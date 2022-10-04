How many of you have watched cartoons with never-aging personages and wished you could be like them and stay young forever? Series after series, our beloved characters go on so many adventures without worrying about getting old. Well, at least until Jorn Siberian comes their way!

Jorn is an artist who decided to create illustrations showing how some popular cartoon characters would look as adults. We believe you are very curious to see the results, so we won't keep you waiting. Scroll down and upvote your favorite illustrations!

More info: artstation.com | deviantart.com | patreon.com | Instagram | Facebook