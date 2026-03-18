All The Biggest Fashion Fails And Unhinged Looks Of The 2026 Award Season Now That It’s Finally Over
The 2026 awards season may finally be wrapped, but the fashion chaos it delivered still lives rent-free in everyone’s heads.
From jaw-dropping couture to looks that had the internet collectively asking, “Is this legal,” this year’s red carpets blurred the line between bold and downright unhinged fashion moments.
From stars like Chappell Roan, whose Grammys appearance instantly went viral thanks to a controversial breast-piercing dress, to Emilie Livingston’s Oscars look that left her backside completely exposed, these outfits didn’t just miss the mark; they became cautionary tales of what a fashion “fail” can be.
Now that the dust has settled, here are 22 of the biggest fashion missteps and most chaotic outfits that made this awards season unforgettable, for better or worse.
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Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum hit the red carpet at one of the biggest nights in the music industry as a presenter for the Best Pop Dance Recording award.
She wore an eyebrow-raising latex gown that gave the illusion of being completely unclothed and featured a body-hugging silhouette with ni**le detailing on the bodice.
However, fans of the supermodel were left unimpressed, with many dubbing her look “ugly” and “hideous.”
One fan wrote on X, “I like Klum but this is hideous, to be frank.”
Another added, “There you go. I have officially seen the ugliest dress I have ever seen, and I'm nearly a half century old.”
“A lifetime in fashion, yet not a shred of fashion sense. Honestly impressive,” read another comment.
“Halloween Heidi always even at the #GRAMMYs red carpet,” said one, while others expressed, “Someone dipped Heidi Klum in queso.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s return to the 2026 Academy Awards after nearly a decade quickly turned into one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the night.
Paltrow arrived wearing a strapless ivory silk gown reportedly from Giorgio Armani Privé.
From the front, the dress appeared relatively traditional, but the design featured dramatic cutouts along the sides that ran nearly the entire length of the dress, exposing her leg and revealing sparkly sheer trousers underneath.
“Girl flashed the cameraman and called it a ‘malfunction,’” one user wrote.
“Bro, I will not be surprised if they come in two pieces,” commented another social media user.
A third person added, “Well, if you wear that kind of dress, you are literally inviting a wardrobe malfunction.”
“Why do actresses feel the need to show nearly all of their bodies? I would rather be known for my talents and not how much skin I was showing,” wrote another viewer.
Others echoed, “Ms. Paltrow knew exactly what she was doing… she wanted to ensure that EVERYONE would be looking at her in her comeback appearance at the 2026 Oscars.”
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan attended the 2026 Grammy Awards as both a double nominee and a presenter, earning nods for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her single The Subway.
But while her nominations were impressive, it was her jaw-dropping outfit that truly stole the spotlight.
For the 2026 ceremony, Roan stepped onto the carpet in a daring maroon Mugler gown designed by Miguel Castro Freitas, which quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the entire night.
The barely-there dress was suspended from faux ni**le rings, while her body was decorated with temporary art, including a pink pony design on her exposed chest and a lace-like motif on her back.
The custom creation was reportedly inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler’s 1998 Jeu de Paume collection, later reinterpreted by Freitas for Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2026 vision, but critics still weren’t buying the fashion-as-art angle.
One uncomfortable viewer bluntly wrote, “Let’s hope this is the last event where we see this!” while another argued, “Award shows need a dress code. We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies.”
A second viewer complained, “These dresses aren’t empowering women or showing a feminine side… they’re showing that these women are willing to do just about anything to be ‘remembered.’”
“Look at me! I may not have talent, but I can stretch the envelope. This makes Victoria’s Secret look demure and tasteful,” another user mocked.
“Is the trend to look as cheap as possible. Why don't they just turn up n*ked and be done with it? Bring back the class of old Hollywood.”
I loved it. Fashion is an art and her body became a canvas with the tattoo. It was not just another "pretty dress", it was fashion.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega delivered her signature dark Wednesday Addams energy while gracing the star-studded 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
The actress arrived in a black, skin-baring design from Dilara Fındıkoğlu’s Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection.
The look sparked a wide range of fan reactions, with one user writing, “Gosh, that’s creepy,” while another quipped, “She looks like Halloween decor.”
“What happened to her?” one critic asked.
Another wrote, “She now looks more like Lurch than Wednesday.”
“With this pose and the way the dress sits, she reminds me of one of the little men on a table football/ foosball table.”
Many even speculated about whether she had undergone cosmetic surgery.
