40 Delightfully Surreal Illustrations By Artist Yukai Du
London-based illustrator and animator Yukai Du creates vibrant visual worlds that feel both playful and deeply thoughtful. Originally from China, she has built an international career by transforming simple graphic elements—lines, dots, and geometric shapes—into striking compositions filled with movement, color, and imagination. Her work often blends illustration and animation, resulting in images that feel dynamic even when they are still.
After studying animation at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts and graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2014, Yukai established her practice across both illustration and animation. Her distinctive style draws inspiration from Impressionist textures as well as contemporary graphic design, combining bold color palettes with layered compositions. The result is a unique visual language that turns abstract ideas into immersive scenes that invite viewers to explore every detail.
Much of Yukai’s work revolves around storytelling and emotion. Rather than depicting scenes literally, she often creates dreamlike and conceptual illustrations that capture moods, ideas, or complex subjects in imaginative ways. Her animation work expands this language further, using fluid transitions, hand-drawn textures, and rhythmic movement to create visuals that feel organic and alive.
Today, based in London but working with clients around the world, Yukai collaborates with major publications, global brands, and cultural institutions. Her clients include companies such as Adobe, Apple, Nike, Google, and The New York Times, among many others. Whether working on editorial illustrations, commercial projects, or animated films, she continues to explore how bold color, thoughtful design, and visual storytelling can transform simple elements into compelling artistic worlds.