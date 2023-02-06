I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)
Completely covered by vines and hidden away from the world sits an abandoned house in France that, to some people, could be considered their worst nightmare. Rooms are packed with unusual things, but most notably giant life-size dolls.
Each room was hidden behind a sheet or a hidden door that opened up to another room with more dolls. One room, in particular, had life-size dolls with handmade clothes all lined up eerily staring at you, while others hung from their necks pinned to the wall. Take a peek inside the demon doll house.
The front door
The hidden room with life-size dolls
The dining room
A room upstairs
Downstairs bedroom
Another downstairs bedroom
The office
Hidden room upstairs
The kitchen
The dining room
An evil doll
The living room
An upstairs bedroom
Downstairs room
Evil dolls
Downstairs bedroom
not demonic at all. Just sad. House has this feel that there was big loving family once with kids and loads of toys. A lot of beds, all neat. Neatly stacked plant/flower pots, now all dried. There must have been one last lonely person who kept everything in order, but then was gone...
