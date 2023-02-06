Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)
15points
User submission
466
Creepy, Photography1 hour ago

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

466views

Bryan Sansivero
Community member

Completely covered by vines and hidden away from the world sits an abandoned house in France that, to some people, could be considered their worst nightmare. Rooms are packed with unusual things, but most notably giant life-size dolls.

Each room was hidden behind a sheet or a hidden door that opened up to another room with more dolls. One room, in particular, had life-size dolls with handmade clothes all lined up eerily staring at you, while others hung from their necks pinned to the wall. Take a peek inside the demon doll house.

More info: Instagram | bryansansivero.com

The front door

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

The hidden room with life-size dolls

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

The dining room

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

A room upstairs

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

Downstairs bedroom

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

Another downstairs bedroom

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

The office

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

Hidden room upstairs

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

The kitchen

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

The dining room

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

An evil doll

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

The living room

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

An upstairs bedroom

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

Downstairs room

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

Evil dolls

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

Downstairs bedroom

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

 

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

466views

Share on Facebook
Bryan Sansivero
Bryan Sansivero
Author, Community member

www.instagram.com/st.severus/Please contact me at bryansansivero@gmail.com if you would like to feature my photographs on your website, thanks.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
B-b-bird
B-b-bird
Community Member
3 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not demonic at all. Just sad. House has this feel that there was big loving family once with kids and loads of toys. A lot of beds, all neat. Neatly stacked plant/flower pots, now all dried. There must have been one last lonely person who kept everything in order, but then was gone...

1
1point
reply
POST
B-b-bird
B-b-bird
Community Member
3 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not demonic at all. Just sad. House has this feel that there was big loving family once with kids and loads of toys. A lot of beds, all neat. Neatly stacked plant/flower pots, now all dried. There must have been one last lonely person who kept everything in order, but then was gone...

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda