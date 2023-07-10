I Created A Photorealistic Fuse Bead Project Out Of 58,482 Beads

Greetings from România! My name is Claudiu Alexandru and I use these fuse beads since 2012. In the past, I’ve made a multicolor Lion head also from the smallest pieces (~47k, 17 colors) in 85 hours. After 6 years of that Lion, I decided finally to do something truly realistic from this tinniest fuse bead ( a grain of rice Size, 2,5 mm diameter ). I’ve spent 150 hours doing this and another 10 hours for assembly only using grandma’s tweezers. It was a tremendous amount of patience and careful work bead by bead. This project is from Perler beads (hama brand mini beads 2,5 mm diameter aka a grain of rice size pieces ).

The project has 58,482 pieces, 86 × 43 cm with frame, and 40 colors used. I’ve spent 2 weeks just editing the design. I want realism, and I was focusing on eye detail. Bonus: I’ve added RGB remote led behind each eyeball, and they fit perfectly (swimming Poll round led) For a little bit of touch, or something unique just to use at night maybe. I want to make a custom portrait from this fuse bead.

For people.

Final result

Closer Look 1

Closer Look 2

Far look 1

Far Look 2

Side look

Side Look 2

Work in progress

Work in progress 2

Eye detail

Finnish Look without frame

15% done

Almost filled Board

Half Look

Half Look side

Work in progress 2

Light shades

Eye detail size

Photorealistic perler bead portrait