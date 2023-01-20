I was always on the look for ways to escape reality when it wasn't very gentle.

As a child, this escape comes through stories and drawing but as you grow older escaping a tough reality becomes a little harder.

But even so, my mom always said to hold on to painting, as it will be my best friend through life. She was right (thanks, mom!), and art became my lifeboat and my passion.

After I became a mother myself, I discovered fantasy painting, a way to paint little stories and give life to anything and everything, from a simple canvas to glass and stone.

I wanted to share some of my favorite paintings I've done recently and I hope you get enchanted.

