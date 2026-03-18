Lady Adopts Korean Baby And Goes Overboard With Culture, She Explodes As Friend Calls Her Out

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Raising an adopted child comes with unique challenges, especially when it involves nurturing a connection to their birth culture. For many parents, honoring a child’s heritage is an important part of helping them build identity and self-esteem, but finding the right balance isn’t always easy.

In this story, today’s Original Poster (OP) noticed her friends efforts to immerse her adopted son in Korean culture. However, when she called it out, her friend didn’t take it well, and it marked the end of their friendship.

More info: Reddit

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Children are constantly learning about the world around them, and part of that process involves discovering who they are at their own pace

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author noted that her friend a white woman in Ohio, adopted a Korean baby three years ago and became very focused on honoring his heritage

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Image credits: Jakub Kapusnak / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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She noticed that the friend only feeds him Korean food, sends him to Korean language classes, dresses him in Korean clothes, and decorates his room with cultural items

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The child, however, often resists by crying during lessons and refusing some foods, but the friend insists it’s important for him to connect with his culture

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The author eventually voiced concern that her friend might be going too far, but she reacted angrily and accused her of being racist before kicking her out of the house

Three years ago, the OP’s Caucasian friend adopted a baby from Korea. Over time, though, she noticed that the friend became super focused on making sure the child stayed connected to his Korean heritage. The friend only fed him Korean food, decorated his walls with Korean cultural items, dressed him up in Korean clothes, and even sent him to Korean language classes.

This probably wouldn’t have bothered the OP too much, but she noticed the child’s reactions to the friend’s action. At just three years old, he reportedly cries during Korean language classes and refuses some of the foods. Rather than adjusting, the friend insists he continue because she believes it’s essential for his identity. Eventually, the OP couldn’t stay silent and told her friend that she might be going overboard.

Her friend immediately became defensive, saying that she was only honoring her son’s birth culture and fulfilling her responsibility as an adoptive parent. The OP pushed back, arguing there’s a difference between teaching heritage and enforcing it as a lifestyle disconnected from the child’s actual environment.

After all, the boy is growing up in America, with an American parent, in a place where his daily reality doesn’t resemble Korea. At this point, the friend accused her friend of racism and ignorance about transracial adoption, eventually asking her to leave and has cut off contact since.

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Research underscores that while honoring a child’s cultural heritage is important, the way it is implemented can make a big difference. According to Acorn Adoption, maintaining a child’s connection to their birth culture supports identity formation, emotional health, and self-esteem.

However, experts like Night Light caution that too rigid an approach can backfire. Forcing strict adherence to cultural practices without considering the child’s comfort or preferences can create stress or resentment. They emphasized that children thrive when exposed to their heritage in a gentle, supportive way, rather than being pressured to adopt an identity that may feel imposed.

Similarly, Psychology Today, highlights the importance of following a child’s cues, particularly in early childhood. Young children need flexibility, play, and comfort, and forcing routines that cause distress can negatively impact both emotional development and parent-child trust.

Netizens are split on this situation. Some feel that the friend is overdoing it with her strict approach, while some criticized the way the OP phrased their concerns, pointing out that dismissing the child’s heritage was hurtful. What do you think? Where should the line be between honoring heritage and respecting a child’s comfort or preferences? We would love to know your thoughts!

Some netizens criticized the way the author voiced her concerns, while some insisted that the friend was in the wrong for forcing the child’s identity too rigidly