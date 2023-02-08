I Used AI To Create 40 Images Of Animals
I decided to use AI (artificial intelligence) to generate 40 images of animals. AI is an innovative, futuristic technology that is still being developed. Naturally, the images generated do not look 100% real. But AI does offer a unique perspective on everyday scenes. This can include a moment with an animal (such as a dog or a cat) or skydiving. AI can even generate the impossible - a "teacup with a galaxy inside".
The future of art is limitless with AI.
Enjoy :)
So you used AI, which steals photos and images from their original creators, to make images of animals that exist in the real world and you could take an actual, real photo or draw an actual, real image of? What is the point of using AI to do that? Don't steal images from their original licensees by using AI to "create" images that aren't creative at all.
