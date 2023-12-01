Dog With Italian Accent Takes The Internet By Storm

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of people consider their pets their children. We spend every day together, go on adventures and even develop similar habits. It’s no wonder people say that pets end up looking like their owners. Aaron the husky took this one step further – after having conversations in Italian with his owner, he started replying with a seemingly Italian accent. How do you say “the best boy” in Italian?

More info: TikTok

Aaron the husky has taken the internet by storm with his unique speaking abilities

Dogs have been our loyal friends since the early days of humankind. The domestication occurred somewhere between 40,000 and 14,000 BC. In modern times, we have a handful of dog breeds who can handle any task from sheep herding to medical aid. Active people choose sporty breeds such as beagles and border collies, those who love a good cuddle enjoy the company of Labradors and those who love chaos and conversations choose huskies.

Aaron the husky is one chatty pooch. In a TikTok video, posted by his owner Antonia, the pair is seen talking in Italian. Well, Antonia talks, and Aaron replies with a distinct Italian accent. The video since then has gathered over 7M views with comments full of surprised people. “Why does the husky sound Italian also?” one surprised TikTok user wrote. “He really said ‘bo bo bo,’” another wrote. Turns out, “boh” is an interjection used to express sudden emotions and is the informal way to say, “I don’t know”.

“He speaks better Italian than I do,” Aaron put another commenter to shame. So is Aaron a Siberian husky or is he an Italian one?

While conversing with his owner Antonia, he replies in what seems like an Italian accent

Although it might seem like just a fun joke, Aaron indeed does sound Italian. Studies have shown that animals can have accents. One particular study, conducted in 2000 by Canine Behavior Center, recorded and analyzed dogs barking and growling. The results showed that dogs indeed sounded different, as each pup was influenced by their owner’s speech. They mimic the tone and pitch of their owners, creating a unique-sounding pooch. I wonder whether dogs can tell if their friend from the park is from another region?

Tracey Gudgeon of the Canine Center told The Mirror: “It seems dogs are more able to imitate stronger, more distinctive accents than softer ones. It’s one of the ways they bond with their owner.”

We don’t deserve dogs. Besides being wonderful companions, turns out, they also try and mimic our accents so we can understand each other better.

“He speaks better Italian than I do,” one commenter wrote

Turns out, dogs are not the only animals that have accents. In the UK, variations in vocalizations have been observed in birds. As an example, “Cockney” mallard ducks in London sound harsher than those in the ponds of Cornwall.

Farmers have reported that cows have an accent to their moo. Speaking of cows, did you know that they are just big dogs? They are equally as cuddly and playful. According to the study conducted by Northampton University, cows also have best friends.

Sperm whales, humpbacks and orcas have accents too, as well as rock hyraxes and singing gibbons. I wonder who decided to study those?

Felines also have accents. If you don’t believe it, just listen to Phineas, the Scouse cat.

Turns out, dogs indeed have different accents as they mimic the pitch of their owners

Other animals such as sperm whales, birds and cats have accents too

Aaron the Italian husky is the best boy – in every language

Aaron’s story shed light on a fascinating aspect of animals – who knew that they could have accents? It only shows how close they are to humans and how much love and respect they deserve. I’m sure in the future we will learn even more fascinating facts about our four-legged companions. For now, do something nice for them, be it a longer walk, extra cuddle or a healthy snack.

Aaron the husky has definitely won the hearts of millions all over the internet. Most of us might not be able to understand Italian, but it is adorable to see such a strong bond between him and his beloved owner – so strong, he even started sounding like her.

What do you think? Does Aaron sound Italian to you? Or maybe you have a pet with a strong accent?

Watch full video here:

Commenters couldn’t get over Aaron’s sassiness

