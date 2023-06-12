Winning Photographs Of #IFASummerSnaps Special Contest 2022 Evoking Those Warm Summer Feelings (30 Pics)
Budapest International Foto Awards and its sister Tokyo International Foto Awards are organizing an #IFASummerSnaps contest in which everyone can participate by sharing photos on social media with the #IFASummerSnaps hashtag.
In this post, we'll revisit the breathtaking works of the BIFA and TIFA 2022 winners, evoking those warm summer feelings and inspiring you to capture your own memorable moments.
More info: tokyofotoawards.jp | budapestfotoawards.com | Instagram (TIFA) | Instagram (BIFA) | Facebook (TIFA) | Facebook (BIFA)
"My Boys At The Beach" By Hui Chuan Su
"I take my sons to play at the beach; take pictures of their daily lives. I feel happy when they are happy."
Honorable Mention in People/Children
"Facing America, At The End Of The Day" By Sophie Lebon
"Tribute to Jiro Taniguchi. I walk very often on certain beaches to photograph scenes from everyday life at any time of the day because the light is shining even in the afternoon."
"Painting and cinema have trained me and allowed me to sharpen my particular gaze on the world. Life has led me to reflect on the place of humans in the universe. I work on climate change themes and representation. I make photographic paintings of seaside landscapes to make emerge all the beauty of nature and everyday scenes in France. My characters are anonymous random encounters on my way. There is no staging or personification, uniformity. I play with reality and symbolism. Movement and beauty are in the present moment and in everything."
Honorable Mention in Fine Art/Landscape
"Festival People" By John T. Pedersen
"After two years of covid-19 and shutdowns in our society, people can now finally enjoy being together again. Festivals in the summer are then a long-awaited place to be. Here from the Tons of Rock festival on the Ekeberg plain in Oslo."
1st Place in Events
"Les Rosaires" By Gael Cloarec
"Rosaires is the name of my adolescence's beach, of my life as a young adult, as father and today the beach of my children. Above all this is the beach that has always welcomed the inhabitants of the agglomeration of the Saint Brieuc's town. They come the time of a walk, a swim or a sporting activity. In this place, I do not see any workers, teachers, politicians or business leaders. Here, on this beach, everyone gets off their daily costume and strips naked, ready to take the stage. The beach like a theater where everyone is in their world, in their thoughts."
Honorable Mention in People/Portrait
"Threats To Deep Bay Mudflat Birds In Hong Kong" By Catherine Kaling Leung
"Gigantic towers, in contrast to low-rise buildings already there ... Construction boats, sandboats, steel jungles, building wastes, illegal fishing, huge bridges, container ports, smog ... Every year, about 50,000 shorebirds rest and feed at the well-conserved Deep Bay Mudflat in Hong Kong, against the background of stylishly designed buildings along the opposite coast of fast-developing Shenzhen, China. The government's recent proposal to develop a metropolis in the area may mean a decrease of food supply and shelter space? In what way can we ensure wildlife sustainability there?"
Honorable Mention in Editorial/Environmental
"The Blessing Of Water" By João Coelho
"Water is part of their life and that of their parents, who live from what the sea gives them. They were born and grew up with it right there beside them, inviting them to get to know it, to feel good in it and promising them the best memories. Memories made of sensations, emotions and feelings that make them forget the world outside. How purifying this water is! It is the blessing of water."
Honorable Mention in People/Children
"Mother And Son" By Hadriel Torres
"Annual humpback whale migration, Byron Bay, Australia 2021 Each year, between May and November, southern hemisphere Humpback whales (megaptera novaeangliae) travel north from their Antarctic summer feeding grounds, past Cape Byron headland, and on to their breeding and birthing grounds in the sub-tropics. At more than 2,500 kms, this is considered one of the longest migrations in the animal kingdom."
I was born in Italy in 1991 and am an artist and freelance photographer, based in Australia, UK and Italy. I have been traveling the world for the last decade working on different creative projects, discovering places and cultures with the mission of promoting social awareness through photography. Honorable Mention in Nature/Aerial
"Dog Beach" By Jan Caga
"In Western Europe from France to Italy, it is quite common to ban dogs from most sea beaches, where people swim. However, there are also beaches limited to dogs. Welcome to the Dog beach - Entrance with dogs only."
