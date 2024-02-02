Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He’s Allowing Her To Destroy Our Lives”: MIL Treats Son Like A Husband, His Wife Won’t Take It
Family, Relationships

“He’s Allowing Her To Destroy Our Lives”: MIL Treats Son Like A Husband, His Wife Won’t Take It

Marrying into a new family often comes with certain challenges, as family relationships can be quite difficult to navigate.

For this redditor, it was her mother-in-law who made things difficult. Barely in touch before, the woman became way too intrusive after the OP got pregnant, which resulted in the mom-to-be having to make some tough decisions and asking if she was a jerk in the situation.

Family relationships can be difficult to navigate as it is, but sometimes even more so when it’s your partner’s family

Image credits: Febe Vanermen / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This pregnant woman couldn’t take her intrusive mother-in-law anymore

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Early-Ant-2254

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts in the comments, the OP replied to some of them, providing more details

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have nothing but the greatest admiration for this woman! Her boyfriend though is a spineless twerp, a doormat and, frankly, a dimwit. As for the mother....the less said, the better. Suffice it to say that the dynamic between mother and son is a very unhealthy one...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
jaredrobinson avatar
Jared Robinson
Jared Robinson
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right up until he quit his job and applied to work with his mother BEHIND HIS WIFES BACK, I was all for her being the a*****e.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
