Hi Pandas! My name is Matilde (aka lavorettilibrosi) and here are some of my miniature books (scale 1:12) inspired by my favorite readings. I work hard on the details of my miniatures and I really enjoy making them.

You can find my other minis on social media linked down below!

More info: Instagram

#1

"All Happy Families Are Alike; Each Unhappy Family Is Unhappy In Its Own Way." — Leo Tolstoy

#2

Singing A Song All Day Long At Hogwarts

#3

"Wonder" By R.j. Palacio

#4

My Favorite Books By The King

#5

Some Horror Classics

#6

"Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow" By Gabrielle Zevin

#7

Italian Editions Of "Alice's Adventures In Wonderland"

#8

Some Distopian Classics

'Fahrenheit 451' by Ray Bradbury and '1984' by George Orwell.

#9

"Diary Of A Wimpy Kid" By Jeff Kinney

#10

"Happy Go-Lucky" By David Sedaris

#11

I Adore Agatha Christie

#12

Timeless Stories Collection By Rba Italia

#13

Farewell To Milan Kundera, The Most Famous Czech Writer Of The Second Half Of The 20th Century

#14

'come D'aria' By Ada D'adamo

#15

'the Name Of The Rose' By Umberto Eco And 'Ulysses' By James Joyce

#16

'the Passenger' By Cormac Mccarthy

#17

These Mini-Books Are Dedicated To The Bur Ragazzi Classics Series

