As a dancer, I am fascinated by the human body's boundless potential for expression. And as an illustrator, I revel in the transformative power of the imagination.

So at the start of this year, I embarked on a new project: capturing my body's intricate shapes and movements to depict the majesty of nature, its creatures, and the impact of human activity on our planet. I called the project "In Our Hands."

Through this art, I discovered a profound harmony between the human form and the natural world. It reminds us that we are not above nature, but a vital part of it.

Photography has been made by my talented classmate and photographer Daniel Kunc.

