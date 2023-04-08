As a dancer, I am fascinated by the human body's boundless potential for expression. And as an illustrator, I revel in the transformative power of the imagination.

So at the start of this year, I embarked on a new project: capturing my body's intricate shapes and movements to depict the majesty of nature, its creatures, and the impact of human activity on our planet. I called the project "In Our Hands."

Through this art, I discovered a profound harmony between the human form and the natural world. It reminds us that we are not above nature, but a vital part of it.

Photography has been made by my talented classmate and photographer Daniel Kunc. 

#1

Flower

Flower

#2

Trunk

Trunk

#3

Rooted

Rooted

#4

Snail

Snail

#5

Bee Kind

Bee Kind

#6

Sssnake

Sssnake

#7

Rooster

Rooster

#8

A Bit Of Rabbit

A Bit Of Rabbit

#9

Horsepower

Horsepower

#10

Dear Deer

Dear Deer

#11

Elep-Hands

Elep-Hands

#12

Giraffe And Toucan

Giraffe And Toucan

#13

Hip Hop Hippos

Hip Hop Hippos

#14

Ways Of Manta Rays

Ways Of Manta Rays

#15

Whales

Whales

#16

Waterfall Is Back

Waterfall Is Back

#17

Shoulder Boulder

Shoulder Boulder

#18

Mountains

Mountains

#19

Skyscrapers

Skyscrapers

#20

Bridge

Bridge

#21

War And Worries

War And Worries

#22

Factory

Factory

