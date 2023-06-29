I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

I have been practicing various forms of photography since 2007. These forms include black and white, full color, high dynamic range, and infrared. But recently, I wanted to try something new. Something I have never tried or seen before. So I customized one of my lenses to create natural rainbows in-camera. No Photoshop is required, just the right angle and a healthy dose of sunlight.

I am still very much in the practice stage but I have to admit to being pleased with the results thus far. I call this style my ‘Vibrational Photography’. My aim is to create beautiful, uplifting, dreamy photography with a twist.

