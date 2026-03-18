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The 2026 awards season may finally be wrapped, but the fashion chaos it delivered still lives rent-free in everyone’s heads.

From jaw-dropping couture to looks that had the internet collectively asking, “Is this legal,” this year’s red carpets blurred the line between bold and downright unhinged fashion moments.

From stars like Chappell Roan, whose Grammys appearance instantly went viral thanks to a controversial breast-piercing dress, to Emilie Livingston’s Oscars look that left her backside completely exposed, these outfits didn’t just miss the mark; they became cautionary tales of what a fashion “fail” can be.

Now that the dust has settled, here are 22 of the biggest fashion missteps and most chaotic outfits that made this awards season unforgettable, for better or worse.