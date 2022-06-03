Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)
User submission
Architecture, Photography3 hours ago

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

Bryan Sansivero
Community member

While exploring the countryside of France, I came across many abandoned chateaus and houses. This several hundred-year-old manor once belonged to a famous artist and collector. With no known alive relatives, the contents of the house have sat for over a decade, untouched. Have a look inside.

Check out my other posts on Bored Panda here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram

The exterior

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

Urban exploration, as it is popularly known, has become increasingly visible on social media. A number of individuals venture into it with the sole intention of gaining fame or amassing views through YouTube videos. My approach, however, is distinct. I view my explorations as an art form, something I love to do and share with others, and the appreciation I receive is a pleasant bonus.

The living room

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

That being said, urban exploration is not without its challenges. There’s often a need to navigate barriers such as sealed entrances, occasionally put up by locals or even fellow explorers who wish to maintain exclusivity, despite not having the authority to do so. I respect these barriers; if a place is completely closed off, I consider it out of bounds.

The process of exploration involves meticulous planning and navigation. Once a location is identified, it involves figuring out how to get there, checking if the place is accessible, and identifying the most suitable entry point. This can sometimes mean reaching out to the former owner of the property. The journey is rarely straightforward, often involving lengthy treks through fields or forests.

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

Essential tools of the trade extend beyond camera equipment such as a tripod. Protection against airborne particles, especially dust and asbestos, is crucial, hence the need for a mask. Staying hydrated is key, hence carrying water is non-negotiable. A flashlight is important for poorly lit areas, and it’s always wise to carry bandaids or similar supplies to tend to potential injuries.

Contrary to popular belief, urban exploration is not a risk-free hobby that anyone can undertake. It’s a risky venture that requires extensive research and planning. Locations that were accessible a few days ago may now be off-limits. And just because a place is deserted, it doesn’t mean it’s up for grabs!

The kitchen

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

One of my most harrowing experiences involved a castle in France. At the time, an irate neighbor, who happened to have a key to the castle, chased me around the property with a lead pipe. The castle may or may not be the one in the story mentioned.

Through these explorations, I’ve gleaned some profound insights. I’ve realized that we leave this earth empty-handed, and that what we prized, including properties, can often be neglected by those we bequeath it to. I’ve come to appreciate history and the familial narratives, some heartbreaking, that unfolded in these deserted places. Each exploration is an opportunity to journey into the past.

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

A bedroom

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

The library

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

Clothes downstairs

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

Artist’s studio

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

A detail on the sewing machine

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

Another bedroom

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

Main staircase

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

Master bathroom

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

A bathroom cabinet

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

The study

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

An upstairs room

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

Another upstairs bedroom

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

The second bedroom upstairs

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

A Bed with a doll

I Photographed Inside An Abandoned Artist’s House In The Countryside Of France With Everything Left Behind (22 Pics)

Bryan Sansivero
Bryan Sansivero
Author, Community member

www.instagram.com/st.severus/

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Daycare Attendant Sun
Daycare Attendant Sun
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even in old asylums, the photographer will pose chairs in certain ways and make up stories through the scenes. Nothing wrong with it--visual storytelling--but it is a cheap tactic when you begin to spot it.

10
10points
reply
I've been watching you since
I've been watching you since
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly this isn't believable. First: "I stumbled upon an abandoned artist's house" how do you know who owned the house? How do you know it's abandoned? How did you even get in? Second: Everything just looks too arranged. There's also a wheelchair in the living room. Idk about you, but I wouldn't leave THAT behind when leaving a house.

10
10points
reply
mmph25
mmph25
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless they died

9
9points
reply
