In the land of kilts and ancient lore,

I traveled afar, seeking so much more.

From Scottish highlands to London roads, where my heart explores.

From sea to mountains, I ventured with delight,

For 9000 miles, I took my first flight.

Amid doubts, I remained steadfast and true,

For the beloved flight, I knew it would see me through.

From London to Scotland, each place held its charm

My love for roads and memories intertwined,

A journey of a first time, forever in my mind.