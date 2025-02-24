ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to speak in simple words, but sometimes you want to spice up your everyday language with more interesting phrases. There are also situations when it is not always possible to express your thoughts fully in simple words. So, that’s when idioms come to the rescue! They not only allow you to express yourself more imaginatively but also to say something or describe complex situations in just a few words.

In this quiz, we’ll test your knowledge of commonly used idioms. It sounds like a really easy task, but here is the twist: the idioms start off simple but get harder as you go.

Let’s see how well you do! 🚀

Image credits: Brett Jordan