I Took Pictures Of An Abandoned House In France Full Of Eerie Dolls (18 Pics)

Completely covered by vines and hidden away from the world sits an abandoned house in France that, to some people, could be considered their worst nightmare. Rooms are packed with unusual things, but most notably giant life-size dolls.

Each room was hidden behind a sheet or a hidden door that opened up to another room with more dolls. One room, in particular, had life-size dolls with handmade clothes all lined up eerily staring at you, while others hung from their necks pinned to the wall. Take a peek inside the demon doll house.

The front door

The hidden room with life-size dolls

The dining room

A room upstairs

Downstairs bedroom

Another downstairs bedroom

The office

Hidden room upstairs

The kitchen

The dining room

An evil doll

The living room

An upstairs bedroom

Downstairs room

Evil dolls

Downstairs bedroom