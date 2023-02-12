I Created 3 Unique Chests Honoring The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

I have always loved the wizarding world of Harry Potter. The dark colors, unique textures and whimsical nature specifically draws my eye. So I wanted to create furniture pieces that would feel right at home in that setting. Each piece took about 10 hours to complete. Antique hardware was sourced for some of the detail work where possible and new hardware pieces were collected and aged with paint or stain techniques to make them appear older.

Each Hogwarts house is represented using colors, textures and hardware pieces that represent the personality or philosophy of that house. Ravenclaw is primarily blues and crisp delicate silver or glass for example to represent their house colors and unique diadem.

Along with the houses, there are also other elements incorporated such as Platform 9 3/4, the Hogwarts Express and elements from the Deathly Hallows. One of the pieces incorporates a long dragon tail sweeping across multiple drawers made entirely of individually painted and placed pinecone spires to replicate dragon scales! They are truly a labor of love.

Apothecary style Harry Potter chest with 2 panels for each Hogwarts house as well as drawers honoring the Hogwarts Express and Deathly Hallows

Bold in color but full of subtle hints and references to the wizarding world of Harry Potter

Multiple antique key handles adorn one of the Gryffindor panels

One key is slightly bent, symbolic of a scene in Philosopher’s Stone when Harry has to catch a winged key and it gets bent.

An abstract dragon tail spans all 4 drawers of this chest

The texture was made by individually painting and gluing pinecone segments to give the overall effect of a textured and raised dragon scale skin.

Slytherin detail work of textured aged green color, skull and wing knocker and snake scale texture

Ravenclaw detail work includes antique glass hardware and silver diadem jewelry pieces

Gryffindor drawer features a red and burgundy damask texture, Art deco hardware and individually placed metal gears

Hand etched and burned platform 9 3/4

Individual hardware pieces were chosen to represent each Hogwarts’s house traits. Many are antique and some are replicas

Incorporating elements from the Harry Potter world in subtle ways makes each furniture piece unique and full of hidden treasures for fans

Antique hardware was collected over 5 years, each with silhouettes or color schemes that represent a Hogwarts house or storyline theme

A 1920s steamer trunk hardware latch pairs with modern jewelry gears and a hand painted platform 9 3/4 symbol for this drawer paying homage to the Hogwarts Express

The story of Harry Potter is so special and unique that I wanted to ensure that each furniture piece was unique and full of tiny details only fans would catch!