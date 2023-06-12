I Create Minimalist Cat Paintings

My name is Anita Yan Wong and I am an Asian American cat artist. I was meditating one day about what to paint and a neighborhood cat (TUX and he is a Tuxedo cat) came into my life, he decided to take a walk with me every day and I have been painting cats since that day.

"A cat to me is a simple, elegant, and abstract creature.

I wanted to fully express her characters, yet minimize the brush strokes

when creating this minimalist cat art –just enough strokes to cause form, texture, and spirit of cat to be felt"

