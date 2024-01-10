ADVERTISEMENT

Some people have talent and patience beyond our comprehension, and this time, it's YJ who caught our attention with his hyperrealistic figurines of famous movie characters and K-Pop idols.

This South Korean artist shares extraordinary lifelike sculptures on Instagram and Facebook accounts that now have thousands of followers craving more. From face to hair to clothing, the artist was capable of recreating exact replicas of iconic characters played by Leonardo Di Caprio, Tom Hanks, Christian Bale, and others.

So, without further ado, we'll let you be the judge and decide for yourself whether YJ was spot-on with his creations.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | hobbydb.com