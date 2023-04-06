Street Fighter is an iconic fighting game released by Capcom in 1987. With simple yet challenging gameplay, players take control of fighters from around the world in a battle to become the world martial arts champion.

Imagining world leaders as characters from the Street Fighter game would be an interesting and creative idea. Each leader could have a unique fighting style, representing his personality and country of origin, thinking about it with the help of artificial intelligence, I tested to see how the result of this idea would come out.

#1

Pope Francis As Ryu

Alexandre Perez
#2

Joe Biden As Ken

Alexandre Perez
#3

Donald Trump As Guile

Alexandre Perez
#4

King Charles As M. Bison

Alexandre Perez
#5

Kim Jong-Un As E Honda

Alexandre Perez
#6

Vladimir Putin As Zangief

Alexandre Perez
#7

Volodymyr Zelensky As Sagat

Alexandre Perez
#8

Angela Merkel As Chun-Li

Alexandre Perez
#9

Xi Jinping As Feilong

Alexandre Perez
#10

Prince William As Vega

Alexandre Perez
#11

Emmanuel Macron As Dan

Alexandre Perez
#12

Lula As Akuma

Alexandre Perez
#13

Ursula Von Der Leyen As Cammy

Alexandre Perez
#14

Dalai Lama Xiv As Dhalsim

Alexandre Perez
