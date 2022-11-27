I like exploring dreams and bringing to life stories from another world with the help of AI. My journey process taught me that we all dream about an ethereal world, a land of hope and beauty. And so I start to reveal this realm that all of us dreamed about at some point. Blanca Rozo is just a reflection of the world inside us, an inner landscape.

I use AI as a way to find new meanings, it’s a new way of exploring my art, a new medium because I've come from a traditional way of doing art. So here I am, sharing with the world the beauty of another world.

More info: Instagram

#1

Blanca Rozo
#2

Blanca Rozo
#3

Ethereal Ghostly

Blanca Rozo
#4

Blanca Rozo
#5

Divine Spark

Blanca Rozo
#6

Inner Place

Blanca Rozo
#7

Rosa Chinesis

Blanca Rozo
#8

Blanca Rozo
#9

Soul Contact

Blanca Rozo
#10

Blanca Rozo
#11

Blanca Rozo
#12

Ethereal Ghostly

Blanca Rozo
#13

A History Of Dreams

Blanca Rozo
#14

Inner Place

Blanca Rozo
#15

Rose Gate

Blanca Rozo
#16

Blanca Rozo
#17

Dreamy Entrance

Blanca Rozo
#18

Blanca Rozo
#19

Blanca Rozo
#20

Blanca Rozo
#21

Blanca Rozo
#22

Blanca Rozo
#23

Blanca Rozo
#24

Blanca Rozo
#25

Silent Dream

Blanca Rozo
#26

Blanca Rozo
#27

Blanca Rozo
#28

Blanca Rozo
#29

Blanca Rozo
#30

Divine Spark

Blanca Rozo
#31

A History Of Dreams

Blanca Rozo
#32

A History Of Dreams

Blanca Rozo
#33

Blooming Place

Blanca Rozo
#34

Dreamy Entrance

Blanca Rozo
#35

Blanca Rozo
#36

Blanca Rozo
#37

Once Upon A Dream

Blanca Rozo
#38

Soul Contact

Blanca Rozo
#39

Blanca Rozo
#40

Blanca Rozo
#41

Blanca Rozo
#42

Blanca Rozo
#43

Blanca Rozo
#44

Blanca Rozo
#45

Blanca Rozo
#46

Blanca Rozo
#47

A History Of Dreams

Blanca Rozo
#48

My Love For Ever More

Blanca Rozo
#49

Blanca Rozo
#50

Blanca Rozo
#51

Blanca Rozo
#52

Blanca Rozo
#53

Blanca Rozo
#54

Blanca Rozo
#55

Blanca Rozo
#56

Blanca Rozo
#57

Silent Dream

Blanca Rozo
#58

Silent Dream

Blanca Rozo
#59

Blanca Rozo
#60

Blanca Rozo
#61

Blanca Rozo
#62

Blanca Rozo
#63

Blanca Rozo
#64

My Love For Ever More

Blanca Rozo
#65

My Love For Ever More

Blanca Rozo
#66

My Love For Ever More

Blanca Rozo
#67

My Love For Ever More

Blanca Rozo
#68

My Love For Ever More

Blanca Rozo
#69

Blanca Rozo
