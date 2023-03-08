Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)
Architecture, Photography

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Bryan Sansivero
Community member

In a small town in the south of France sits an abandoned farmhouse, which once belonged to a prominent family. It was the first house built in the town and it dates back several hundred years.

The family name is still well-known throughout the town. However, the town residents do not know why the house sits in its current state nor do they know what happened to the family. See some pictures from inside the house with everything left behind.

More info: Instagram

The exterior

The exterior

An upstairs bedroom

An upstairs bedroom

An upstairs bedroom

An upstairs bedroom

Dining room

Dining room

I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)

Child’s bicycle in an upstairs bedroom

Child's bicycle in an upstairs bedroom

An upstairs bedroom

An upstairs bedroom

An upstairs bedroom

An upstairs bedroom

Dining room

Dining room

An ornate bed

An ornate bed

Corner in a bedroom

Corner in a bedroom

Decorated bedroom

Decorated bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Family photographs

Family photographs

Mice on the kitchen table

Mice on the kitchen table

Old family photograph

Old family photograph

Some friendly neighbors

Some friendly neighbors

 

Bryan Sansivero
Bryan Sansivero
Author, Community member

www.instagram.com/st.severus/

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whatever happened to the people living there? Were they kidnapped by aliens ? Looks like they simply vanished, leaving beds unmade and dishes on the table. Weird.

0
0points
reply
JadeMustar
JadeMustar
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I earned $25000 last month by using the use of working on-line most effectivefor five to eight hours on my computer and this turned into so clean that i inmy view could not receive as proper with earlier than working on this internetsite. in case you too need to earn this kind of huge coins then come and be apart of us. try this internet-website on-line ..............................Www.Coins71.Com

-1
-1point
reply
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Abandoned or not, going in to a property that you are not asked to or isn't yours is so wrong...I guess I'm just 'old fashioned'

-1
-1point
reply
