cream is the right amount of ice cream to have on an ice cream cone?"

inthyface Report

An infinite amount. There is never too much ice cream. It is only too much once it is melted, and starts breaking the cone, so time is the only restriction on time, rather than volume of ice cream.

#11

"If more cheese is more holes,
And more holes is less cheese,
Is more cheese less cheese?"

Cipemai7 Report

#12

"Would you consider a block of cheese to be a loaf of milk?"

AcesHigh79 Report

Oooooo, now I can skip the bread on my sandwich and just use two slices of delicious milk loaf.

#13

"Do you wet your toothbrush before or after applying the paste? Spoiler, the answer is before AND after."

papahet1 Report

#14

"Waffles are just grilled Pancakes."

haysoos2 replied: "What do you mean "just"? That's like saying wine is just rotten grapes."

YoungSparrow12 Report

#15

"Question: what kind of bear is best?"

theRingsAroundSaturn replied: "What is going on?! What are you doing?!"

WreckNRepeat Report

#16

"Yanny or Laurel?"

Asadleafsfan Report

Laurel as in Laurel and Hardy? Who's Yanni?

#17

"How would a giraffe wear a necktie? Would it be at the base of their neck by their torso? Or just below their head like we would wear it?"

reddit.com Report

ours is also at the base of our neck....

#18

"Which are better, cats or dogs?"

SupersuMC Report

#19

"Name 10 parts of the human body that are 3 letters long."

Runs_N_Goses Report

Rib. Rib. Rib. Rib. Rib. Rib. Rib. Rib. Rib. Rib.

#20

"If a bar of soap falls on the floor is the soap dirty or is the floor clean?"

40_bears_per_second Report

And are you now in a romantic relationship with Bubba?

#21

"Is orange named after the color orange or the fruit?"

aprilism Report

The colour orange was named after the fruit. To think for years orange was not a colour. Anything orange in colour was considered a shade of red.

#22

"How various animals would wear pants."

midnightmacaroni Report

#23

"Who would win - a gorilla or an alligator?

What we ended up with is that a gorilla is really smart compared to other animals, but would it be smart enough to trick the alligator into coming out of the water, knowing it can't beat the alligator in the water? My argument was no, that's different than just being smart, that's strategic, and I don't know that gorillas are capable of thinking strategically."

GenXer1977 Report

it doesn't actually say they are fighting. so depends what they are doing!

#24

"Muffins are tiny cake. There is no real difference between a muffin and a cupcake."

vyxxer Report

I do not believe in cupcakes. We have buns.

#25

"Hot fresh is best, Cold pizza is better than reheated."

Diabetesh Report

#26

"Crunchy vs. smooth peanut butter."

FuckChiefs_Raiders Report

#27

"Toilet paper orientation. Although apparently debates about this can become pretty heated."

atlantis_airlines Report

I know no one agrees with me, but toilet paper goes under. Not because of pets or anything, but because it is just better somehow.

#28

"What is the best kind of pasta?"

SJ2390 Report

#29

"Is the "N" in PANCAKE pronounced with the front or the back of the tongue? (I know there's no "G" in the word, so I pronounce it the same way I pronounce Dunkin as in donuts)."

bala_means_bullet Report

#30

"Day shift or night shift?"

darkcreeplord Report

#31

"Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses, or 1 horse-sized duck?

A classic. Never fails to amuse.

Or; You're upstairs in your house when you hear your mom ask you for help in the kitchen. Halfway down there, you hear your mom upstairs saying "don't go down there, I heard it too."

You're on the middle of the stairs though. What do you do?"

Jamaican_Dynamite Report

#32

"Best Adam Sandler movie. Deep down, you know you have a favorite."

reddit.com Report

That's like asking what's your favourite genocide? There is no good answers.

#33

"Would you use a teleporter if it worked by completely disintegrating you but rearranging your atoms perfectly at another location?"

reddit.com Report

Yes, but would it be able to beam me back out of the bank vault?

#34

"Which is easier to use - a bottle opener that requires you to pull up to lift the lid, vs one where you push down to open the lid?"

reddit.com Report

#35

"Are there more people in the world or more chairs in the world? People will debate this forever, including what counts as a chair."

abortionleftovers Report

#36

"Should you arrange books in a bookshelf alphabetically by title or alphabetically by author? If you arrange by author, should you sort alphabetically or chronologically?"

reddit.com Report

Isn't the correct answer to arrange by subject matter? Fiction and non-fiction in their own sections? Or am I the strange one.

#37

"Whether being short or tall is better, and make the tall people argue for short and vice versa."

The4-2Screw Report

#38

"Best ice cream and topping flavor combination."

Bobb333 Report

#39

"Is rock paper scissors a sport? Is football? Is Bowling? Is poker? Is darts? Are DoTA/League/Counterstrike? Is Chess? Is checkers? Is Connect four? Are the coaches athletes, if they don't physically play? Are they still participating in the sport? Are those versus mode Tetris games sports?"

BrightNooblar Report

#40

"How to pronounce words like: turmeric, aunt, omega, envelope, cement, basil Best if the crowd has folks who grew up in different areas."

GoGoadie Report

Envelope is pronounced differently depending on the meaning.

#41

"Asking people from different states the correct names of certain objects.

e.g.: Soda or pop, hero or sub."

hazymindstate Report

#42

"Which type of cheese is best. (We all know it’s Gouda)."

MidgieMidge Report

Cheddar of course. A stinky mature one.

#43

"Is the hokey pokey REALLY what it’s all about?"

Skinnysota Report

#44

"Rinsing your dishes in hot or cold water."

reddit.com Report

#45

"Who would win in a galaxy-wide war: Star Trek's Next-Gen-Era Borg or Stargate SG-1's Replicators?

The Rules: Each may only use the technology native to their franchise, unless/until they acquire it through interaction with their opponent."

ApexInTheRough Report

#46

"Soda or pop?"

backyardmechanic88 Report

#47

"Could Mike Tyson, in his prime, knock out a restrained tiger?"

reddit.com Report

Not sure if tigers can be knocked out. Their cervical spine isn't as flexible as ours and it's the rotation that causes the KO.

#48

"Is ice a rock? (Is this more of a stoner question?)"

DarrenEdwards Report

Put Dwayne Johnson in a freezer & see.

#49

"The evolution of the market economy in the southern colonies."

Missing_Username Report

#50

"It's Berenstain, not Berenstein."

SparkyMountain Report

#51

"Is a hot dog a taco? Alternatively is an open-face sandwich a pizza?"

Karsaurlong Report

#52

"Which leg is your favorite?"

gojah547 Report

#53

"What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?"

Erethiel117 Report

An African swallow or a European swallow?

#54

"Soup is not dinner."

underwatermagpies Report

#55

"Best breed of dog."

Tee_Hee_Helpmeplz Report

#56

"Is cooking harder than baking?"

regalfighter Report

#57

"Boneless wings are just chicken nuggets, change my mind."

meb909 Report

#58

"Better Simpsons episode: Last Exit to Springfield or Lemon of Troy?"

reddit.com Report

The best one is without a doubt "The Springfield Files".

#59

"Which is mightier the sword or the pen?"

Shadow948 Report

#60

"Rabbit or Duck? Which is better."

reddit.com Report

