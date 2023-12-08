I Create Miniature Books, And Here Are Some Of My Tiny Literary Treasures (17 Pics)
Hi Pandas! My name is Matilde (aka lavorettilibrosi) and here are some of my miniature books (scale 1:12) inspired by my favorite readings. I work hard on the details of my miniatures and I really enjoy making them.
"All Happy Families Are Alike; Each Unhappy Family Is Unhappy In Its Own Way." — Leo Tolstoy
Singing A Song All Day Long At Hogwarts
"Wonder" By R.j. Palacio
My Favorite Books By The King
Some Horror Classics
"Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow" By Gabrielle Zevin
Italian Editions Of "Alice's Adventures In Wonderland"
Some Distopian Classics
'Fahrenheit 451' by Ray Bradbury and '1984' by George Orwell.
I can't fully express how much I loved these!
