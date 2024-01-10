ADVERTISEMENT

Some people have talent and patience beyond our comprehension, and this time, it's YJ who caught our attention with his hyperrealistic figurines of famous movie characters and K-Pop idols.

This South Korean artist shares extraordinary lifelike sculptures on Instagram and Facebook accounts that now have thousands of followers craving more. From face to hair to clothing, the artist was capable of recreating exact replicas of iconic characters played by Leonardo Di Caprio, Tom Hanks, Christian Bale, and others.

So, without further ado, we'll let you be the judge and decide for yourself whether YJ was spot-on with his creations.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | hobbydb.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Meet The Hyperrealistic Sculptures Of Pop Culture Characters By This South Korean Artist (34 Pics) Shares stats

yj____park Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!