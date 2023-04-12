I Discovered An Abandoned Chateau That Belongs To The Family Of The Prime Minister Of Belgium (18 Pics)
This is a historic chateau in Belgium that belongs to relatives of the current prime minister. However, it sits unused and in a state of disrepair with all of the belongings left behind. There are many antique artifacts that are wasted away, as well as abandoned animals on the property. Take a look inside this mysterious place.
See my other discoveries on Bored Panda here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.
More info: Instagram | bryansansivero.com
This is a historic Chateau in Belgium BELONGS to relatives of the current prime minister.........so you find it perfectly acceptable to enter someone else's home. So you must think it is perfectly fine if, when you are out, people gain access to YOUR home and wander around taking photos. IT IS NOT ACCPETABLE .
Pretty sure they died..
This seems to be the "modus operandi" for this "artist"
Artist? Why thank you :)
This is a historic Chateau in Belgium BELONGS to relatives of the current prime minister.........so you find it perfectly acceptable to enter someone else's home. So you must think it is perfectly fine if, when you are out, people gain access to YOUR home and wander around taking photos. IT IS NOT ACCPETABLE .
Pretty sure they died..
This seems to be the "modus operandi" for this "artist"
Artist? Why thank you :)