Bride Horrified After Uncovering Why Dad Cut Off His Family, Regrets Inviting Them To The Wedding

Let’s be honest—with rare exceptions, a wedding is destined to be one of the happiest days of our lives. Later (perhaps), there will be marital quarrels and various life hardships, infidelities, and loans; but here and now, at the altar, we’re just happy and full of hope. On top of that, we want to share our happiness with all our close ones.

Our story today is interesting because it features two authors—the bride-to-be and her teenage half-brother—who reveal different perspectives on a long-standing family drama that began before they were born and came to light decades later.

Sometimes we have to face the family drama from our past, and that may involve dealing with a feud so long-standing that it actually began before our birth

This story has two authors: the bride-to-be and her teen half-brother, one of her dad’s kids from his second marriage

The bride knew that her dad had divorced her mom over her cheating on him, but they are actually on very good terms with her stepmom and half-siblings

When discussing the upcoming wedding with her parents, the bride noted that she wanted to invite her dad’s estranged parents and brother as well

The dad, however, reacted harshly to this and said that he won’t be present if they attend

A huge drama ensued, with the bride’s mom claiming that everyone should act like a big happy family

Then it turned out that the bride’s mom actually had a long-standing affair with the husband’s brother, and their parents knew but kept it secret from him

This actually changed the bride’s mind about wedding invitations, and she apologized to her dad

The dad and daughter hugged tightly, and it was a true reconciliation

The bride’s mom then appeared, trying to change her mind again, and even the uncle showed up, but this was to no avail

So, in the latest update, the bride said that her mom, uncle, and the grandparents weren’t at her wedding, and it still went smoothly

So, it all began when our first Original Poster (let’s call her “The Bride”) told her father that she planned to invite his parents and brother, with whom he hadn’t maintained any contact for many years, to her upcoming wedding, which was being financed by him and her mom, among others.

The woman knew that her dad had divorced her mother shortly after she was born due to her infidelity, but she didn’t know all the details of that long-ago affair. So, it came as a real shock when her seemingly harmless idea provoked a sharply negative reaction from her dad. He declared that if that happened, he wouldn’t be attending the wedding.

During the discussion, the bride’s mom attempted to “reason” with her ex-husband, appealing to his feelings and those of his three children from his second marriage. She said they could “just feel like one happy family.” To this, the youngest son, the second original poster, reasonably retorted that if she hadn’t cheated on his dad many years ago, they would definitely be one happy family.

As it was later revealed, the bride simply didn’t know all the details of the long-standing family drama. It turned out that her father’s first wife hadn’t simply cheated on him — she had a long affair with his brother, and the parents had kept it a secret from their son. But when the truth came out, the man chose to cut off all contact with his fam.

Having learned all these details, the eldest daughter naturally changed her mind about the wedding invitations. She concluded that she more than likely wouldn’t invite her uncle and the grandparents to her wedding. Furthermore, she decided that even if her own mom objected, she wouldn’t receive an invitation either. Father and daughter hugged tightly, and a reconciliation was achieved.

Indeed, as paradoxical as this story may seem, real life is always rich in unexpected plots. For example, something similar happened about ten years ago in the UK, when it was revealed that former soccer star Ryan Giggs had been having an eight-year affair with the wife of his younger brother, Rhodri.

This affair cost Giggs his position as manager of the Wales national team and seriously tarnished his reputation. In a later interview, Rhodri incidentally admitted that, over the years, he’s forgiven his bro and no longer holds a grudge. As we can see, in the story we’ve described, the man’s resentment toward his relatives proved much more serious…

However, family betrayals like this don’t usually arise out of nowhere. As the authors of this article at Counseling Center Group note, there are usually underlying factors in the family that lead to such an attitude, such as differences in the parents’ attitudes toward their children. And perhaps the only right way out of such a situation is to try to start life anew.

“Our culture, in fact, wholeheartedly supports such ‘new beginnings’ – even celebrates them,” this dedicated post on the New York Times website reasonably claims. Incidentally, in the latest update, the bride (or rather, now expectant mom) said her wedding went flawlessly, even though her mother and grandparents weren’t there. In any case, the woman believes that only good news awaits them all. Let’s believe it too!

And what’s your, our dear readers, opinion about this story? Please feel free to leave your comments below the post.

Most commenters agreed with the idea of not inviting the betrayers, and also praised the bride’s teen half-bro for his quite mature reasonings