I Recently Became A Dad And Made 14 Comics About What That Means
Becoming a parent is quite a step in a person's life, and I decided to chronicle some of the experiences in my comics. I used to only make comics about Vikings but it was fun to be able to chronicle some of the moments I experienced as a father (and in some cases, as a son).
It's funny, it's sad, it's wild, but at the end of the day, each moment is worth it.
More info: Instagram | socel.net | Facebook | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
So funny and cute
So funny and cute