Wife Begs Husband To Revoke Prenup After She Gives Birth And Sacrifices Her Career, He Refuses

When getting married to the love of your life, the last thing you want to imagine is that one day, the two of you might not be together anymore. But the reality is, it’s wise to consider all of the possibilities for your future. Life is unpredictable, so many couples agree to sign prenups before tying the knot. It’s just a precaution, because if you’ll be together forever, it won’t matter anyway!

But one woman who’s been married for a couple of years has recently been having second thoughts about the agreement she signed before marriage. Below, you’ll find the full story that her husband shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers have left.

This man was only comfortable getting married if he had a prenup in place ahead of time

But now his wife of two years is having second thoughts about the agreement that they signed

Later, the OP clarified a few more details about his situation

Prenuptial agreements are becoming increasingly common amongst young couples

When a couple gets engaged, there are likely a million thoughts bouncing around in their heads. Excitement, pure joy, perhaps some stress about planning the big day, maybe even some nerves about the impending commitment, and for some couples, considerations about whether or not to sign a prenup.

You might associate prenups with the rich and famous, as they feel like more of a necessity when a person actually has great amounts of wealth or assets that they don’t want to lose. But nowadays, prenups can be for anyone and everyone.

According to MarketWatch, prenuptial agreements have been on the rise in recent years, as a 2022 survey found that 40% of engaged or married couples between the ages of 18 and 34 had signed a prenup. In fact, 50% of adults said that they at least somewhat support the use of prenups.

As far as why couples decide to sign prenuptial agreements, some told Axios that they witnessed their parents’ divorce firsthand, while others want to ensure that they protect themselves financially. Divorcing without a prenup in certain states in the US could make someone responsible for their partner’s debt, and considering that about half of first marriages end in divorce, it’s only reasonable to be cognizant of this possibility.

Prenups give couples more power over how their assets will be handled in the event of a divorce

For a previous Bored Panda article, we got in touch with Julia Rodgers, CEO of HelloPrenup.com and a Massachusetts family law attorney, to hear why she believes everyone should sign a prenup.

“A prenuptial agreement allows an engaged couple to contract how they want their income, assets, property and inheritance be considered (read: whether it should be considered theirs and theirs alone, or marital/community property),” Julia explained.

As far as what can happen when a couple doesn’t sign a prenup, Julia says that it leaves assets, income, property, any business you own or have equity in as well as inheritance to be dictated by state divorce law in the event of a divorce. “State law does not take into account your personal circumstances, life goals, and relationship with your partner,” she previously told Bored Panda. “A prenup allows you and your future spouse to decide what works for you, prior to marriage, so that some judge who doesn’t know you does not decide in the future.”

Amendments can be made to prenups in the event that a couple is no longer happy with what they signed

In the case that a couple is truly no longer happy with the prenup they initially signed, Hello Prenup explains on their site that amendments can be made to the document. An attorney who specializes in family law and prenuptial agreement can assist couples who want to make changes, as long as both parties agree and sign the updated document.

A few reasons why couples may want to adjust their prenup are if there are significant changes in their finances, an unexpected turn of life events such as having children, or a significant change in the laws where the couple lives.

A few reasons why couples may want to adjust their prenup are if there are significant changes in their finances, an unexpected turn of life events such as having children, or a significant change in the laws where the couple lives.

Readers shared suggestions of how the couple might be able to resolve this issue, and many urged the man to be more compassionate towards his wife

Some readers even called the husband out for being more concerned about himself than his family