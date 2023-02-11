Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Create Fairy Tale Characters In Fantasy Style, Here Are 2 Of My Creations
I Create Fairy Tale Characters In Fantasy Style, Here Are 2 Of My Creations

My name is Natasha and I create fairy tale characters in fantasy style. All handmade creations are made exclusively by me.

Always with love and respect for you and fabulous creatures!

 

inspireuplift.com

An unusual sloth Fanechka

An unusual sloth Fanechka

An unusual Sloth Fanechka lives in a magical forest. He has a bright beautiful coat and unusual eyes. He does not need to hide from predators, in a magical forest no one offends anyone. His huge purple eyes look at this world with admiration. Pink claws deftly cling to the bark of trees. Each paw has 3 long claws.

Please note – the eyes of the sloth are purple – with different monitors of your phone or computer, the eyes may be blue.

Fanechka has movable legs and a head. You can tilt your head in different directions (but be careful). The legs are movable and can hug you.

Thick fur combs well, claws and eyes can be wiped with a damp cloth.

Inside the sloth is filled with synthetic fiber and metal balls to increase weight.

The hatter bird Lorenzo

The most important gossiper and lover of drinking tea in the magical forest is the hatter bird Lorenzo. Ready to discuss everything in the world all day long.

These are the two things he loves most in the world – talking and drinking tea with custards. It doesn’t matter who he wants to talk to. Who does not like to talk – they hide only they see him.

He knows everything in the world – and why his friend Albus (he is in my store) has such a chic plumage, why he has very different eyes, what year his chic hat was sewn, why so beautifully decorated and tell everything about the master who made it. And if he sees a new visitor in the magical forest – he immediately rushes to him with a cry – I’m so glad to see you!!! The visitor is glad to meet you, and here already Lorenzo begins to talk incessantly about everything in the world. The visitor grabs his head, but you can’t hide from Lorenzo and his tea.

Take off the bird’s hat.

The bird has movable legs and head. You can tilt your head in different directions (but be careful). Legs are movable (split connection).

Thick fur combs well (do not wash), vacuum if necessary. Beak and eyes can be wiped with a damp cloth.

Inside the bird is filled with synthetic fiber and metal balls to increase weight.

