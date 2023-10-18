I Create Fantastical Watercolor And Ink Artworks, Here Are My Recent Works (21 Pics)
I am an artist from the UK working recently on themes from fantasy and myth. I work from initial pencil sketches and build layered watercolour and ink paintings. Below are some of my pieces, from sketches to finished works. I hope you enjoy looking at my recent portfolio as much as I enjoyed creating it.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
The Offering
I've never really considered Medusa as a horrible monster, as furious at the injustice of her punishment. She got a rotten deal from the gods (Athene is basically the worst) when she was a young woman.
Into The Labyrinth
One of the sacrifices from Thebes begin her journey into the dark.
The labyrinth is a horrible concept, where no matter the choices you make, the outcome is the same.
Migration
A school of whales skim the treetops on their annual migration. Kept aloft by air sacs, they travel the Archipelago in search of food.
Gateway To The Sky Palace
I did four pieces indirectly related to the elements. This is for Air. Pilgrims walking the mountaintop stairs to the exposed temple atop.
Guardian Of The Ocean Fortress
This is my piece relating to the elemental water. An intruder is caught trying to sneak into the Water God's Fortress.
In The Protection Of The Karst
This is my piece relating to the elemental earth. Prey has hidden from a Hunter in the darkness of the earth.
Hidden In The Long Grass
Forest, Over The Edge
Red Kite
The Huntress
Island On The Sea Of Clouds
A Successful Days Catch
Islanders from the Sea of Clouds, return to their cliff-side village after trawling the skies for a catch.
Mama Elkhan And Her Crew
Sailors ply the Sea of Clouds exploring, trading, and sometimes getting into scraps.
Within The Fire God's Prison
This piece relates to the elemental fire. I wanted to express a great potential power restrained.
WOW! These were amazing and I love your art!
WOW! These were amazing and I love your art!