“What has she done to her face?” one commenter asked.
“Way better before the buccal fat removal surgery,” one claimed.
“She used to look so good, why do all these famous actresses look like they are getting the life sucked out of them.”
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s fashion at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards had many viewers questioning the appropriateness of the look for such a high-profile formal event.
The Hunger Games alum stepped out in one of the riskiest looks of the night, leaving fans unimpressed.
Nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Die My Love, she made a dramatic entrance in a custom Givenchy gown featuring floral embroidery and eye-catching cutouts.
“Is that an appropriate dress for Jennifer Lawrence to be wearing at the Golden Globes tonight?” questioned one netizen.
Another fashion critic bluntly wrote, “She is beautiful…however, the outfit…no so much! Screams desperate for attention….a big FAIL!”
“Why don't women wear clothes anymore?” one asked, while another said, “Oh Jennifer No. You are classier than this.”
“Someone is desperate for attention–must not be many scripts arriving at her door lately,” claimed one.
Others echoed the sentiment, “That dress is not for you.”
Emma Stone
Nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy category for Bugonia, Emma Stone hit the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet in a look that felt overly casual to many netizens.
She wore a custom butter yellow two-piece ensemble by Louis Vuitton.
The outfit consisted of a silky, sleeveless boatneck crop top and a matching column skirt featuring intricate beaded fringe.
“Convenient, buy the skirt then wear the shopping bag as a top,” one said, while another wrote, “She buy that off TEMU formal ware.”
“Little planner [sic] and less formal than I would’ve gone with myself, but the pastel is complementary to her tone,” one said.
“I love the color but I am not a fan of the outfit. It looks off on her,” wrote another.
Others asked, “Does her stylist hate her???”
Kesha
Kesha looked like she was headed to the Met Gala instead of the 2026 Grammys afterparty in her eyebrow-raising look.
The singer opted for a dramatic all-white, delicate, sheer ensemble, which she layered with a vintage ivory coat featuring an oversized cream faux-fur shawl collar.
The open-front design of the coat was framed by ornate, silver-toned braided trim.
While some called the outfit “ethereal” and “mystical,” others weren’t too convinced by the dramatic gold Laurel DeWitt “halo” crown she accessorized with, saying it looked “cheap.”
“The hair is all wrong for this look. It looks messy and kind of crunchy…” wrote one netizen.
Another fashion critic added, “I like Kesha, but she always dresses terribly and has awful hair and makeup. This dress looks like a cheap costume.”
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo jumped on the sheer dress trend while attending a high-profile 2026 Grammys afterparty.
She wore a vintage n*de lace Valentino minidress from the Spring/Summer 2007 collection, covered in pink floral appliqués, which also revealed her matching underwear.
The “Drivers License” hitmaker accessorized her look with pink mules from Jude the Brand and a coral sequined Fendi Baguette bag.
“Not such a good look,” one critic wrote.
“I thought her t*ts were out, Chappell made me traumatized,” joked someone else.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance in One Battle After Another at the 2026 Actor Awards.
To celebrate her nomination, the actress opted for a Thom Browne dress featuring a gray-and-white, abstract, painting-like strapless corset bodice.
More than 160 pattern pieces went into constructing the anatomical torso, while 400,000 sequins and 175,000 beads made up the floor-sweeping skirt.
One netizen critiqued her look, saying, “Not in love with the ni**les and belly button.”
A second harshly wrote, “She is often outrageous and I usually love her looks, but not this time. It’s hideous.”
“Clothing isn’t human anatomy, and the belly button makes it look worse,” added a third.
The dress may have crossed the thin line between high-concept and high-confusion, but netizens agreed that she had the most adorable accessory on the red carpet: her 5-year-old daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega attended the 2026 Actor Awards as a nominee in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category for her role in the hit Netflix series Wednesday.
She wore a torn ivory slip by Christian Cowan to the awards show, featuring a lace strap hanging off her shoulder and a tattered, raw-hemmed skirt with a thigh-high side slit.
“Bedroom ready?” one asked in the comments section, while another wrote, “ANOTHER RIPPED DRESS.”
“C*rpse bride live action coming soon...?” asked a third commenter.
“Did she drag this out of her great- grandma's attic after the mice got ahold of it?” another quipped.
“I'm pretty sure I have that night gown, just not torn up,” one said, and another agreed, saying, “That's either a nightgown or a slip.”
“Normal people buy a expensive dress to go to a party, celebs go in ripped underwear??”
