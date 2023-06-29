I have been practicing various forms of photography since 2007. These forms include black and white, full color, high dynamic range, and infrared. But recently, I wanted to try something new. Something I have never tried or seen before. So I customized one of my lenses to create natural rainbows in-camera. No Photoshop is required, just the right angle and a healthy dose of sunlight.

I am still very much in the practice stage but I have to admit to being pleased with the results thus far. I call this style my ‘Vibrational Photography’. My aim is to create beautiful, uplifting, dreamy photography with a twist. 

More info: alamy.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#2

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#3

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#4

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#5

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#6

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#7

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#8

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#9

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#10

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#12

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#13

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#14

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST
#15

I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

Report

0points
Sarah Barker
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!