I Created 3 Unique Chests Honoring The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter
I have always loved the wizarding world of Harry Potter. The dark colors, unique textures and whimsical nature specifically draws my eye. So I wanted to create furniture pieces that would feel right at home in that setting. Each piece took about 10 hours to complete. Antique hardware was sourced for some of the detail work where possible and new hardware pieces were collected and aged with paint or stain techniques to make them appear older.
Each Hogwarts house is represented using colors, textures and hardware pieces that represent the personality or philosophy of that house. Ravenclaw is primarily blues and crisp delicate silver or glass for example to represent their house colors and unique diadem.
Along with the houses, there are also other elements incorporated such as Platform 9 3/4, the Hogwarts Express and elements from the Deathly Hallows. One of the pieces incorporates a long dragon tail sweeping across multiple drawers made entirely of individually painted and placed pinecone spires to replicate dragon scales! They are truly a labor of love.
Apothecary style Harry Potter chest with 2 panels for each Hogwarts house as well as drawers honoring the Hogwarts Express and Deathly Hallows
Bold in color but full of subtle hints and references to the wizarding world of Harry Potter
Multiple antique key handles adorn one of the Gryffindor panels
One key is slightly bent, symbolic of a scene in Philosopher’s Stone when Harry has to catch a winged key and it gets bent.
An abstract dragon tail spans all 4 drawers of this chest
The texture was made by individually painting and gluing pinecone segments to give the overall effect of a textured and raised dragon scale skin.