Gold in Nature/Pets
"Siblings" By Kimberly Genevieve
"A playful moment captured between two siblings."
Bronze in People/Children
"Mirage" By Selina Bressan
"My honey, I think the city is chasing us.
I'm a person who "takes pictures" like millions of people in the world with passion and love. I started for fun by participating in a contest of a photography magazine. My photo was published in the magazine two months later and this gave me the impetus to seriously venture into this hobby. It is an adventure that has seen me grow and improve, thanks to dedicated courses, visits to exhibitions, reading books, trips to workshops with professionals in the sector. My photographic genre is oriented towards architectural photography, especially modern and minimal. But I'm polyergic!"
Bronze in People/Life Style
"Kissed By Summer" By Beatrice Heydiri
"This is a portrait series of a family shot in the north Germany on a late august day."
Gold in People/Family
"Les Voiles De St Tropez" By Daria Troitskaia
"The photo was taken from a helicopter at a classic regatta: Les Voiles de St. Tropez 2021. Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez is one of the most significant events in the world of yachting and certainly the most beautiful Mediterranean regatta."
Bronze in Events/Sport
"Palm Springs Shu Shu Life" By Amyn Nasser
"Contemporary Attractive Lifestyle Party Style Swing. Shot in Palm Springs California at the Stanbridge Estate."
1st Place in Advertising
"Sky Lantern Train" By Shirley Wung
"Distant hills shrouded in mist, the sky lantern rides up the traveler's dream, and the train rides fast with the traveler's hope."
Bronze in Advertising/Travel/Tourism
"Abstract Estate" By Rosetta Bonatti
"Abstract detail of a colorful housing complex in Marina di Albufeira, Portugal."
Silver in Architecture/Buildings
"Girl Wants Tomorrow" By Ryo Yotuya
"The day before her wedding, she was in agony worrying about the future of her life. How much easier life would be if she could think as flexibly as water. Where will I be flowing tomorrow?"
Honorable Mention in People/Portrait
"Native Sea (Il Mare Originario)" By Antonio Denti
"As the world becomes more confused, fears stronger, information a never-ending flood and yet meaning harder to grasp, I turn to my native sea. My kid asks me to swim with him and I feel on my skin the exact place on Earth that, more than anywhere or anything else, has shaped my heart. Back in it, I love its indifference to human fate, yet its being a powerful companion for our dreams. We cross the line from the aerobic world where we belong to the alien blue where we can only briefly survive. And, in the native blue , I feel I can finally grasp that infinite, wordless meaning of it all."
Bronze in Portfolio/Personal
"Xrace Festival" By Santiago Martinez De Septien
"Musical festival at the Iznajar reservoir, Spain, after the Xrace race competition."
About Photographer Santiago Martinez de Septien: amateur photographer from Burgos, Spain with a keen interest in street photography and portraits. Influenced by classic photographers such as Cartier Bresson, Eliot Ervitt, Dorothea Lange, Brassai, Michael Kenna who really changed the way I see things. Always trying to learn, looking for new ways to transmit new feelings.
Bronze in Events/Music
"A Day At The Beach" By Bahar Kural
"The beach is one of the few places in the human realm where people act freely. I took these shots at the Siesta Beach in Sarasota, Florida in July 2022. It was mesmerizing to observe the diversity of people and their energy against the background of the water, the sun and the sand. While taking these shots, I opened the aperture really wide to create a white background for the people and highlight them as if they are actors on a stage. I also enhanced the color of the sky and the sea to add to the dreamy elements of this magical stage."
Bronze in People/Culture
"Brothers" By Jan Caga
"We are two brothers. Family. Together we grow, united by fate, each other's best friend. We are heading down the labyrinth of space as fools deprived of their cage, leaving shallow footprints in the soil. We turn into motion all settled dust and in undisguised amazement we look at this unique world. Seems to be endless and full of love."
Bronze in People/Children
"Action And Light" By Andre Magarao
"I’ve always been into sports it was a natural step to start shooting my friends doing sports. I quickly noticed that shooting during “the golden hour” led to shots I liked more. But then I started shooting sports like skateboarding and it’s very hard to talk skateboarders into waking up at 5am to get that good light. That was when I started studying artificial light. These shots are a collection of different sports, which represent different challenges, being shot using studio lights out on the elements."
