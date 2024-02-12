ADVERTISEMENT

It's not easy, but it's not impossible. I didn't use a microscope or nanotechnology; instead, I used a magnifying glass and a needle for painting. I made the aluminum frames myself, using jewelry tools, as there are no frames like these available for sale. This painting represents Brazil, the country where I live. I know there are smaller paintings, but this art is entirely handmade, without the use of nanotechnology. Espero que gostem, é um pequeno desafio.

#1

I Create The Smallest Painting In The World (16 Pics)

Wesley D'Amico
#2

Wesley D'Amico
#3

Wesley D'Amico
#4

Wesley D'Amico
#5

Wesley D'Amico
#6

Wesley D'Amico
#7

Wesley D'Amico
#8

Wesley D'Amico
#9

Wesley D'Amico
#10

Wesley D'Amico
#11

Wesley D'Amico
#12

Wesley D'Amico
#13

Wesley D'Amico
#14

Wesley D'Amico
#15

Wesley D'Amico
#16

Wesley D'Amico
