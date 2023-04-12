This is a historic chateau in Belgium that belongs to relatives of the current prime minister. However, it sits unused and in a state of disrepair with all of the belongings left behind. There are many antique artifacts that are wasted away, as well as abandoned animals on the property. Take a look inside this mysterious place.

The exterior

I Discovered An Abandoned Chateau That Belongs To The Family Of The Prime Minister Of Belgium (18 Pics)

Dining room

Overgrown atrium

An upstairs bedroom

Marble statue

Childs bedroom

Portrait in a large room

Upstairs room

Musical instruments in an extravagant room

Marble statue in the foyer

Antiques in a dining room

Medicine bottles in a hallway

Religious items in a bedroom

Bedroom objects

An upstairs wardrobe

Emaciated donkeys

A neglected horse

