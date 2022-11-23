Bride-To-Be Wants To Know If She’s Too Harsh For Refusing To Order A Separate Meal For An Entitled Guest

Have you ever organized a wedding? And what about your own wedding? Then you perfectly understand how difficult this task is and how much responsibility it entails, especially when there are a lot of guests and you want everyone to have only positive memories of this incredibly important day for you. Whatever you do, it’s hard to please everyone…

Of course, each person has their own medical conditions and their own preferences regarding, first of all, food. Therefore, the preparation of a wedding menu is a process that sooner or later will bring you into a confrontation with one of the guests-to-be. After all, your menu is not a hundred dollar bill to please absolutely everyone. Well, your celebration – your rules.

But it can always turn out differently, and one such story recently appeared in the AITA Reddit community, where a post by user u/TAHairQuery gained 4.3K upvotes and almost 800 different comments in just a few days. Yes-yes, this is another wedding story that we all love so much!

The author of the post is a bride-to-be and she’s making the party menu for her upcoming wedding

So, the author of the original post will soon get married, but for now she is organizing her own wedding party. The Original Poster and the groom sent invitations to the guests in advance – after all, their family members, as she herself says, are scattered all over the world, so a little foresight definitely does not hurt.

One of the guests was extremely whimsical, so he wanted to order something special beyond three available options

Among the invited guests was one of the bride’s friends, and her partner, a guy in his late twenties, who turned out to be very picky in his culinary requests. Upon receiving the invitation, the first thing he asked was what food options were available. The options were grilled salmon with a lemon and caper sauce, grilled chicken or mushroom stroganoff. The salmon and chicken came with baby potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Needless to say, the guy did not like these options, and he immediately asked if he could order something for himself separately. The OP asked if he had any medical conditions, but it turned out it was just the man’s food preferences. At the same time, the bride-to-be was ready to order something special for guests if there were conditions – for example, one of her guests was a dairy free vegetarian, so the stroganoff was being made vegan for them.

The guest changed his mind several times throughout the next few days

The following days passed in continuous communication with the capricious guest, who chose one of the options, then called back to refuse it. Moreover, the reasons why he refused would do credit to any professional taster – for example, salmon would taste too fishy, ​​the chicken seemed to be dry, stroganoff looked too heavy for a wedding meal, and so on.

“Guestzilla” ended up calling the caterer himself and trying to order an expensive steak, vegetables, boiled potatoes and peppercorn sauce

It all ended with the fact that one day, the OP got a call from her caterer (who, by the way, turned out to be that very picky guest’s partner’s brother). It turned out that this trickster decided to take advantage of family ties to go around the bride and order something special, specifically an expensive steak, vegetables, boiled potatoes and peppercorn sauce. As it turned out, the caterer and her brother were not on the best of terms (let’s try to guess why…), so she decided it was better to warn the client.

The bride told this entitled guy he will have either chicken or nothing at all

As a result, the bride, in her own words, literally saw red, so she called the guest and categorically stated that there would be no special dish for him. She will simply order chicken for him, and if he refuses, he’ll be left without anything. The guy began to protest, calling the OP “a bridezilla”, but she did not change her mind. So the attempt to outsmart everyone got its instant karma.

People in the comments sided with the bride-to-be, saying the guest should be uninvited overall

Commenters were almost unanimous in their support of the author of the post, arguing that if this entitled guest wants red meat so badly, he can just go through the McDonald’s drive-thru on his way home. Some people in the comments went even further, wondering if it’s too late to cancel the invitations for this guest and his partner, since he causes so many problems even at the stage of wedding preparations.

By the way, the idea of ​​McDonald’s seemed funny to people in the comments, and they began to actively develop it. For example, they suggested the caterer set out 2 kids’ placemats, with crayons and the paper menu, and give them Happy Meal cheeseburgers. So the picky guest now gets the meal his tummy wanted and can color while the adults celebrate, one of the wittiest commenters wrote.