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling turned heads at the 2026 Actors Awards in a semi-velvet, semi-sheer black dress.
The Yara Shoemaker design featured a strapless neckline and a lace cutout panel at the bust, while the floor-sweeping skirt was sheer, adorned with sequins and lace florals.
She kept her makeup and hairstyle simple, pairing the look with elbow-length, matching velvet opera gloves.
Fans collectively agreed the outfit missed the mark, with many echoing, “The dress is unfinished.”
One person said, “I like the top half but don’t know why they didn’t add length to the solid black part. I think the bottom half is boring. Semi-transparent isn’t interesting to me with the amount of n*ked dresses.”
Another critic added, “It looks like they forgot to finish the dress but decided to give it to her anyway.”
“The top part is OK, but the bottom part is ugly,” said one user, while another asked, “Why is she wearing a chair?”
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy made a dramatic appearance while attending the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing a sleek, partially sheer black romper from the John Galliano Fall/Winter 1994 collection.
The standout piece of the look was a sculptural black headpiece, which she paired with massive diamonds from Tiffany & Co.
One user mocked her look, writing, “She’s gorgeous, but those shorts and p**ties are really ugly.”
Another member of the fashion police added, “Ma'am, you seem to be missing your dress…” while a third said, “Why is she dressed like Minnie Mouse?”
“The worst part of this outfit is she's wearing nylons with reinforced toes,” read another comment.
One person commented, “Again, not the place for this outfit,” as others expressed, “She’s still waiting for that Amazon package with her dress from Temu to arrive…”
“I’d feel like I was wearing just underwear…”
She should never have had buccal fat removal. She looks like a caricature.
Emilie Livingston
Emilie Livingston made a striking appearance at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a racy pantsless look.
She wore a glittery black ERL artisanal leotard paired with semi-sheer black tights, matching stiletto heels, and sunglasses.
To add even more drama to her all-black ensemble, she topped it off with a brown skunk-patterned fur scarf.
However, the outfit failed to impress many social media users, with critics dubbing it a “cringe-inducing” fashion moment.
One person wrote, “Why are her booty cheeks all out?” while another replied, “I feel like more than her booty is out.”
“I really hate to sound like I’m policing what us women wear, but I’m a bit burnt out on the sheer and bu** cheeks trends,” another said.
“Call me old fashioned but should that be allowed?” questioned one user, while another said, “Leaves very little to the imagination.”
“This is just so bad…” expressed one disappointed viewer.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande attended the 2026 Golden Globes as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Wicked: For Good.
For the glitzy award show, she wore a black Vivienne Westwood couture gown that featured a draped, corseted bodice, a voluminous skirt, and a velvet bow detail.
She topped off the look with her signature ponytail, winged eyeliner, and blush-pink lips.
“You can tell she hates this dress,” one comment said.
“It looks like a birthday cake,” read a second comment, while a third said, “i love the glam, but NOT her dress…”
“i thought this was ai omg,” said a fourth.
“She looks like a little girl putting on her mom's dress,” one said.
One asked, “Why does she look like a little kid who lost her mom in the crowd?”
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus’ new engagement ring from her longtime partner Maxx Morando sparkled at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, even overshadowing her look, as some viewers felt her overall fashion choice fell flat.
The “Flowers” singer wore a floor-length, sequined black gown from Saint Laurent, paired with massive sunglasses in some red carpet photos.
“This ain’t Miley,” one netizen commented on her look, while another said, “Not loving the look… giving Cruella vibes.”
“Why does she look 55?” one asked, while another added, “Girl, what is this hair?”
“Miley at the Golden Globes… who knew carpet cleaning could be so glamorous?” wrote another.
Chloé Zhao
Chloé Zhao’s 2026 Oscars outfit had viewers asking, “Is this a funeral service?”
The Hamnet director posed for the cameras in a black, ruffled Gabriela Hearst gown featuring sweeping bell sleeves.
The look was completed with a black veil, prompting one viewer to ask, “Is she in mourning?”
“Seriously? Is she going to the funeral of the Oscars?” one said, while another wrote, “No one is going to beat how horrible this is.”
Another wrote, “An outfit with a trash bag so we don't get lost, friend.”
“Gurl… you’re at the wrong award show for dressing up like that,” a third said.
Many compared her to a witch, while others claimed she must be grieving the cancellation of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, which she was meant to direct.
“What potion or spell is she planning to conjure later?” one asked.
“She’s mourning the d**th of the Buffy reboot,” read another comment.
