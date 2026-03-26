Cheater Man Thinks He Can Swindle Wife Into Believing His Lies, She Slaps Him With Divorce ASAP

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When some women struggle with fertility, it can be hurtful if their partners use that as a weapon. After all, if they were aware of it in the beginning, why start the relationship in the first place, right? Alas, not everyone is wired to be sensible.

Just look at this man who knew that his wife might have some fertility issues. That’s why he announced that he wanted to father his ex’s child, which extremely upset his wife. Much to her horror, there was a darker truth behind his whole act. Scroll down to find out!

More info: Reddit

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Weaponizing a woman’s fertility struggles is one of the worst things that her partner can do

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband of 6 years suddenly announced that he wanted to father his long-term friend’s kid, and be “involved” in the child’s life

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Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The poster was aghast as he was well aware of her fertility issues, and his so-called “friend” was actually his ex from their 20s

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Image credits: myoceanstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After their argument escalated, he accused the poster of being selfish, but she just couldn’t make sense of the whole bizarre situation

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She vented online, asking netizens whether she was being controlling, but the harsh and truthful verdict that they gave shocked her to the core

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Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

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She updated that she called the woman behind his back and found out that he had been cheating on her, just like people had predicted

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares that she had been with her husband for 6 years. One day, he suddenly told her that he had spoken with one of his longtime friends, who really wanted a baby. She asked him to be the father and actually act like a dad to the child. Obviously, the poster was caught off guard, as she found it a very weird situation.

Moreover, his friend in question was actually his ex, but OP felt they didn’t have those kinds of feelings towards each other. To add insult to injury, her husband was well aware that she had some issues with fertility. However, she was only told about it previously and had to consult an expert to test it. Nonetheless, she felt “written off” by his weird desire to father his ex’s child.

When she expressed herself, things escalated into an argument because he felt she was being selfish. OP couldn’t fathom it, since he treated it as a time-consuming hobby, but she played no part in it. Of course, she freaked out, but anyone would in this situation, wouldn’t they? She vented online, asking netizens whether she was being controlling, but was shocked by their verdict.

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Many felt that he was cheating on her, and this was just a cover-up. Sadly, OP soon updated that all of them were right. She secretly called this other woman, who spilled the tea about their affair. The lady even rubbed it in her face about having a kid, and the poster was furious. However, she was getting a divorce and felt like an idiot for not realizing their infidelity for so long.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Unfortunately, reports reveal that married men cheat at rates anywhere from 25% to 72%. It’s unfair that their spouses have to suffer the outcome of their actions. Experts warn that people who have been cheated on experience symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD after discovering their partner’s infidelity. That’s why they have coined this as post-infidelity stress disorder.

Moreover, he had the nerve to use her fertility struggles as a cover-up for his atrocious behavior. I mean, she had not even consulted a specialist before he drew his own conclusions. Data shows that 25% to 60% of individuals who struggle with fertility report psychiatric symptoms, like anxiety and depression. The last thing OP needed was her husband weaponizing her challenges.

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Some netizens claimed that even if her ex-husband and his mistress get together, it might not last very long. After all, studies have shown that people are three times more likely to cheat if they have done so in the past. Once a cheater, always a cheater, I guess. Looks like the poster made the best decision by divorcing the guy and leaving the couple to themselves.

Many people supported her choice and advised her to be easy on herself. OP felt awful for being naive and not seeing her husband for who he really was. However, netizens stated that love can fool even the best of us. Don’t you think so, too? We would like to hear your thoughts on the story, so feel free to share them in the comments section!

People online were completely gobsmacked by the guy using his wife’s fertility struggles as an excuse for having an affair

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