ADVERTISEMENT

When you’ve been online for a long time, it can sometimes feel like there’s nothing new to see. However, new trends are being created every day. Some of them are legitimately hilarious and remind us of a less stressful time when the internet was a far simpler place.

That’s where the “I’m a photographer and I took this photo” trend comes in. It focuses on the funniest, derpiest, and less-than-perfect pictures that people have taken, and they’re an instant mood booster. Bored Panda has collected the best of the bunch from TikTok, and we’ve compiled them here for your pleasure. Check them out below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

priscilarobb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

wootaahh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
angerissuesbomberanian avatar
Dylan Hod
Dylan Hod
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pov: Me as a kid eating breakfast with ten minutes 'til school

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

mattcook1323 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The new trend is fairly simple to participate in. What you do is post a voiceover of a man saying “I’m a photographer and I took this photo,” alongside some whimsical music, and then add a picture you took that contrasts with that tone.

That might be a hilarious picture of your pet, a total mistake that you made while making the shot, or something beyond bonkers. The point is to surprise the audience in some way and to have fun while doing it.
#4

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

vvkyhbi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

mayuyin1999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

rowieshappyhome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST

Many people who are completely new to the trend naturally think that what they’re about to see are gorgeous, highly professional images, taken by professional photographers. So they’re in for a bit of a shock and a giggle when they get the opposite. This small twist, this moment of humor is what has helped the trend go so viral.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

_..ok.._4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

narutoogato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

melon.n.finn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

The popularity of the trend on TikTok and other networks has been nothing short of phenomenal. While some of the clips have garnered only a few thousand views each, others, which kicked the trend into overdrive, boast literal millions of views. And the photos are definitely worth all the attention they’re getting.
#10

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

spinkletv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

romeotherottie_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

odinandtucker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

The fact of the matter is that no matter how great and experienced a photographer you are, you’ll still make mistakes. It’s inevitable. It’s human. And it can be downright hilarious if you have the courage to share your ‘failed’ and unflattering snaps with your followers. It really helps if you have a growth-oriented mindset and embrace your errors, instead of shying away from them.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

leon.catt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

mrchonkychonker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

a1saud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

When you admit to having made a blunder—and maybe blush and laugh at yourself a bit—you seem far more human as a professional. Laughing at your mess-ups is also a far better alternative to internalizing all of that frustration and embarrassment and letting it transform into deep-rooted shame.
#16

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

mayeurr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

jlancetrld_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

cheddarcheesewatson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Unfortunately, some photographers are perfectionists, just like many other artists and professionals in other fields. Let’s get one thing straight, though, first. It’s completely fine to have standards for your work and to edit and iterate it until you create something that’s truly high quality. However, if you constantly obsess about never being ‘good enough’ and you’re scared of showing your work publicly because some tiny details might be off, then there’s a problem.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

britybritb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

ofelixies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

moorehaleyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

As ‘Intermountain Health’ points out, the antidote to perfectionism is self-compassion. We’re all human, we all make mistakes. And it’s important to recognize that and be more realistic about both our efforts, as well as our results. Being patient and supportive of yourself and your own work can yield better results than chronic self-criticism. Kindness, rather than negative self-talk, can motivate artists.
#22

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

timmythechonk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
molly-middleton avatar
RavenM
RavenM
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When your mum calls you for dinner and it's not ready yet 😂

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#23

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

yardley_and_gigi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

mr.kitters.the.cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

According to Walden University, perfectionism is likely to harm the quality of your life if you’re frustrated when you don’t get things ‘perfectly’ right, whatever the task might be. Perfectionists tend to be ‘all or nothing’ type of people. “You can be successful—and take pride in your success—without being the absolute best or the only one at the top.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

ryeeryye Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

oosvvr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

..sophiane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

As a rule of thumb, perfectionists tend to crave other people’s approval. For many of them, it’s their main motivation. If all you ever care about is what others think about you and your photographs, that can really mess with your priorities. Instead, it’s important that you find enjoyment in whatever it is that you do. Sharing some less-than-stellar, quirky, witty photos that you took can be a good counterbalance if you’re feeling high-strung.
#28

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

milktea.naicha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

familyfriendlycontentxo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

yodathefrenchhie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

On top of that, perfectionists tend to be very critical of other people (this helps them feel better about themselves), but they’re incredibly defensive when they get feedback themselves. On top of that, perfectionists are massive procrastinators. The one thing that they truly fear is failing and for others to learn of this. However, that’s no way to go through life. Photography is about taking pictures, even though most of them won’t be great. But, heck, even the worst of the bunch can make the entire internet smile!

ADVERTISEMENT
#31

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

stickyboy69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

pipinofina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

fatima1rojas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

sandra274065 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

delteclado Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

dolotrey0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

_itsnate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

lilian_frutill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

urethraslicer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

beetlekitten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

garybgriffon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

mmmjoemele Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

drumstick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

marckent03 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

iam.mayy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

jujusprecious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I-Am-A-Photographer-Tiktok-Trend-Funny Shares stats

aliyahontopp_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!