Gold in Editorial/sports
"Ride The Wind And The Waves" By Li,po-Yi
"In recent years, "SUP" has become very popular. Under the guidance of professional coaches, no matter who can ride the SUP stand-up sailboat on the sea in a chic and elegant way, I was photographed during a trip to Lanyu, Taiwan, which I fell in love with recently."
Silver in Advertising/Travel/Tourism
"Action And Lights" By Andre Magarao
"This is a study of the possibilities of shooting high performance action sports with powerful studio lights. The whole process begins a long time before the action session. Choosing the right place, that aligns well with the natural light but also allows the athlete to perform at his best. A lot of the times the athlete needs to learn how to work with the flashes, being able to be aware of their surroundings and make sure they don't hit anything. As a photographer it's always necessary to not have not a big attachment to your gear. Everything will get sandy and dirty."
Gold in Editorial/Sports
"Brasil Atlântico" By Henrique Murta
"The country is Brazil. Wild Brazil. A country where life can be felt on its most varied colours, shapes, sounds, scents and flavours. But the truth is: you don’t see that kind of deep nature that easily anymore. If you want to feel that taste, you have to cross kilometers of man-shaped lands. Scars one can see from the Moon. Brazil is bleeding hard, and the thirst of blood there is official now. This series aims to highlight a kind of beauty that may not last too long on Planet Earth’s surface. An endangered beauty. Now, let your eyes do the talking."
Bronze in Nature/Aerial
"White And Green" By Yevhen Kostiuk
"White sand and green water with boats as accent."
Bronze in Nature/Aerial
"Skyness" By Jacopo Gambini Rossano
"Since my childhood up to these days I have always looked at the sky as a part of myself. It makes me wonder what other worlds are out there and its colors give me spiritual relief. I must have been a bird in some past life because there is nothing I enjoy more than watching a wonderful sunset or sunrise. These series would like to make the beholder feel small in a positive way, as a part of something far bigger.
I am an Italian guy who lived many years abroad and always liked to take mainly black and white pictures of different themes such as landscapes, women, workers and urban spaces. Artistically speaking, all I care is "the moment", I try to get that eternal slice of truth every little time I feel it might be around. I enter this prize because I would like to learn more from other photographers from around the world."
Bronze in Nature/Panoramic
"Costa Nova" By Tania De Pascalis
"Costa Nova is a tiny village located in the north center of Portugal, between the ria (in Portuguese means river with salted water) and the Atlantic Ocean. The project focuses on striped painted houses, the most iconic part of the village. The photographs display the homes in their entirety, with bright colors underline the light-heartedness and freshness of Costa Nova, recalling the summer atmosphere typical of a seaside resort.
I have been doing photography since 2014, thanks to various life circumstances that let me discover this beautiful field. In 2019 I founded with my partner the duo Tiago and Tania, with which we combine our artistic vision to share it with the world. Behance, and many magazines like Fubiz, MyModernMat, Wired, and Colossal, published our photographic projects, sharing them with a vast audience all over the world."
Honorable Mention in Architecture/Buildings
"Heaven's Gate" By Michael Föls
"Love how the still lake reflected the sky - so I wanted to create a drone shot with the couple and the lake in it. The bridge acts as a beautiful frame for the couple."
Honorable Mention in People/Wedding
"Burj Al Arab At Sunset" By Satheesh Nair
"The Burj Al Arab is a luxury hotel located in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Managed by Jumeirah hotel group, it is one of the tallest hotels in the world, although 39% of its total height is made up of non-occupiable space. Burj Al Arab stands on an artificial island that is 280 m (920 ft) from Jumeirah Beach and is connected to the mainland by a private curving bridge. The shape of the structure is designed to resemble the sail of a ship. It has a helipad near the roof, at a height of 210 m (689 ft) above ground."
Honorable Mention in Advertising/Travel/Tourism
"Colors In Architecture" By Alessandro Gallo
"Minimalist visions about colors in architecture."
Honorable Mention in Architecture/Buildings