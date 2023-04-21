Disney fans, prepare to be amazed! The world of crochet cosplay has a new star, and her name is Jessica Chambers, aka Transatlantic Crochet. With my stunning and intricate designs inspired by Disney movies, I have captured the attention of fans around the world.

From Tinkerbell's delicate wings to Elsa's shimmering dress, my cosplays are works of art in their own right. Every element is carefully crafted to capture the character's unique style and personality, from the bold colors of Anna's ballgown to the playful spirit of Mirabel.

But what sets these cosplays apart is the level of detail and artistry that I put into each piece. Using my crochet skills, I bring each character to life in a whole new way, capturing the essence of what makes them so beloved by fans.

As a kindred spirit to Mirabel from Disney's Encanto, I poured my heart and soul into creating a stunning Mirabel cosplay that captured both the character's iconic style and her own creative flair. The result is a masterpiece that any Disney fan would be proud to wear.

For me, crochet is more than just a hobby - it's a way to express myself and share my love of Disney with others. My passion and creativity shine through in every piece I create, inspiring others to embrace their own creativity and spirit.

If you're a Disney fan or just appreciate the artistry of crochet, be sure to check out Transatlantic Crochet's stunning cosplays on social media. With each new design, I continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with crochet and inspire others to embrace their own creativity and love for all things Disney by creating patterns for most of my pieces.

More info: transatlantic-crochet.com

#1

The Coronation Dress Took Me The Longest To Complete At Around 18 Months!

Photo by Martin Poloha.

#2

My Mirabel Cosplay Was My Most Challenging One!

Photo by Sorina Ratkiene.

#3

This One Weighs About 3.7kg!

Photo by Sorina Ratkiene.

#4

This Anna Cosplay Changed My Life In So Many Incredible Ways - And It Has Pockets!

Photo by Sorina Ratkiene.

#5

My Elsa Cosplay Was An Experiment In Textures

#6

This Cape Is Made With 74 Unique Snowflakes

#7

My Boyfriend Even Joined In And Made His Own Kristoff Cosplay!

Photo by Sorina Ratkiene.

#8

Tinkerbell Was My First (And Probably Last) Attempt At Crocheted Wings

Photo by Sorina Ratkiene.

#9

Last Halloween I Crocheted Outfits For My Friends And We Cosplayed The Scooby-Doo Gang (Complete With A Giant Crocheted Scooby-Doo!)

