ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome back to "The Daily Dunc" comics where Dylan, the talented creator, gives life to everyday objects, making us laugh with his funny one-panel stories.

In our previous chat with the artist, Dylan shared his mission: to bring a smile to faces and offer a brief escape from life's challenges. "Even if it’s a really bad pun or dad joke, I hope that along with any eye roll comes a smirk or a giggle. That’s all I can hope for."

Scroll down for a dose of fun and laughter!

More info: Instagram | thedailydunc.bigcartel.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Thanks... that just the cherry on top I needed. ."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Illustration Of Inanimate Objects Coming To Life Shares stats

thedailydunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!