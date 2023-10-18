ADVERTISEMENT

I am an artist from the UK working recently on themes from fantasy and myth. I work from initial pencil sketches and build layered watercolour and ink paintings. Below are some of my pieces, from sketches to finished works. I hope you enjoy looking at my recent portfolio as much as I enjoyed creating it.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Offering

The Offering

I've never really considered Medusa as a horrible monster, as furious at the injustice of her punishment. She got a rotten deal from the gods (Athene is basically the worst) when she was a young woman.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Into The Labyrinth

Into The Labyrinth

One of the sacrifices from Thebes begin her journey into the dark.

The labyrinth is a horrible concept, where no matter the choices you make, the outcome is the same.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Migration

Migration

A school of whales skim the treetops on their annual migration. Kept aloft by air sacs, they travel the Archipelago in search of food.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Gateway To The Sky Palace

Gateway To The Sky Palace

I did four pieces indirectly related to the elements. This is for Air. Pilgrims walking the mountaintop stairs to the exposed temple atop.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Guardian Of The Ocean Fortress

Guardian Of The Ocean Fortress

This is my piece relating to the elemental water. An intruder is caught trying to sneak into the Water God's Fortress.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

In The Protection Of The Karst

In The Protection Of The Karst

This is my piece relating to the elemental earth. Prey has hidden from a Hunter in the darkness of the earth.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Hidden In The Long Grass

Hidden In The Long Grass

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Forest, Over The Edge

Forest, Over The Edge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Red Kite

Red Kite

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#10

The Huntress

The Huntress

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Island On The Sea Of Clouds

Island On The Sea Of Clouds

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#12

A Successful Days Catch

A Successful Days Catch

Islanders from the Sea of Clouds, return to their cliff-side village after trawling the skies for a catch.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Mama Elkhan And Her Crew

Mama Elkhan And Her Crew

Sailors ply the Sea of Clouds exploring, trading, and sometimes getting into scraps.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#14

Within The Fire God's Prison

Within The Fire God's Prison

This piece relates to the elemental fire. I wanted to express a great potential power restrained.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Backstreets Of The Floating City

Backstreets Of The Floating City

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Steps To The Triumphal Plaza

Steps To The Triumphal Plaza

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Looking For A Nesting Site

Looking For A Nesting Site

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Warning

Warning

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Lakeshore

Lakeshore

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#20

A Rest Between Flights

A Rest Between Flights

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Canyon City

Canyon City

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Stuart Hale
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!