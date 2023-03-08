I Discovered A Several-Hundred-Year-Old Abandoned Farmhouse In France (18 Pics)
In a small town in the south of France sits an abandoned farmhouse, which once belonged to a prominent family. It was the first house built in the town and it dates back several hundred years.
The family name is still well-known throughout the town. However, the town residents do not know why the house sits in its current state nor do they know what happened to the family. See some pictures from inside the house with everything left behind.
The exterior
An upstairs bedroom
An upstairs bedroom
Dining room
Child’s bicycle in an upstairs bedroom
An upstairs bedroom
An upstairs bedroom
Dining room
An ornate bed
Corner in a bedroom
Decorated bedroom
Bedroom
Bedroom
Family photographs
Mice on the kitchen table
Old family photograph
Some friendly neighbors
Whatever happened to the people living there? Were they kidnapped by aliens ? Looks like they simply vanished, leaving beds unmade and dishes on the table. Weird.
Abandoned or not, going in to a property that you are not asked to or isn't yours is so wrong...I guess I'm just 'old fashioned'