Another claimed, “She’s in mourning for Buffy.”
“Well she looks downright miserable… wearing that monstrosity, it’s awful, like who d**d.”
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber attended the star-studded Grammy Awards afterparty hosted by W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber.
For the party, the Canadian pop star went shirtless in an open green hoodie paired with low-rise, baggy jeans that showed off his pink boxer briefs.
He was seen entering the party with his hoodie zipped up, but later unzipped it once inside.
“Did he dress for the Grammys, or was that lying on the floor next to his bed when he got up?” one viewer wondered.
Others dubbed the look reminiscent of “when you still believe you are 15…”
The afterparty also sparked significant cheating rumors and speculation about trouble in paradise between Justin and Hailey, fueled by videos showing him leaving the event separately from his wife.
The Yummy singer was filmed leaving in a car with friends and several unidentified women, and he was even seen trying to shield his face from the paparazzi.
Ethan Hawke
For his 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards fashion moment, Ethan Hawke looked quite theatrical in an ensemble that resembled marching band attire.
The actor wore Dior while attending the show as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Blue Moon.
“The man is vibing like a pirate tonight,” read one comment online, while another wrote, “Ethan looks like quite the swashbuckler.”
A third commentator even compared his look to a professional bullfighter, writing, “Was he dressed like a matador?”
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attended the 2026 Oscars afterparty in a custom, form-fitting, glittering gold gown by Gucci, fresh off the Milan Fashion Week runway.
The dramatic long-sleeved dress was designed by Demna and hugged her silhouette with shimmering fabric that caught the light as she posed for photos.
Many labeled her look a “mess,” with several critics specifically targeting the hairstyle she chose for the appearance.
One critic wrote, “All that dress and makeup just for your hair to ruin everything,” while another added, “She is definitely regretting her hairstyle choice today lol.”
A third commenter wrote, “Body is still serving—that gold sequin gown is hugging every curve like it owes her money. But sis… the hair/voluminous wig situation is fighting for top billing. Who approved that? Dress 10/10, hair needs a timeout.”
One netizen said, “I love it when they can’t walk in their million-dollar gown.”
Others questioned, “Why was [Kim] even there to begin with?”
Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made a joint appearance at the star-studded 2026 Oscars afterparty despite Chalamet’s loss in the Best Actor category earlier that evening.
The pair opted for contrasting monochrome looks for the event, as Jenner wore a custom black sequin gown by Alexander McQueen featuring a plunging halter neckline, a hip cutout, and a feathered train.
Chalamet, meanwhile, opted for an all-white leather suit by Chrome Hearts paired with matching high-top sneakers.
One disappointed user harshly critiqued their outfits, writing, “Both looking a mess, no shade.”
“Timothee took whatever he saw in the closet and wore it,” commented another.
“Both looking a mess. They need a stylist. Bad,” another critic added.
Paris Hilton
Attending the 2026 Golden Globe Awards afterparty, Paris Hilton dressed like a glittering golden statuette for the celebration.
She wore a custom-designed gold gown by Naeem Khan.
The dress featured a skin-tight, figure-hugging silhouette completely covered in glimmering gold sequins, which she accessorized with a thick, diamond-encrusted choker that matched the gown’s high-shine finish.
However, many agreed that her fairly see-through sequined dress might have looked better without the massive silver choker.
“I see the vision and I don’t hate it at all, but I’m not really a fan of mixed metallics,” one comment read online.
“Looks a little bit like a shiny nightgown,” wrote another user, while a third added, “How can such a glitzy dress look so matronly?”
Benny Blanco
Benny Blanco and his wife, Selena Gomez, were nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording for their song Bluest Flame.
Since Selena was busy promoting her Rare Beauty brand, Benny headed to the Bar Marmont party without his plus-one.
He attended the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent afterparty dressed in brown boots with crew socks, athletic shorts, a zip-up pink hoodie, and a brown jacket.
“Who dressed Benny?” someone asked on X, echoing what many were wondering after seeing his look.
Another jokingly added, “This looks like a high school boy’s fit.”
“He’s dressed the same way my hipster, unemployed nephew does…” commented a third social media user.
I guess that's his style. I've never seen him dressed any other way.
People forget that fashion is an art and that our bodies are not inherently s3xual, otherwise we'd better close every museums with old paintings and sculptures in them.
People forget that fashion is an art and that our bodies are not inherently s3xual, otherwise we'd better close every museums with old paintings and sculptures in them.