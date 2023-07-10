Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads
14points
User submission
Art

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Claudiu Alexandru
Community member

Greetings from România! My name is Claudiu Alexandru and I use these fuse beads since 2012. In the past, I’ve made a multicolor Lion head also from the smallest pieces (~47k, 17 colors) in 85 hours. After 6 years of that Lion, I decided finally to do something truly realistic from this tinniest fuse bead ( a grain of rice Size, 2,5 mm diameter ). I’ve spent 150 hours doing this and another 10 hours for assembly only using grandma’s tweezers. It was a tremendous amount of patience and careful work bead by bead. This project is from Perler beads (hama brand mini beads 2,5 mm diameter aka a grain of rice size pieces ).

The project has 58,482 pieces, 86 × 43 cm with frame, and 40 colors used. I’ve spent 2 weeks just editing the design. I want realism, and I was focusing on eye detail. Bonus: I’ve added RGB remote led behind each eyeball, and they fit perfectly (swimming Poll round led) For a little bit of touch, or something unique just to use at night maybe. I want to make a custom portrait from this fuse bead.

For people.

Final result

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Closer Look 1

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Closer Look 2

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Far look 1

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Far Look 2

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Side look

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Side Look 2

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Work in progress

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Work in progress 2

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Eye detail

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Finnish Look without frame

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

15% done

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Almost filled Board

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Half Look

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Half Look side

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Work in progress 2

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Light shades

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Eye detail size

I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Photorealistic perler bead portrait

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Claudiu Alexandru
Claudiu Alexandru
Author, Community member

Handmade artist. I am using fuse bead since 2012 with tweezers to make beautiful art.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Homepage
Next in Community
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda