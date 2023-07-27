Hello planty peoples of the world!! 

Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Jamie and I LOVE PLANTS!! I love plants so much that I live with hundreds of tropical houseplants.

Plants can be comical and confusing, awe-inspiring and amazing. After all these years spent living with houseplants as roommates, I now must share my lifelong passion through art.

I can't think of a better way to honor their wonderful contribution to my life than to share them as I know them. So join me on this adventure of learning about chlorophyll-contained critters. 

You can find me on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

With all that said, I look forward to sharing plants with you!! Happy growing! 

#1

Emotional Support Plants

#2

Sky Snacks

#3

The Rearrange

#4

Survived "The Vacation"

#5

Spike The Cat And The Snake Plant

#6

New Neighbor

#7

Growing Old Together

#8

Investments In Your Future

#9

I Love To Dance!

