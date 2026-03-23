“Pay The Consequences”: American Tourist Arrested After Going Out In Public During Bali Shutdown

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The tourist hotspot island of Bali, known for its rich traditions, has become the center of an unexpected controversy after an American tourist broke one of its most sacred rules.

On Thursday, March 19, a 57-year-old tourist named Karl Adolf Amrhein was detained by local authorities and traditional security officers over what netizens dubbed a case of “no respect for local culture.”

Highlights An American tourist was detained after allegedly breaking one of Bali’s most sacred rules during Nyepi, a 24-hour island-wide shutdown.

While some netizens slammed the act as blatant “disrespect for local culture,” others questioned how tourists continue to overlook such widely enforced traditions.

The incident has reignited conversations around tourist behavior in Bali, especially as similar past violations have emerged, leading to detentions, deportations, and growing frustration among locals.

The surprising incident sparked significant online outrage and debate among netizens about cultural disrespect and the behavior of foreign tourists in Bali.

“We have no reason to deliberately engage in disrespect when we’re in another person’s home. This is their home. If we can’t show respect, then we shouldn’t be there,” fumed one netizen.

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American tourist Karl Adolf Amrhein was detained last week in Bali for violating one of the island’s most sacred rules

Image credits: detik_bali

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Last week, Karl Adolf Amrhein reportedly violated the island’s annual Nyepi (Day of Silence) regulations.

Nyepi is a sacred Hindu holiday dedicated to self-reflection and purification, observed by the people of Bali, who are predominantly Hindu.

During the sacred holiday, for a 24-hour period from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following day, the entire island follows strict rules, the most important being that everyone, including tourists, must remain indoors.

Image credits: balilegals

Moreover, all forms of transport are prohibited, including flights, as the airport remains closed and no road traffic is allowed.

Even businesses and shops are closed, and the use of lights or entertainment is strictly banned during this period.

The 57-year-old tourist was, according to multiple local outlets, spotted at approximately 7:00 a.m. walking along a main road in Sukawati village, Gianyar Regency.

Image credits: bali.info.official

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The news first broke when police officials in the region announced that they had detained Amrhein for violating Nyepi regulations.

When first questioned by police, he reportedly pretended to be mute or non-verbal before eventually cooperating and explaining why he was out on the streets.

During questioning, he said he was searching for new accommodation after being “forced to leave his hotel in Ubud because his stay had expired.”

The tourist was spotted walking on the street despite strict rules requiring everyone, including tourists, to remain indoors

Image credits: bali.info.official

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Amrhein further claimed he was unaware that all public transport and vehicle operations were halted for the holiday.

After informing him about the local laws, the police coordinated with a nearby villa to provide him with temporary accommodation for the remainder of the 24-hour observance.

He was also issued a warning by authorities against further violations.

Netizens and locals expressed anger over the breach of Nyepi rules, with one user writing, “We expect tourists to follow our laws and/or observe our customs as they may be. The guy knew what he was allowed to do. No sympathy!”

Image credits: Arief Rahman Saan (Ezagren)

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Another user questioned, “I’m sure the hotel told him about the holiday. Also, didn’t it seem strange to him that nobody else was on the streets?”

“When a foreigner would do this exact same thing in the USA, a villa would be the last place the police would put you in….” commented a third user.

“When visiting Bali, do as the Balinese do or pay the consequences. Their people are very strict about observance of their holidays, and signs are posted everywhere. The dude was clearly in violation of the island’s religious practices,” read another comment.

“Why are foreigners always doing this? They can’t read the rules about nyepi in bali or pretending to be fools?” questioned one angry netizen

Image credits: bali.info.official

Others expressed, “If you go to a foreign country, it would be in your best interest to read up on local culture and customs before you go. He said he was put out of his hotel. Did he do something offensive there, too? Respect the cultural traditions of the country you’re in, or don’t go.”

“The sense of entitlement is shocking!!” chimed in one user, while another wrote, “Entitled brat. Don’t rescue him.”

Many users also criticized the tourist’s reported attempt to pretend to be mute when first confronted by police.

Image credits: bali.info.official

One person said, “Deport him. Not only is that disrespectful to the day of Nyepi, but it’s making fun of people with disabilities… He thinks it’s a fun excuse to use to break the rules that everyone else managed to follow. What a complete f**kwit disgrace.”

However, Karl was not the only person accused of violating Nyepi rules.

Local media outlet The Jakarta Post reported that a Swiss traveler, Luzian Andrin Zgraggen, was detained last week after posting an Instagram Story containing profanity directed at the holiday and its rules.

Another traveler of Swiss nationality is facing up to five years in prison for violating Nyepi rules this year

Image credits: Harian Kompas

The post went viral, leading to his detention in Ubud on charges of hate speech under Indonesia’s electronic information laws.

If convicted, Luzian can face a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Over the years, similar incidents involving foreign tourists violating Nyepi rules have occurred frequently, often leading to detention, public backlash, and even deportation.

In 2023, two Polish nationals, Karol Grabinski and Barbara Karina Walczak, were detained after being found camping and cooking at a beach pavilion during the holiday.

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Despite claiming they were unaware of the rules, they reportedly argued with the Pecalang, traditional guards in the region, and were subsequently deported to Poland.

In 2020, an American man was detained and reportedly chained by local authorities in Kuta after he refused to stop his morning jog.

He insisted he “just wanted to go for a run” despite being repeatedly told to return indoors.

“Deport him and blacklist him from Bali… You must respect local culture. We are guests here…” wrote one netizen