I Am Releasing Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting “Piggyback Baby”

I am thrilled to unveil the release of my exclusive Limited Edition Prints of the original oil painting “Piggyback Baby.” These prints, matching the original size of 600mm x 600mm (approximately 24 inches x 24 inches), are a true labor of love. With only 25 prints available, each comes with a signed Certificate of Authenticity. Crafted with archival inks on high-quality canvas near my home in Australia, I ensure the utmost quality control. Discover more about these precious prints on the link.

A glimpse into the original painting:

As an artist, I cherish gathering my own references for my works whenever possible, and "Piggyback Baby" was no exception. This delightful ring-tail possum family nested right in my backyard, allowing me to capture their charm firsthand. Though typically nocturnal, they graced my backyard during the day, giving me the perfect opportunity to photograph their adorable interactions. Their cuteness was irresistible, inspiring me to bring them to life on linen canvas with oil colors. It took seven weeks of dedicated effort to complete this painting, and I’m excited to share its essence with you through these limited edition prints.

“Piggyback Baby” – Oil painting of ringtail possum by Swapnil Nevgi

Close up of the mother possum (oil painting by Swapnil Nevgi)

Close up of the leaf details in the oil painting “Piggyback Baby” by Swapnil Nevgi

Close up of possum joey in oil painting by Swapnil Nevgi

Original painting “Piggyback Baby” in Australian Oak Frame – Can also be used for limited edition prints for a similar look.

Close up of the Australian Oak float frame used for original painting “Piggyback Baby”. Using this frame for limited edition prints will make it even more classy.