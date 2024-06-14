Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Am Releasing Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Piggyback Baby"
Art

I Am Releasing Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Piggyback Baby"

Swapnil Nevgi
I am thrilled to unveil the release of my exclusive Limited Edition Prints of the original oil painting “Piggyback Baby.” These prints, matching the original size of 600mm x 600mm (approximately 24 inches x 24 inches), are a true labor of love. With only 25 prints available, each comes with a signed Certificate of Authenticity. Crafted with archival inks on high-quality canvas near my home in Australia, I ensure the utmost quality control. Discover more about these precious prints on the link.

A glimpse into the original painting:

As an artist, I cherish gathering my own references for my works whenever possible, and "Piggyback Baby" was no exception. This delightful ring-tail possum family nested right in my backyard, allowing me to capture their charm firsthand. Though typically nocturnal, they graced my backyard during the day, giving me the perfect opportunity to photograph their adorable interactions. Their cuteness was irresistible, inspiring me to bring them to life on linen canvas with oil colors. It took seven weeks of dedicated effort to complete this painting, and I’m excited to share its essence with you through these limited edition prints.

More info: swapnilnevgi.com

“Piggyback Baby” – Oil painting of ringtail possum by Swapnil Nevgi

I Am Releasing Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Piggyback Baby"

Close up of the mother possum (oil painting by Swapnil Nevgi)

I Am Releasing Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Piggyback Baby"

Close up of the leaf details in the oil painting “Piggyback Baby” by Swapnil Nevgi

I Am Releasing Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Piggyback Baby"

Close up of possum joey in oil painting by Swapnil Nevgi

I Am Releasing Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Piggyback Baby"

Original painting “Piggyback Baby” in Australian Oak Frame – Can also be used for limited edition prints for a similar look.

I Am Releasing Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Piggyback Baby"

Close up of the Australian Oak float frame used for original painting “Piggyback Baby”. Using this frame for limited edition prints will make it even more classy.

I Am Releasing Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Piggyback Baby"

I am a self-taught artist based in Brisbane, Australia, originally from the sunny shores of Goa, India. Art has been my passion since childhood - yes, I was that kid doodling on every surface. After 15 years in the wild world of advertising, I finally traded in my corporate suit for paint-splattered overalls in 2017 to chase my true calling.

