47 Hilarious Pics From The Viral “I’m A Photographer” Trend Sweeping The Internet
When you’ve been online for a long time, it can sometimes feel like there’s nothing new to see. However, new trends are being created every day. Some of them are legitimately hilarious and remind us of a less stressful time when the internet was a far simpler place.
That’s where the “I’m a photographer and I took this photo” trend comes in. It focuses on the funniest, derpiest, and less-than-perfect pictures that people have taken, and they’re an instant mood booster. Bored Panda has collected the best of the bunch from TikTok, and we’ve compiled them here for your pleasure. Check them out below!
The new trend is fairly simple to participate in. What you do is post a voiceover of a man saying “I’m a photographer and I took this photo,” alongside some whimsical music, and then add a picture you took that contrasts with that tone.
That might be a hilarious picture of your pet, a total mistake that you made while making the shot, or something beyond bonkers. The point is to surprise the audience in some way and to have fun while doing it.
Many people who are completely new to the trend naturally think that what they’re about to see are gorgeous, highly professional images, taken by professional photographers. So they’re in for a bit of a shock and a giggle when they get the opposite. This small twist, this moment of humor is what has helped the trend go so viral.
The popularity of the trend on TikTok and other networks has been nothing short of phenomenal. While some of the clips have garnered only a few thousand views each, others, which kicked the trend into overdrive, boast literal millions of views. And the photos are definitely worth all the attention they’re getting.
The fact of the matter is that no matter how great and experienced a photographer you are, you’ll still make mistakes. It’s inevitable. It’s human. And it can be downright hilarious if you have the courage to share your ‘failed’ and unflattering snaps with your followers. It really helps if you have a growth-oriented mindset and embrace your errors, instead of shying away from them.
When you admit to having made a blunder—and maybe blush and laugh at yourself a bit—you seem far more human as a professional. Laughing at your mess-ups is also a far better alternative to internalizing all of that frustration and embarrassment and letting it transform into deep-rooted shame.
Unfortunately, some photographers are perfectionists, just like many other artists and professionals in other fields. Let’s get one thing straight, though, first. It’s completely fine to have standards for your work and to edit and iterate it until you create something that’s truly high quality. However, if you constantly obsess about never being ‘good enough’ and you’re scared of showing your work publicly because some tiny details might be off, then there’s a problem.
As ‘Intermountain Health’ points out, the antidote to perfectionism is self-compassion. We’re all human, we all make mistakes. And it’s important to recognize that and be more realistic about both our efforts, as well as our results. Being patient and supportive of yourself and your own work can yield better results than chronic self-criticism. Kindness, rather than negative self-talk, can motivate artists.
According to Walden University, perfectionism is likely to harm the quality of your life if you’re frustrated when you don’t get things ‘perfectly’ right, whatever the task might be. Perfectionists tend to be ‘all or nothing’ type of people. “You can be successful—and take pride in your success—without being the absolute best or the only one at the top.”
As a rule of thumb, perfectionists tend to crave other people’s approval. For many of them, it’s their main motivation. If all you ever care about is what others think about you and your photographs, that can really mess with your priorities. Instead, it’s important that you find enjoyment in whatever it is that you do. Sharing some less-than-stellar, quirky, witty photos that you took can be a good counterbalance if you’re feeling high-strung.
On top of that, perfectionists tend to be very critical of other people (this helps them feel better about themselves), but they’re incredibly defensive when they get feedback themselves. On top of that, perfectionists are massive procrastinators. The one thing that they truly fear is failing and for others to learn of this. However, that’s no way to go through life. Photography is about taking pictures, even though most of them won’t be great. But, heck, even the worst of the bunch can make the entire internet smile!
