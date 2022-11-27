I like exploring dreams and bringing to life stories from another world with the help of AI. My journey process taught me that we all dream about an ethereal world, a land of hope and beauty. And so I start to reveal this realm that all of us dreamed about at some point. Blanca Rozo is just a reflection of the world inside us, an inner landscape.

I use AI as a way to find new meanings, it’s a new way of exploring my art, a new medium because I've come from a traditional way of doing art. So here I am, sharing with the world the beauty of another world.

More info: Instagram