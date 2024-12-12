I Visited One Of The Most Beautiful Beaches On Earth In Southern Vietnam (6 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I used to think the Maldives was the pinnacle of turquoise seas and white sands, but then Kem Beach, Phu Quoc came along and completely changed my mind! Just one visit, and you'll understand why I call it "paradise."

The moment I set foot on Kem Beach, I was overwhelmed with awe and amazement. Everything here feels like a dream — from the white sand and crystal-clear water to the luxurious resorts nestled harmoniously within nature. The sea is a mesmerizing shade of emerald green. But the most remarkable thing is the sand. It’s so soft and white that it feels almost unreal. Even under the blazing midday sun, the sand stays cool to the touch, and walking barefoot on its silky surface is pure bliss.

I’ve been to Bali, Phuket, and even the Maldives, but the feeling of stepping onto Kem Beach’s sand is truly one of a kind. The sand here is as fine as cream, so white that if someone told me it was “melting coconut cream,” I wouldn’t doubt it for a second. So let Kem Beach be the next chapter in your journey of discovery. I’m certain that, like me, you’ll leave with a heart full of longing and a quiet promise to yourself: “I’ll be back.”

In the morning, the sea is calm, its surface as smooth as glass. I woke up early to stroll along the beach and watch the sun slowly rise from the horizon. The fresh air, the cool breeze gently brushing through my hair — it was a moment that made me feel small in the face of nature’s incredible beauty. By the afternoon, I found a quiet spot, stretched out on a lounger, and sipped on a refreshing cocktail.

Kem Beach isn’t just beautiful — it’s a paradise of world-class luxury. Lining the beach are stunning 5-star resorts, and I was lucky enough to experience a stay at the iconic JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay. The most unforgettable highlight was the resort’s unique seashell-shaped swimming pool. Soaking in its cool, refreshing waters while gazing out at the panoramic view of Kem Beach was pure bliss.

Don’t just lounge on the beach all day (although that’s pretty amazing too). Take some time to explore the incredible attractions around the area nearby. Don’t miss Kiss Bridge – an iconic structure in Phu Quoc. This unique over-the-sea walkway offers couples the perfect spot to witness the most breathtaking sunsets on the island. My boyfriend and I captured some of our most unforgettable romantic photos here — moments that felt straight out of a movie scene.

Don’t miss the spectacular “Symphony of the Sea” and “Kiss of the Sea” shows in Sunset Town. These performances are like no other, with dazzling fireworks lighting up the night sky. Phu Quoc truly is a place of wonder, and these experiences will stay with me forever!