I Illustrated 44 Groan-Worthy Puns Guaranteed To Make You Giggle And Roll Your Eyes
Ever wish your daily doomscrolling came with a little more joy and a lot more terrible wordplay? I’ve got you covered.
Hi! I’m Lisa from LEFD Designs, an Australian illustrator and graphic designer who simply can’t resist turning ordinary phrases into irresistibly adorable visual puns. My life's mission is to hit the perfect sweet spot between “aww!” and “oh no…,” creating the kind of wholesome chaos that makes you smile before you even realize you’ve been pun-ambushed.
More info: Instagram | lefddesigns.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I’ve always been obsessed with cute drawings and silly puns, and if they can make someone smile, that’s a win for me. I love to embrace the glorious silliness of groan-worthy puns. Weaponized wordplay in its cutest possible form? Yes please.
My Instagram is basically a happiness trap: you open it for a quick scroll, and suddenly you’re 20 minutes deep, giggling at punny food with faces or mischievous animals committing grammatical crimes. And if that’s your kind of fun, my latest book Punstoppable packs in over 130 illustrated puns - some brand new, some fan favorites - and it’s perfect for anyone who loves terrible dad jokes, sharp wordplay, or anything irresistibly adorable.
If you’ve ever caught yourself smirking at a groan-worthy pun, then you’re in exactly the right place. Take a moment to scroll through this selection of 44 of my illustrations, including several never-before-seen pieces. Whether you’re a committed pun enthusiast, an art lover, or simply in need of a tiny serotonin boost, I hope these cartoons leave you smiling, groaning, and probably sending at least one to a friend with the caption, “This is so you.” Fair warning: pun-derlying humor may cause excessive giggling and uncontrollable eye-rolls.
For more giggles, groans, and adorable wordplay, follow @lefddesigns on Instagram for a daily dose of cuteness. You can also dive into my new book Punstoppable for over 130 illustrated puns, or visit www.lefddesigns.com to browse apparel, prints, stickers, and other pun-filled goodies.
Thanks so much for sticking around! Always remember: seven days without a pun makes one weak. Have a punderful day!