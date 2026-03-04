ADVERTISEMENT

London-based illustrator and animator Yukai Du creates vibrant visual worlds that feel both playful and deeply thoughtful. Originally from China, she has built an international career by transforming simple graphic elements—lines, dots, and geometric shapes—into striking compositions filled with movement, color, and imagination. Her work often blends illustration and animation, resulting in images that feel dynamic even when they are still.

After studying animation at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts and graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2014, Yukai established her practice across both illustration and animation. Her distinctive style draws inspiration from Impressionist textures as well as contemporary graphic design, combining bold color palettes with layered compositions. The result is a unique visual language that turns abstract ideas into immersive scenes that invite viewers to explore every detail.

