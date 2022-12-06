Fiancée Refuses To Sign Prenup But Wants Her Husband-To-Be To Sign It After She Inherits $800k

To sign or not to sign, that is the question…

If you’re engaged, or ever have been, there’s a chance the topic of prenups has come up between you and your partner. They’re not a necessity, so not every couple considers them, but they can be an important precaution to take before tying the knot. Nobody ever wants to consider the worst case scenario when planning to spend the rest of their life with their favorite person, but the reality is that not all couples last forever.

Some people would never get married without signing a prenup first, while others consider them to be completely out of the question. Then there are some people who think they would never sign one, until they suddenly find themselves inheriting wealth…

One man reached out to the Relationships Advice subreddit asking for some guidance after his fiancé, who was previously against prenups, suddenly decided that signing one would be wise. Below, you can read the full story, as well as some of the replies it has received from readers, and let us know in the comments how you feel about the situation. We would love to hear your thoughts on prenups and if you’ve ever signed one, and then if you’d like to read another Bored Panda article featuring prenup drama, look no further than right here!

Prenups sometimes have a stigma associated with them, as many couples don’t even want to consider the possibility that their relationship might not last forever. But the fact is that having a prenup in place is just a precaution. We buy insurance for our cars, but we don’t intend on crashing them. It’s just nice to know that if something does go wrong, we have protection. Divorces can be extremely messy and emotionally charged, so it’s safer to know ahead of time that no matter what happens, both parties get what they are entitled to. Plus, if you’re confident your marriage will last forever, why worry about signing a prenup? It should never come up again anyway!

Traditionally, prenups were primarily for people coming from wealthy families who wanted to ensure that their assets would be protected in the event of divorce. But if both parties in a couple did not have very much money in the first place, it seemed unnecessary to sign one. However, in recent years, prenups have become less taboo and much more common among the average person getting married. In 2010, a poll by Harris Interactive found that only 3% of adults who were engaged or married had a prenuptial agreement. By 2022, that number had jumped to 15%.

Prenups are also more common among young people, as a whopping 40% of individuals surveyed between the ages of 18-34 who were married or engaged said that they had signed a prenup. Michael Waters also wrote a piece for The New Yorker examining the steady rise in prenuptial agreements. “Marriage is for love, obviously, but it’s also about personal assets, and I think that is really influencing younger people’s willingness and desire to sign prenups in the first place,” he says.

While having a conversation about prenups can be a sensitive topic for some couples, it’s important to enter a marriage with full transparency. Couples must decide how they want to handle/share their finances, and if they cannot come to an agreement prior to tying the knot, it’s likely to be a nightmare if they ever do find themselves going through a divorce. None of us can predict the future, and in a world where nearly 50% of all marriages end in divorce, it doesn’t hurt to be cautious.

In this particular situation, many readers commented that the woman had finally shown her true colors and that this might be a red flag for her fiancé. Signing a prenup is a wise step to take, and personally, I would be wary of marrying anyone who was adamantly against them. But we would love to hear your thoughts down below pandas: have you ever signed a prenup, or would you? Why or why not? Let us know what you would do in this man’s shoes, and then if you’re looking for another article featuring prenup drama, we recommend reading this one next!

