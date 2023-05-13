My name is Will Eskridge and I am a painter/artist based in Athens–Clarke County, Georgia. My passion is misunderstood animals like bats, raccoons, and opossums. Last year, while working on my previous series, "Roughs in the Diamond" my father passed away. He was a veterinarian, a loving father with great humor, and loved taking the family on trips, especially to the desert.

I decidedly side-stepped from animal portraiture to pull back a bigger scene on my childhood while continuing my love of misunderstood animals. The paintings are a nod to my father’s humor, those wonderful trips we took, and my own sense of being a loner similar to these animals as I navigate the waters without him.

More info: willeskridge.com