I Made These Unique Mermaid Dolls (9 Pics)
Art

I Made These Unique Mermaid Dolls (9 Pics)

Anrydiroc
The mermaid is completely silicone. In my work, I used Ecoflex 00-20 (soft) silicone.

The mermaid has a spine around her neck. This allows you to give her various poses. The doll is 58 cm tall and weighs 1000 g. I used a unique doll coloring. Thanks to this, the mermaid can be completely immersed in water. You can bathe her every day. You can visit the beach with a mermaid and swim in the sea.

Anrydiroc
Anrydiroc
I’m working on aesthetic of other worlds.

That Goth Demon (zey/zem)
That Goth Demon (zey/zem)
Woah. These are awesome and super accurate 🖤🖤🖤

