I decided to use AI (artificial intelligence) to generate 40 images of animals. AI is an innovative, futuristic technology that is still being developed. Naturally, the images generated do not look 100% real. But AI does offer a unique perspective on everyday scenes. This can include a moment with an animal (such as a dog or a cat) or skydiving. AI can even generate the impossible - a "teacup with a galaxy inside".

The future of art is limitless with AI.

Enjoy :)