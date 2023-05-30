I Made These Unique Mermaid Dolls (9 Pics)
The mermaid is completely silicone. In my work, I used Ecoflex 00-20 (soft) silicone.
The mermaid has a spine around her neck. This allows you to give her various poses. The doll is 58 cm tall and weighs 1000 g. I used a unique doll coloring. Thanks to this, the mermaid can be completely immersed in water. You can bathe her every day. You can visit the beach with a mermaid and swim in the sea.
More info: dailydoll.shop
Woah. These are awesome and super accurate 🖤🖤🖤
