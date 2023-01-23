Interviewer: Can you tell us about your daily life in the cult?

Cult Member Sarika: Of course. We spend most of our day tending to the flowers and making sure they are healthy and beautiful. We believe that by taking care of the flowers, we are also taking care of the land and making it more fertile.

Interviewer: How does your belief in Narmada influence your daily life?

Sarika: Narmada is the embodiment of abundance and fertility for us. We believe that by worshiping her and living in harmony with the land, we are able to access her power and blessings. It is this belief that drives us to take care of the land and the flowers and to live our lives in a sustainable and respectful manner.

Interviewer: Can you tell us about the importance of nature in your belief system?

Sarika: Nature is everything to us. We believe that everything is connected and that the land, the flowers, and all living things are sacred. We believe that by living in harmony with nature, we can access its power and blessings, and we strive to protect and respect it in all aspects of our lives. It is our belief that by living in this way, we are able to access Narmada's blessings and live a happy and fulfilled life.

Interviewer: Can you tell us about your beliefs regarding the afterlife and how it relates to your connection with nature?

Sarika: Our belief is that the afterlife is a continuation of our connection with nature. We believe that when we pass away, our spirits return to the land and become a part of it. Our connection with nature does not end with death, but rather it continues on in a different form. We believe that by living in harmony with nature during our lives, we ensure a peaceful and fulfilling afterlife.